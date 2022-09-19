ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

25 years on, remembering Boise Officer Mark Stall

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department, employees, and friends met at 1 a.m. this morning to remember Officer Mark Stall. Twenty-Five years ago today, Officer Stall was killed in the line of duty. This day every year since that fateful day in 1997 BPD officers, new and old, come together to remember the life that was lost.
Vet. Affairs report suicides down, but not all are convinced

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Monday the Department of Veteran Affairs reported 343 fewer Veterans died from suicide in 2020 compared with 2019, which would be the sharpest decline since 2001. However, there are some, like Dave Conley the founder of One More Day (a Veteran suicide prevention organization)...
Meridian man selected for new season of Survivor

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Meridian man, Mike Gabler, has been selected to be on the next season of Survivor. Gabler works at St. Lukes and St. Alphonsus on trans-catheter heart valves. He says the social structure and challenges of the operating room are the perfect structure and challenges to prepare for Survivor, and so was being the oldest castaway of the Season.
Idaho Press report more details in Boise mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Press obtained a copy of the 465-page police report, detailing more of the events of that grizzly day in Boise. The report uncovered a call made to an unknown person, suspected to be the shooter's father, that appears to have been in the middle of the attack. The shooter apparently blamed the person on the other end of the phone and the family, before saying "I have to go kill myself now."
Meridian mom arrested at park during Covid seeks case dismissal

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — It's been two years, and a Meridian mother is still fighting an arrest after taking her kids to a park during Covid restrictions. Sara Walton Brady's arrest at Meridian's Kleiner Park in April 2020 went viral and sparked protests. Police issued her a trespassing charge...
Traffic Tip Tuesday: Registration

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In this week's Traffic Tip Tuesday, CPL. Kyle Wills talks about updating the registration for your vehicle or how registration for a new vehicle works. Click the video player above to learn more.
New tips coming to Fruitland PD daily in Michael Vaughn case

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Just shy of 14 months ago, then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan disappeared from his home in Fruitland. He hasn’t been seen since then. IdahoNews.com stays in regular contact with Fruitland Police on the case. They tell us tips come into their office daily. At this...
Meridian mom arrested for park violation in court today

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sara Brady, the mom who took her kids to a park in Meridian and was arrested for violating the Covid-19 playground restrictions order, was in court today. You can see the original story we posted last year HERE. Brady was arrested during a Covid-related protest...
Boise Police investigate vandalism at Capital High School

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police Officers are investigating vandalism at Capital High School on W. Goddard Rd that caused thousands of dollars in damage to the softball and football fields. On Friday, September 16th at approximately 11:15 PM, two vehicles entered the Capital High School parking lot and drove recklessly through the fields. Surveillance photos of the two suspect vehicles are included below.
Ontario family loses barn, 4 horses, and tack in fire

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Tuesday a massive fire believed to be due to an electrical shortage claimed the Gardener Family's Heartland Jumpers horse training barn. The fire claimed four horses, including a five-year-old Grand Prix show jumper just starting his career. The fourteen-stall barn with an indoor riding arena...
Downtown Boise traffic advisory

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) crews are making emergency repairs on a geothermal main at Idaho and 4th street in downtown Boise. 4th Street is closed between Idaho and Main streets. Idaho Street is reduced to one lane at 4th st. Crews expect the roads...
Idaho woman sentenced for $3.6M embezzlement scheme

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A North Idaho woman was sentenced to 51 months in prison and to pay $3.6M in restitution after pleading guilty to embezzlement and wire fraud. Trina Welch, 49, of Osburn, Idaho was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for committing wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today.
Police: Emergency 911 dispatchers help deliver babies over the phone

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Emergency 911 dispatchers never know what is waiting for them when they pick up a call. Sometimes they pick up the phone and find themselves helping deliver a baby. That is just what happened to dispatchers Stephen Holler and Andrew Wetter earlier this summer, who...
Police: BPD arrests two people connected to catalytic converters thefts in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police officers worked with other local agencies to arrest two people connected to catalytic converter thefts in Boise. Boise Police officers from the Neighborhood Contact Unit, Property Crimes Unit and Narcotics Unit worked with detectives from Garden City, Ada County Sheriff’s Office and Meridian Police on this investigation.
