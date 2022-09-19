ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 16

Jeffrey Mueller
3d ago

She does not visit the border because she said there is no problem there. She goes to Chicago because it’s so Democratic they don’t question her stupidity.

Reply(1)
16
Truth
3d ago

why doesn't she visit the border, she's trying to get the hood rats and criminals vote on the south and west sides promising welfare checks, and everything else for free. Thats the only way the demorats get votes oh and KEEP YOU IN POVERTY! WHY ISNT SHE OUT THERE ON HER FRONT LAWN HELPING AND PAYING FOR THE ILLEGALS WITH HER MONEY.

Reply
13
Therese Szeniawski
2d ago

she should not tell them go and voted who and he'll does she thinks she is .it's up to those people who they are voting for. she is nothing but a Damm liberal "

Reply
9
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Immigration issue sparks discussion in IL race for governor

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The immigration issue has now emerged as a hot-button topic in the state’s race for governor. GOP Gubernatorial Candidate, Darren Bailey, addressed the issue during a campaign visit to Peoria Tuesday. “I think it’s making it real to our friends in Chicago, I think...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Elections
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: State senator charged with bribery; Mega Millions winners come forward

State Sen. Emil Jones III is facing federal bribery charges following a yearlong investigation involving the red-light camera company SafeSpeed. The Chicago Democrat is now the latest in a long line of Illinois lawmakers to face charges since the feds’ probe of SafeSpeed negotiations. Jones, who is the son of former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Jr., is also charged with lying to the FBI.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kwame Raoul
Person
Darren Bailey
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lori Lightfoot
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is a ‘Purge’ law coming to Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With Illinois set to eliminate cash bail on January 1st, 2023, users on social media have begun likening it to the horror movie series “The Purge.” The “Purge” movies take place in a dystopian future where the American government legalizes any and all criminal activity, including murder, for an annual 24 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Illinois Attorney General#U S Supreme Court#Election Local#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Scotus#Illinois House#Senate#Democratic#Uic
Jake Wells

Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400

money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women. The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago magazine

Julie Morrison, Highland Park’s state senator, wants to feel safe at parades again.

Julie Morrison was elected to the Illinois Senate in 2012. Each year since then, she has taken part in the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, which is in her district. This year, she was a block from the spot where a sniper killed seven paradegoers. Morrison and her family and volunteers were unhurt, but she declared shortly afterward that she would never again put them at risk by asking them to march in a parade. In the weeks that followed, Morrison, who is from neighboring Deerfield, cosponsored a statewide assault weapons ban proposed by Omar Aquino, a state senator from Chicago and a fellow Democrat, and traveled to Washington, D.C., to lobby for a federal ban. She spoke to Chicago about her experiences at the parade, and what government can do to make public gatherings safe again.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WGN Radio

$1.34B Mega Millions jackpot winners come forward

The winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has come forward nearly eight weeks after the drawing. The Illinois Lottery said Wednesday morning that the prize has been claimed by two people who agreed to split the prize if they won. The winners are remaining anonymous. “I’ve been working for the Illinois Lottery for […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy