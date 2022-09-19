ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man stabs clerk while robbing a smoke shop in Clarksville

By Micah Kennedy
 3 days ago
Clarksville Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Rony's Smoke Shop in Clarksville Saturday night.

Police say the suspect, described as a 5 feet tall black male possibly with dreads, jumped over the counter, stabbed the victim multiple times, took an unknown amount of money, and fled on foot.

The victim is in stable condition and expected to fully recover.

Anyone who knows the suspect in the attached photos and video is asked to contact Det. Jason Kurtich at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5556. you can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crimestoppers at (931) 645-8477.

Clarksville Police Department
Rony's Smoke Shop suspect
Clarksville Police Department
Rony's Smoke Shop suspect

IN THIS ARTICLE
