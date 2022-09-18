Read full article on original website
Related
‘NCIS’ Showrunner Steven D. Binder Claims Newcomer Teri Polo ‘Isn’t Going to Be Able to Hide Her Shenanigans Very Long’
The ‘NCIS’ Season 20 premiere will pick up right where season 19 left off with Gary Cole’s Agent Parker on the run with his ex-wife played by Teri Polo.
digitalspy.com
NCIS finally makes big Mark Harmon change following his exit
It looks like Agent Gibbs is gone for good, and NCIS is acting accordingly. The procedural has changed its opening credits, removing series veteran Mark Harmon from it following his exit last year. The new opening credits for NCIS season 20, which debuted yesterday (September 19) in the US, doesn't...
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
‘NCIS’ Star Cote De Pablo Recalled the Biggest Challenge of Reprising Her Role
In 2013, Cote De Pablo walked away from NCIS only to reprise her character six years later. And doing so posed a very specific challenge, but it had nothing to do with Ziva David’s persona. When De Pablo originally exited the series, her character had supposedly died in a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL・
‘The Vampire Diaries’: 4 Original Cast Members Who Have No Interest in Returning
'The Vampire Diaries' has spawned multiple spinoffs. But these popular actors refuse to return to the franchise.
‘La Brea’: Martin Sensmeier Joins Season 2 Cast Of NBC Series
EXCLUSIVE: NBC’s La Brea has added Martin Sensmeier (1883, Yellowstone) to its Season 2 cast in a recurring role. Season 2 premieres on September 27. He will portray Taamet, the leader of The Exiles, a dangerous group of people living in 10,000 BC. Taamet will become a feared adversary of the La Brea Survivors as Season Two unfolds. His appearance is in the October 4 episode. La Brea follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago Med season 8 premiere kills SPOILER in stunning twist
Chicago Med really went for it in the season 8 premiere. The medical drama not only gave us the return of a beloved character, but the exit of three additional characters and the death of another. Suffice to say, there was enough going on to fill a handful of episodes, so we’re here to talk about it and determine what the heck happened.
TV Fanatic
The Goldbergs Kills Off Jeff Garlin’s Murray in Shocking Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs said goodbye to one of its most pivotal characters on Wednesday's season premiere. Jeff Garlin departed the show last season, but the series opted to keep Murray alive with some crafty editing ... until now. It was recently reported that Garlin's character would be killed off, and while...
Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits
Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
‘NCIS’ Season 20 Premiere Ratings Revealed
NCIS debuted its milestone 20th season last night, and the episode surprisingly ended with lackluster ratings. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hit CBS procedural only drew in 5.82 million viewers on Sept. 19. The number is down 31 percent from last year’s opener. It also only earned a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic. In all, NCIS has its smallest one-day audience in series history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Reba McEntire and Jensen Ackles on Bringing Chaos to 'Big Sky' Season 3 (Exclusive)
Reba McEntire boards the latest season of ABC's crime thriller, Big Sky, and she isn't someone to be messed with as an eerie new mystery unravels. McEntire plays Sunny Barnes, a charismatic outfitter who is caught in the middle of disaster when a local backcountry trip goes awry. For the country music legend, joining Big Sky -- the new season of which is subtitled Deadly Trails -- was an exciting departure from what she's done in the past.
spoilertv.com
Chesapeake Shores - Episode 6.10 - All or Nothing at All (Series Finale) - Promotional Photos + Press Release
STUDIO CITY, CA – September 20, 2022 – On the series finale of “Chesapeake Shores,” the O’Briens come together and reunite for good in “All or Nothing at All,” premiering Sunday, October 16 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Robert Buckley (“iZombie”), Meghan Ory (“Once Upon a Time”), Treat Williams (“Blue Bloods,” Hair) Barbara Niven (“The Crossword Mysteries”), Laci J. Mailey (“Falling Skies”), Emilie Ullerup (“Sanctuary”), Brendan Penny (“BH90210”) and Andrew Francis (“Christmas She Wrote”) star.
Chicago Med EPs Explain [Spoiler]'s Unexpected Exit in Season 8 Premiere
Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Med premiere. Proceed at your own risk! Another doc is checking out of Chicago Med: Guy Lockard, who plays ED pediatrician Dr. Dylan Scott, exited the NBC drama in Wednesday’s Season 8 premiere, TVLine has learned. The actor joined the series in last season’s opener, helping to fill the void left by the departures of longtime cast members Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta. In this week’s episode, Dylan decided to leave the hospital after Milena died and he realized that he could never truly escape his police past if he stayed in the Windy...
Comments / 0