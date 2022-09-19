Read full article on original website
Related
Peacock Premium Is Now $1.99 A Month, And You Can Lock In A Year Of Streaming If You Act Immediately
Peacock unveiled an awesome new discount that'll give subscribers access for less than two bucks a month, but it won't be around for long.
Amazon Scores During Thursday Night Football: What NFL Rights Deal Means For Prime
The list of exclusive offers Amazon.com Inc. AMZNZ has for its Prime members has grown. Amazon Prime now includes several perks, and the Jeff Bezos-founded company may get a major boost thanks to its latest Prime Video initiative. What Happened: The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is paying an estimated $1 billion...
Digital Trends
Thursday Night Football streaming issues ‘going to be less and less a thing’
For a good many people who watched the inaugural stream of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video, everything went off without a hitch. The football game was played, and it was absolutely watchable in the Prime Video app. Others, however, saw issues. It was hit-and-miss, as these things tend to be.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live on September 20
The Seattle Mariners take on the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. On September 20 at 9:40 PM ET, the Oakland Athletics will play the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), NBCSCA and ROOTNW. Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics. When: September 20 at 9:40 PM ET.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DirecTV Announces Decision On Sunday Ticket Situation
DirecTV's final season with the NFL Sunday Ticket hasn't gone well as the first two weeks of the 2022 season have been riddled with technical issues keeping customers from watching games. But Week 2's tech issues were the worst so far, causing the company to receive a flood of complaints...
Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Normalcy is returning to television series’ release pattern after a couple of Covid-affected years. Streamers have made for a busy summer with buzzy shows such as Stranger Things, House of the Dragon and LOTR: The Rings of Power. They will soon be joined by the broadcast networks, whose main series roster is sticking to the traditional season that kicks off in the fall. Here is Deadline’s annual list of the fall premiere dates for new and returning series. It covers more than 200 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting between mid-September and December 31 but does not include movies or...
Streaming War: Amazon Has News That Disney, Netflix and HBO Won't Like
In the streaming wars, Amazon (AMZN) tends to be often overlooked. The rivalry often seems to be between Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) , even if Amazon has already amassed nominations and awards for series, documentaries, and films like "Manchester by The Sea", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Underground Railroad" or "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."
Android Central
Peacock Streaming Service: Everything you need to know about it
Since it launched in 2020, NBC's Peacock has been offering free and paid tiers for streaming content. Here's all you need to know about the streaming service!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DirecTV Has Sunday Ticket Troubles Second Week in a Row
DirecTV might want to think about punting soon. For the second week in a row, the satellite television provider fumbled NFL Sunday Ticket — leaving fans unable to watch out-of-market NFL games. NFL Sunday Ticket was unavailable for close to 90 minutes on Sunday. Restaurants and bars didn’t.
How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars:’ Season 31 Is Now Streaming Exclusively Online
A new group of celebrities are taking to the dance floor for a new season of Dancing With the Stars. And this year, the long-running reality competition series has a new home too. After 30 seasons and 17 years of airing on ABC, Dancing With the Stars has made the move to its new home on Disney+. Here’s what to know about Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars and how to watch the ballroom show online. Buy Disney+ Subscription $7.99 When Does Dancing With the Stars 2022 Premiere? The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday, September 19...
The Verge
DirecTV fumbles NFL Sunday Ticket... again
DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket stream has gone down for the second week in a row. Football fans across Twitter complained that they were unable to log in or received an error message when trying to load the stream. It looks like subscribers continued to have problems after this. Many...
Yardbarker
DirecTV to reimburse Sunday Ticket customers who had streaming difficulties
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio later confirmed that a DirecTV spokesperson apologized for the difficulties, and Florio provided an update on the situation on Monday afternoon. A DirecTV spokesperson has told Florio that the company intends to make things right and offer money back to fans who missed out on...
Daily Delivery: One night of the NFL on Amazon Prime shows why streamers want live sports
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Amazon Prime is now the home of the NFL's Thursday night games, and after one week of playing host to a live NFL game showed exactly why streaming services such as Amazon are seeking live sports content. And as Fitz explains, this could quickly attract interest from streaming entities on college football rights, including the Big 12, where the members can sell their own Tier 3 media rights, which currently belong to ESPN+.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Sivas Free Online
Cast: Okan Avcı Cakir Ozan Çelik Ezgi Ergin Banu Fotocan. Establishing a bleak village in Eastern Turkey as its setting, Sivas features the story of Aslan, an eleven-year-old boy, and Sivas, a weathered fighting dog who develop a strong relationship after Aslan finds Sivas wounded in a ditch, left to die.
TechRadar
How to watch Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 online and stream new episodes from anywhere
Executive produced by The Big Bang Theory’s Chuck Lorre, Bob Hearts Abishola follows the growing romance between a sock manufacturing CEO and his former Nigerian nurse, finding warmth and humour in their journey of cross-cultural growth. Prepare for new episodes with our guide below, detailing how to watch Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 online.
IGN
IGN State of Streaming 2022 Livestream!
IGN’s State of Streaming is back for our 4th annual check in with all things streaming. We’ve got exclusive interviews, clips and insights from the people behind some of your favorite streaming shows. Justin Roiland is here to talk about working with Hulu on Solar Opposites and all of his newest shows. House of the Dragon composer Ramin Djawadi weighs in on HBO Max and a career full of streaming and gaming music. Plus cast and crew from across the streaming world, from Vampire Academy on Peacock and Ethan Hawke as Batman in Batwheels on HBO Max, to new animated shows like Pantheon on AMC+ and an exclusive announcement from Crunchyroll and the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man and so much more!
TVGuide.com
Everything to Know About Watching Sports on YouTube TV
A subscription to YouTube TV gives you access to many channels featuring the sports you already love. Find out which channels are available -- and which are not -- right here. YouTube is a big name in the world of streaming. YouTube TV is the digital giant's live-TV platform, which features tons of sports networks, including most of the ones you need to watch major sporting events, as well as regular season games for the more popular leagues. But if you're interested in smaller leagues, you may have trouble finding the right networks on this service.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 16
Amazon Prime Video's first Thursday Night Football broadcast — historic, as it's the first streaming-exclusive NFL broadcast and the beginning of Amazon's $1 billion per year, 11-year deal with the NFL — debuted last night, and you know what? It felt like an NFL broadcast. That's good news for Amazon, whose best-case scenario for Thursday Night Football was feeling like all the other NFL broadcasts (don't shake any trees!) and avoiding any technical snafus. Mission accomplished? However, Amazon is not counting the broadcast in its list of the top 10 movies and shows on Prime Video, so The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power reigns supreme again. Patrick Mahomes has nothing on Galadriel. The big news is a new movie has joined the list: The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick parallel parks in the No. 8 spot.
DirecTV Spokesman Responds to Week 2 NFL Sunday Ticket Problems
Football fans dealt with another unexpected wave of interruptions while trying to watch the early slate of games.
CNBC
Amazon memo says 'Thursday Night Football' drew record number of Prime signups for a 3-hour period
Amazon's debut broadcast of "Thursday Night Football" helped hook a record number of new Prime signups for a three-hour period, an executive wrote in a memo to employees. The company is paying about $1 billion a year for exclusive Thursday night rights from the NFL. Nielsen had yet to release...
Comments / 0