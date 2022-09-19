ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Riding center to host Harvest Celebration

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Camelot Center is getting ready to host its Harvest Benefit Celebration this weekend. The Harvest Benefit will take place this Saturday at the Center on Barclay Messerly Road in Southington. Doors open at 5 p.m. The event includes live music from The Syndicate band,...
SOUTHINGTON, OH
WKBN

‘Youngstown Showdown’ festival set

A local group known as the "Persayus Way Project" is committed to reducing violence, cleaning up the city and spreading peace and love. It plans to continue fulfilling its mission with an event next week.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local nonprofit Diva Donations settles into new home

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Homecoming season is here and parents of teenagers know it can be expensive. Diva Donations provides an alternative and has a new location. The clothing racks for Diva Donations are in a new place. The dresses now hang in Boardman, using the ground floor of a former church. Diva Donations is renting the space from Believers Church, which now owns the building.
BOARDMAN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Girard, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Girard, OH
WYTV.com

Local events for National Voter Registration Day

MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and there are plenty of places you can go to get some help. The League of Women Voters of Trumbull County is holding an event at the Eastwood Mall. Just go to the front entrance of Boscov’s from 11:30 a.m. to 3p.m.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Annual BBQ chicken dinner raises funds for local fire department

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – The Berlin Township Fire Department is gearing up for its annual BBQ chicken dinner fundraiser. This year, firefighters are going back to their roots, having the annual dinner at the department. The BBQ chicken dinner is the department’s only fundraiser of the year, which...
BERLIN CENTER, OH
WYTV.com

Student project teaches water conservation in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some junior high students in Boardman are learning valuable lessons in water conservation and the environment. A ribbon was cut held Wednesday for newly finished improvements to the Rain Garden at Glenwood Junior High. Recently, the school installed new tables, benches and raised garden plots,...
BOARDMAN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girard High School#The Ysu Foundation#Sebring
WYTV.com

Youngstown leader launches new program for residents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is launching a new organization to help people who want to get involved in community activity. Derrick McDowell says there are many people who would like to give back or get involved but don’t know where to begin or to whom to reach out. So, he is launching a new initiative called “We Are a Generation.”
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
MONTCO.Today

Lansdale Parents on Injured Daughter in Ohio: ‘We Lost Her Three Times, and We Got Her Back’

Mary Catherine Cannon.Image via the Cannon family at the Montgomeryville-Lansdale Patch. Fran and Mary Alice Cannon spent the summer in Youngstown, Ohio, tending to their hospitalized 38-year-old daughter, Mary Catherine. She’s recovering from an accidental but serious head injury. Michelle Rotuno-Johnson captured the parents’ worry and hopes in the Montgomeryville-Lansdale Patch.
LANSDALE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cleveland19.com

9 people injured in Middlefield crash; 2-year-old patient flown to hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A serious multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon in Middlefield left at least nine people hurt. The Middlefield Fire Department first reported the crash at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Peters Road and Madison Road. Emergency responders from neighboring departments assisted Middlefield crews at the...
MIDDLEFIELD, OH
whbc.com

Former Alliance Schools Counselor Gets Probation in Sex-Related Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Alliance Middle School counselor is on probation for three years and must do community service. This for a guilty plea by Gelsaira Ortiz to a ‘disseminating harmful material to a juvenile’ charge. The 27-year-old Maple Heights woman resigned...
ALLIANCE, OH
WYTV.com

From Black Monday to Reclaiming Our Identity Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On this 45th anniversary of Black Monday, the owner of the Youngtown Flea was trying to change the narrative and replace Black Monday with Reclaiming Our Identity Day. A handful of people showed up at the Youngstown Flea for a Reclaiming Our Identity Day commemoration....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Search continues for child missing after Mercer County fire.

Authorities in Mercer County tell 21 News that efforts will continue Tuesday to find a child still missing after last week's fire that destroyed a farmhouse in Delaware Township. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has confirmed to 21 News that the bodies of an adult male, an adult female, and...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Garage fire closes portion of Youngstown-Poland Road

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of the 5300 block of Youngstown-Poland Road was temporarily blocked off as officials began to investigate the cause of a garage fire. Boardman fire was called out around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday for a fire in the rear wall of an attached garage. The homeowners said they woke up to the smell of smoke and called 911.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

1-year-old, woman injured in Ohio shooting

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A 21-year-old woman and a 1-year-old boy were injured after a shooting outside a Cleveland apartment, according to police. The shooting took place at about 1:30 a.m. Monday, near Crawford Road and Wade Park Avenue. More than a dozen evidence markers could be seen in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

Power outage leads to delay for Hubbard Schools

(WKBN)- Power has been restored after thousands lost power in Mahoning and Trumbull counties Wednesday morning. Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, it was reported that approximately 2,300 people lost power in Trumbull County. The majority of these outages were in Hubbard Township, where over 1,900 people were affected. This means that 80% of people served in Hubbard Township temporarily lost power.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy