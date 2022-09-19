IGN’s State of Streaming is back for our 4th annual check in with all things streaming. We’ve got exclusive interviews, clips and insights from the people behind some of your favorite streaming shows. Justin Roiland is here to talk about working with Hulu on Solar Opposites and all of his newest shows. House of the Dragon composer Ramin Djawadi weighs in on HBO Max and a career full of streaming and gaming music. Plus cast and crew from across the streaming world, from Vampire Academy on Peacock and Ethan Hawke as Batman in Batwheels on HBO Max, to new animated shows like Pantheon on AMC+ and an exclusive announcement from Crunchyroll and the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man and so much more!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO