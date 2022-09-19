Read full article on original website
Buccaneers’ explanation for Bruce Arians being on the sidelines tells only part of the story
In Week One, Buccaneers special adviser to the General Manager Bruce Arians watched the game from General Manager Jason Licht’s booth. In Week Two, Arians was on the sidelines with Licht. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles explained the presence of his former boss in the thick of his current...
Sean Payton Has Honest Admission About Yesterday's Saints Game
It wasn't a big shock when Sean Payton decided to step away from coaching after last season. It had been a rumor for the last couple of years and it finally came true when the Saints' 2021 season came to an end. A full year hasn't even gone by yet...
Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl
It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).
Tom Brady spotted in New Orleans before 'emotional' Saints game, amid rumored marital issues with wife Gisele
Tom Brady was spotted leaving his hotel room in New Orleans, Louisiana before an "emotional" game Sunday as he led the charge in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win against the Saints while also dealing with rumored marital issues with wife Gisele Bündchen. The 45-year-old quarterback, who has seven Super...
Saints contradict reasoning Bruce Arians was on the field for Sunday's melee
Antonio Brown isn't the only one with something to say about Bruce Arians' behavior on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sidelines last Sunday. The Buccaneers said after Sunday's kerfuffle in New Orleans that former head coach Arians was on the sidelines with the team because the Saints didn't offer him and general manager Jason Licht seating up above the field.
The 49ers Are Paying Jimmy Garoppolo a Lot More Than They Were Expecting to With Trey Lance Out of the Mix
Jimmy Garoppolo will earn a lot more money than he thought in 2022 with the injury to Trey Lance. The post The 49ers Are Paying Jimmy Garoppolo a Lot More Than They Were Expecting to With Trey Lance Out of the Mix appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL warns Bucs’ Bruce Arians about sideline outburts
TAMPA — Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has received a “strongly written letter” from the NFL warning him about his sideline behavior. Arians, who serves as the Bucs’ senior assistant to general manager Jason Licht, argued with officials from the sideline during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Saints.
Do the Buccaneers have a behavior problem?
Typically, it's the teams that aren't playing well that start acting out on the sidelines. But that doesn't appear to be the case for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lead the NFC South with a 2-0 record but have been displaying some rather bad behavior on their sidelines recently. This...
Bill Belichick gives Robert Kraft gift after Patriots’ historic win vs. Steelers
The New England Patriots’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday was a milestone for owner Robert Kraft–and his team delivered. New England pulled away with a 17-14 victory over Pittsburgh, which was Kraft’s 500th game as the owner of the Patriots. Following the game, Bill Belichick presented him with the game ball.
How much will USF’s on-campus football stadium cost? Here’s a glimpse.
Pitches to build USF’s proposed on-campus football stadium provide a glimpse into the biggest unknown surrounding the Bulls’ long-awaited facility: cost. The proposal by design/construction firm AECOM Hunt pegged construction costs at $350 million. The M.A. Mortenson Company assumed construction would total $300 million. Those numbers are literal...
