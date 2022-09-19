Read full article on original website
kcur.org
A grassbank in Missouri welcomes cattle, showing how grazing and 'hoof traffic' help conserve prairie
Dunn Ranch Prairie has the first grassbank in the Midwest, a partnership where The Nature Conservancy allows local ranchers to graze their cattle on its grasslands while the ranchers’ pasture is allowed to rest. A pristine tallgrass prairie in northern Missouri is home to hundreds of wildflower species and...
Center of U.S. population now located in Missouri Ozarks
The U.S. Census Bureau announced today (9/20) that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains.
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Health Officials Promote Earthquake Awareness
(Park Hills) The state of Missouri will hold it’s annual earthquake drill in October. Donovan Kleinberg is the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator at the St. Francois County Health Center in Park Hills. He says something you can do right now to prepare for the possibility of an earthquake is to put together an emergency kit.
Celebration planned for country’s new center of population: Missouri Ozarks town
The U.S. Census Bureau says the nation’s new center of population as of 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozarks.
This Missouri museum is the ‘official’ site for visiting dinosaurs in the Show-Me State
Missouri state officials now claim Ste. Genevieve is the official dinosaur visitor site of the Show-Me State.
Where does Missouri rank on the List of Best States for Fall?
A website set out to rank all the states based on how "fantastic" their falls are. States like Vermont and Maine are near the top of the list, but where does the Show-Me State of Missouri land on the list?. Thrillist.com came out with an article titled Every State Ranked...
lakeexpo.com
Planning A Fall Foliage Outing? Check Missouri's Fall Color Forecast
As if on cue, temperatures at Lake of the Ozarks are expected to cool on the first day of fall — Sept. 22 — meaning Missouri's beautiful fall colors are just around the corner. Missourians enjoy fall foliage through boating, camping, driving tours, hiking, or even floating. To...
New Missouri state park opens Friday in the southwest
Outdoor enthusiasts will soon have an opportunity to enjoy a new state park in southwest Missouri.
suntimesnews.com
New COVID-19 cases rise by 17 percent in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 8,092 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending September 16th. That’s an increase of 1,193 from the previous week’s total of 6,899 or an increase of 17 percent. There were 15 new cases of...
KYTV
STD numbers alarmingly high in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County is one of the top counties in Missouri currently for sexually transmitted diseases. Greene County is exceeding other major metropolitan areas in cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis. For June 2022, Greene County had 146 reported cases of chlamydia, 72 of gonorrhea, and...
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri’s newest state park offers a primitive experience to visitors
JEFFERSON CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to break in the new Bryant Creek State Park in southern Missouri starting on Friday. The park covers 2,917 acres in Douglas County near the city of Ava, including mature forest, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and 1.67 miles of frontage along Bryant Creek, the main tributary of the North Fork River.
ksmu.org
Missouri farmers will get federal help to cope with and mitigate climate change
Missouri farmers will benefit from $25 million in federal money designed to help them cope with and mitigate the effects of climate change. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the money to the University of Missouri to help farmers statewide. It was one of 70 grants across the country the USDA announced last week.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
KTTS
Walmart Remodeling 41 Stores in Missouri
(KTTS News) – Walmart is investing $240 million to update 41 Missouri stores across the state. The store renovations will expand shopping options by offering pick-up, delivery, and express deliveries. Stores will also update paint, lighting, mother’s rooms for nursing mothers, and more. Springfield will have four stores...
krcu.org
Discover Nature: Best Places to Hike in Missouri
Fall is a great time for hiking. The weather is cooler, the colors are changing, and our conservation areas offer many choices. Here are my top picks for fall hiking this year:. Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area near Kansas City has six hiking trails including disabled accessible. The Bethany Falls...
Missourinet
Ignoring signs and warnings leading to more train collisions in Missouri (LISTEN)
Rail Safety Week is a collaborative effort among Operation Lifesaver, Inc., state Operation Lifesaver programs, and rail safety partners across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Missouri Operation Lifesaver is doing their part this week and Tim Hull, the executive director, tells us on Show Me Today that there is a disturbing fact this year in our state. More than 50% of collisions occur at crossing equipped with lights and/or gates.
Missouri life expectancy drops to a 40-year low
Life expectancy in Missouri dropped to a 40-year low in 2021, a trend driven by COVID-19 deaths, new research finds.
Video Shows a Missouri Garbage Truck that Caught Fire Tuesday
A resident in Mehlville, Missouri heard 3 booms and an explosion that was deafening Tuesday afternoon. She then grabbed her phone camera and captured video of what she later learned was a garbage truck that had caught fire. Fox 2 St. Louis just shared this video on YouTube that was...
weatherboy.com
Three Earthquakes Rock Middle of New Madid Seismic Zone Today Along the Mississippi River
Three more earthquakes struck in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, adding to the swarm of very weak but voluminous quakes that have rattled the region in recent weeks. Today’s earthquakes all occured along the Mississippi River, with two on the Missouri banks of the river, and the other on the Tennessee side of the river itself.
