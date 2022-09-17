ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Justice Sets Tentative Time for Today's Briefing

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will address the state with a COVID-19 response press conference at 11 a.m. today (time subject to change). Direct access to the live video feed for the press conference can be found below.
