Padres win, take 3 of 4 from Diamondbacks

The Padres defeated the Diamondbacks 6-1 on Sunday, their 3rd straight win over Arizona to take their 4-game series 3-1. Yu Darvish's sensational second half continued, as he struck out 8 over 6 scoreless innings while allowing just 2 baserunners. The big story on offense was Juan Soto breaking out of his offensive funk, going 3-4 with a walk and a home run, 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored.Manny Machado hit his 29th home run of the season, as his MVP-campaign continues. The Padres will enjoy an off-day on Monday before welcoming the Cardinals to Petco Park for a 3-game series.

