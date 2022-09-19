ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

St. Francois County Health Officials Promote Earthquake Awareness

(Park Hills) The state of Missouri will hold it’s annual earthquake drill in October. Donovan Kleinberg is the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator at the St. Francois County Health Center in Park Hills. He says something you can do right now to prepare for the possibility of an earthquake is to put together an emergency kit.
New COVID-19 cases rise by 17 percent in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 8,092 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending September 16th. That’s an increase of 1,193 from the previous week’s total of 6,899 or an increase of 17 percent. There were 15 new cases of...
STD numbers alarmingly high in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County is one of the top counties in Missouri currently for sexually transmitted diseases. Greene County is exceeding other major metropolitan areas in cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis. For June 2022, Greene County had 146 reported cases of chlamydia, 72 of gonorrhea, and...
Missouri’s newest state park offers a primitive experience to visitors

JEFFERSON CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to break in the new Bryant Creek State Park in southern Missouri starting on Friday. The park covers 2,917 acres in Douglas County near the city of Ava, including mature forest, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and 1.67 miles of frontage along Bryant Creek, the main tributary of the North Fork River.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
Walmart Remodeling 41 Stores in Missouri

(KTTS News) – Walmart is investing $240 million to update 41 Missouri stores across the state. The store renovations will expand shopping options by offering pick-up, delivery, and express deliveries. Stores will also update paint, lighting, mother’s rooms for nursing mothers, and more. Springfield will have four stores...
Discover Nature: Best Places to Hike in Missouri

Fall is a great time for hiking. The weather is cooler, the colors are changing, and our conservation areas offer many choices. Here are my top picks for fall hiking this year:. Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area near Kansas City has six hiking trails including disabled accessible. The Bethany Falls...
Ignoring signs and warnings leading to more train collisions in Missouri (LISTEN)

Rail Safety Week is a collaborative effort among Operation Lifesaver, Inc., state Operation Lifesaver programs, and rail safety partners across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Missouri Operation Lifesaver is doing their part this week and Tim Hull, the executive director, tells us on Show Me Today that there is a disturbing fact this year in our state. More than 50% of collisions occur at crossing equipped with lights and/or gates.
