5 things that stood out in the Vikings' loss to the Eagles
Kirk Cousins dropped to 2-10 in his career on Monday Night Football.
Buccaneers’ explanation for Bruce Arians being on the sidelines tells only part of the story
In Week One, Buccaneers special adviser to the General Manager Bruce Arians watched the game from General Manager Jason Licht’s booth. In Week Two, Arians was on the sidelines with Licht. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles explained the presence of his former boss in the thick of his current...
A fan struck Kyler Murray in the face after Sunday’s overtime win
After the Cardinals managed to reverse a 20-0 deficit and beat the Raiders in overtime, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had a moment to remember. Via the Associated Press, someone at the game struck Murray in the face. A Las Vegas police spokesman confirmed to the AP that a battery complaint...
Browns place former Patriots DE on injured reserve
Chase Winovich's debut season with the Cleveland Browns has hit a snag. The former New England Patriots defensive end was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will miss at least the next four games. He reaggravated a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for most of the preseason and limited him in the regular-season opener.
Vikings' Defense, Kirk Cousins Take Turns Melting Down in 24-7 Loss to Eagles
Hurts did whatever he wanted in the first half and Cousins threw three picks in the second half.
Edelman chides Tom Brady, Bucs for signing Cole Beasley over him
Julian Edelman seems (mostly) at peace in Year 2 of his NFL retirement. But he still wants to feel wanted. And with the Buccaneers lacking depth at wide receiver following Mike Evans' suspension, Edelman thought he might at least get a phone call from former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady about reuniting in Tampa Bay.
Eagles snap counts: DeVonta Smith leads way for WRs vs. Vikings
For the second straight week, DeVonta Smith led the Eagles’ receivers in snaps. But this time he made the most of it. After getting shutout in the opener, Smith had 7 catches on 7 targets for 80 yards in the Eagles’ 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday Night Football.
Report: Patriots trade Herron to Raiders, swap 2024 draft picks
The New England Patriots are trading offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Patriots will get the Raiders' 2024 sixth-round draft pick and Las Vegas will get New England's 2024 seventh-round pick as part of the deal. Patriots...
T.J. Hockenson Among Lowest PFF-Graded Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions offense has been receiving a significant amount praise the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. After scoring a significant amount of points, many nationally are now beginning to notice the impact the roster has had having Ben Johnson being elevated to his position. Since he...
Report: 49ers thought Jimmy G to Commanders likely pre-surgery
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo surely has paid off, but it might not have been the perfect outcome for San Francisco, had Garoppolo landed with another team. One team who showed major interest in Garoppolo was the Washington Commanders. It was set to become a reality until the 30-year-old QB underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder back in March, ESPN reported, citing sources.
Brady responds to Fitzpatrick's claim he showed QB 'no respect'
Who knew there was a beef between Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick?. Fitzpatrick, who faced Brady's New England Patriots 14 times over his 17-year career as an NFL quarterback, recently shared that he's not a very big fan of the GOAT, claiming Brady declined to shake his hand on several occasions after they faced each other.
Browns identify, plan to ban fan who hit Jimmy Haslam with bottle during Sunday’s loss
The Browns plan to ban a fan from First Energy Stadium after an investigation found they threw a bottle that hit Browns owner Jimmy Haslam at the end of Sunday’s loss to the Jets. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media shared a video from field level of Haslam getting hit...
Steelers made a glaring mistake on Olszewski's muffed punt vs. Pats
Gunner Olszewski was understandably hard on himself after making a critical mistake in the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. But he wasn't the only Steeler to blame on that play. Olszewski muffed a punt midway through the third quarter, allowing Patriots special-teamer Brenden Schooler to...
49ers bring back Coleman, promote Mack in series of roster moves
Veteran running back Tevin Coleman, who formed a potent duo with Raheem Mostert during the team’s 2019 postseason run, is back with the 49ers. The 49ers on Wednesday signed Coleman to a spot on the team’s practice squad after Elijah Mitchell and rookie Ty Davis-Price were sidelined with injuries in the first two games of the season.
Cowboys will see how week goes for Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz
The Cowboys left the door open for wide receiver Michael Gallup to make his 2022 debut against the Giants in Week Three, but they won’t know if he’ll walk through it until later this week. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he likes where...
Browns defensive players have players-only meeting
The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
NFL sends warning letter to Bruce Arians, Buccaneers
The decision to impose a one-game suspension on receiver Mike Evans was only part of the league’s reaction to Sunday’s brouhaha between the Bucs and the Saints. The NFL also had a message for the team and former head coach Bruce Arians. Per a league source with knowledge...
Week 2 Eagles grades by position after win over Vikings on MNF
The Eagles put together a complete win on Monday Night Football, dominating the Vikings by a final score of 24-7. The hype train has officially left the station. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades from the win:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 26/31, 333 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 11 rushes,...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears add wide receiver for Fields
Last week the quarterback play in the NFL and college left a lot to be desired. Yes, there were some exceptional performances, but overall, the position looks more flawed and less developed than early season reports projected. This week's mock exchanges one quarterbacking prospect for a new passer, but still...
Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm
The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
