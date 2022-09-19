ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

A yacht ride with friends, a dream come true for a child battling cancer

By Sean Lewis, Eli Ong
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ih55h_0i0oEa5Y00

CHICAGO —  This is a story of two boys — a generation apart — brought together by a wish and a day on a boat.

Seven-year-old Maxime was diagnosed with a stage four brain tumor in 2018.

He underwent surgery to have it treated, yet the tumor came back years later.

“He’s been on chemo for basically the last year and a half,” said Jenny Dias Da Costa, Maxime’s mom. “But now its outpatient chemo so he’s able to provide a good quality of life, go to school.”

Dias Da Costa said he is finally able to make friends for the first time in his life.

His dream was to enjoy a yacht ride with those very friends.

Captain Chuck and Rita Anderson from the Chicago Yacht Club Foundation were more than happy to help Maxime’s dream come true.

“Our passion is obviously boating and we love to share that with people,” Chuck said.

Kathleen Kasey, from Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation, knows what it’s like to watch a child fight through tough times.

She was inspired by her own son, Barrett — affectionately nicknamed ‘Bear’ — who she lost more than 30 years ago when he was diagnosed with cancer at three and died when he was eight.

“He wanted to help others,” Kasey said. “He wanted things for kids like [him] and so we started Bear Necessities.”

Over the years, the foundation has granted more than 4000 experiences that they like to call ‘Bear hugs.’

“I couldn’t have asked for anything more to get that call, ‘what does Max want for his bear hug?’ ” Dias Da Costa said.

Jenny was overwhelmed with joy to see her son enjoy his time with his friends out on the water, and feeling good while doing it.

“I think there’s nothing more valuable to a mom of a kid that’s going through cancer treatments — to be able to see them smile,” Dias Da Costa said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

LaGrange School District, Pilsen art gallery welcome migrant children: ‘We wrap our arms and hearts around the families’

LAGRANGE, Ill. — As migrants arrived in Chicago after being bused from Texas, they have typically stayed at the Salvation Army for several days before being moved into hotels in the surrounding suburbs. Delilah Martinez — owner of Vault Gallerie in Pilsen — has been working to meet up with migrants and bring donations to […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Trial continues Wednesday in custody battle over Heather Mack's daughter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The custody battle continues over Heather Mack's daughter.Mack is the Oak Park woman who spent seven years in an Indonesian prison for her role in her mother's murder. She's now in an Illinois prison.While behind bars Mack gave birth to her daughter, Stella.Four people are seeking custody including Stella's grandmother, Kia Walker.Walker will continue testifying today when the case picks back up at one this afternoon on zoom. 
OAK PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joy, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Chicago, IL
Society
Chicago, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Cars
fox32chicago.com

Chicago children's hospital ups security after 'Libs of TikTok' social post

CHICAGO - Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago is increasing its security after their Gender Development Program was targeted on Twitter. An account called "Libs of TikTok" has criticized children's hospitals nationwide, including Lurie's, for their care of transgender young people. A spokesperson from Lurie’s told the Chicago Tribune the hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Chicagoland Animal Shelters for Families Looking to Adopt

If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, Chicago is home to some of the best animal rescue shelters in the country. These shelters work tirelessly to find homes for all types of animals – from dogs and cats to rabbits and Guinea pigs. The organizations will work with you to find the best animal, breed and temperament for your family, with many even providing resources to keep your new pet healthy.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Brain Tumor#Yacht#Chicago Yacht Club#Bear
All About Chicago

Any tips for preventing basement unit flooding in Chicago?

In light of the recent (and apparently upcoming) storms, I wonder what people have done to prevent rain water from overflowing into garden apartments. We own and live in a three-flat with family and last Sunday water was geysering out of the drains outside the doors. Looking around the proposed solution was a $10000 cistern and pump system in our front yard (with no mention if we'd need a second in the back yard) which seems extreme. We were thinking of looking into getting a bit of a bathtub treatment - few inches of rise for the doors so water could pool and have time to drain instead of rushing inside. Anybody successfully preventing rainwater backup from threatening to destroy your favorite rug, hopefully for less than $10k and not involving pumps?
CHICAGO, IL
Augusta Free Press

Robert C. Koehler: Nikes on a wire, grief and shoelaces hovering above the city

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. There they were again. The dangling irony of memorial Nikes . . . I was walking home from my neighbor’s house. They’d just had a piano recital and I was still full of music when I saw the pair of tennis shoes flung over the telephone wire that crosses my street – instantly redefining, at least for me, this moment, this piece of earth and sky. Oh my God. I don’t believe it.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Our favorite Chicago comfort food

As seasons change, and either work or your favorite football team is stressing you out, nothing sounds better than some good Chicago comfort food. Everyone’s definition of “comfort food” may be different, as you’ll hear from our hosts of the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast. Kevin Powell thinks of homemade meals with the family (like his mom’s meatloaf) and Michael Piff thinks of food that tastes like a hug (like Honey Butter Fried Chicken). At the end of the day, it’s the food that gives you the most COMFORT and the guys have returned from a brief hiatus to discuss it.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cars
sloopin.com

A Weekend of Partying Until 2am and a Homicide Down the Street

We live by Roosevelt and State, and this weekend was a brutal one for our young family. While we're all for celebrations, the rowdy scenes for Mexican Independence Day went well past 2am on Saturday morning with loud music, squealing tires and fireworks booming overhead. While this is a nuisance and maybe makes it hard for us to sleep for one night - we can put up with it. Sure, it's probably illegal on many fronts but it's the cost for living in a vibrant (?), diverse city.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Female shot in the neck in Beverly

CHICAGO - A person was shot in the neck early Thursday in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The female, whose age was unknown, was walking on the sidewalk around 3:10 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Ashland Avenue when she was struck by gunfire, police said. She...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

‘The Correct Time’ exhibit showcases broken time pieces

CHICAGO — Clocks are the center piece of the exhibition, “The Correct Time,” on display at the Design Museum of Chicago. Former student at the School of Art Institute and artist, Barbara Koenen, said the real story is behind her work.   “I was at a lecture with an art critic talking about Ronald Reagan and […]
CHICAGO, IL
4kids.com

Best Pumpkin Patches in Chicago

Take a detour at the farm and let the gourd time begins in one of the best pumpkin patches in Chicago!. When temperature drops and leaves start to fall, farms-turned-carnivals are taking shape around Chicago to kickstart the Fall festivities. There’s no other sign that Halloween is coming than seeing pumpkins everywhere. And we can’t think of any better way to spend the spooky holiday than visiting the best pumpkin patches in Chicago to enjoy a delightful farm experience with kids!
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy