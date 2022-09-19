ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver City, NM

KRQE News 13

Rounds of rain for the north and west of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered showers are moving northeast through the Metro, central and northern New Mexico, with more widespread rain in western NM. The spotty showers will end during the morning commute, and the rain across the west will continue to move north. It will be a rainy day in western and northern NM, with […]
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Late season monsoon surge across northwest New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a rainy week so far across the western/northwestern part of the state, brought to the region by a perfect upper level setup. High pressure in the central US, combined with low pressure off the Pacific Northwest is funneling moisture into the Desert Southwest. This moisture will continue to get squeezed into […]
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Storms and flood threat for western New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and thunderstorms are moving north through the lower Rio Grande Valley and western New Mexico this morning. This will continue through the morning commute. More storms will pop up in the high terrain this afternoon by 3 PM. Showers and storms will move north/northeast throughout the afternoon and evening. The Metro […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Flooding risk continues for the Four Corners through Thursday

Heavy rain is starting to move into northwest New Mexico and southwest Colorado this afternoon. Rounds of heavy rainfall will increase the risk for flash flooding around the Four Corners. Isolated storms have developed Wednesday afternoon across parts of western and northern New Mexico, along with southern Colorado. The best...
COLORADO STATE
rrobserver.com

Meteorologists: This could be monsoon season’s ‘last gasp’

Clouds form over the Sandias as William Freer embarks on a four-mile hike on the Bear Canyon Trail on Monday. Albuquerque temperatures are expected to be in the low- to mid-80s this week. Storms are likely in western and northern New Mexico. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) After weeks of rainfall and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Monsoon storms to bring heavy rain to the Four Corners

A late season surge of monsoon moisture is bringing rain and thunderstorm across parts of New Mexico. The heaviest of the rain with be around the Four Corners where flash flooding is possible. Monsoon moisture is bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms across the western two-thirds of New Mexico Tuesday afternoon....
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Heavier rain south tonight, dry and mild north

Some heavier rain continues pushing across southern NM tonight. Alamogordo and Ruidoso have picked up between 0.50-1″ of rain which produced localized flash flooding over the McBride burn scar. Some roadways have reported some minor flooding. Stay safe and avoid low lying areas. Other parts of Otero County picked up 2-4″ of rain closer to Mexico. So needless to say, monsoon moisture is back in the state.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KRQE News 13

Late surge of monsoon moisture across the southwest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An optimal pattern for rich monsoon moisture to surge into the Desert Southwest has set up across the West heading in to this new work week. Moisture is already beginning to push from south to north across the state, but the heaviest moisture will lie in Arizona. Still isolated to scattered strong […]
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain could lead to flooding in W. New Mexico & SW. Colorado

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One last surge of monsoon moisture will bring heavy rain to parts of New Mexico this week. Flooding will be possible in western parts of the state and southwestern Colorado. Monsoon moisture already began returning to southern New Mexico this weekend and continues to push...
COLORADO STATE
travelawaits.com

9 Unique Things To Do In Quaint Silver City, New Mexico

Silver City, New Mexico, an off-the-beaten-path gem crammed with preserved historic structures, is accredited by the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Main Street America program, ensuring the quality and integrity of its story. Long-forgotten people lived in the area for thousands of years, leaving hints of their existence discovered...
SILVER CITY, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Duck Creek overflow closes Cliff Schools

Students in Cliff unexpectedly got Tuesday off from school and are attending class remotely today, thanks to Duck Creek overflowing onto the school grounds early Tuesday morning. “I usually get here about 6:20,” said Cliff Schools Principal Janean Garney. “I came in just a smidge later [Tuesday], and that was...
CLIFF, NM
KRQE News 13

