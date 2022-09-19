Julie Morrison was elected to the Illinois Senate in 2012. Each year since then, she has taken part in the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, which is in her district. This year, she was a block from the spot where a sniper killed seven paradegoers. Morrison and her family and volunteers were unhurt, but she declared shortly afterward that she would never again put them at risk by asking them to march in a parade. In the weeks that followed, Morrison, who is from neighboring Deerfield, cosponsored a statewide assault weapons ban proposed by Omar Aquino, a state senator from Chicago and a fellow Democrat, and traveled to Washington, D.C., to lobby for a federal ban. She spoke to Chicago about her experiences at the parade, and what government can do to make public gatherings safe again.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO