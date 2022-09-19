Read full article on original website
Rounds of rain for the north and west of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered showers are moving northeast through the Metro, central and northern New Mexico, with more widespread rain in western NM. The spotty showers will end during the morning commute, and the rain across the west will continue to move north. It will be a rainy day in western and northern NM, with […]
Late season monsoon surge across northwest New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a rainy week so far across the western/northwestern part of the state, brought to the region by a perfect upper level setup. High pressure in the central US, combined with low pressure off the Pacific Northwest is funneling moisture into the Desert Southwest. This moisture will continue to get squeezed into […]
Storms and flood threat for western New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and thunderstorms are moving north through the lower Rio Grande Valley and western New Mexico this morning. This will continue through the morning commute. More storms will pop up in the high terrain this afternoon by 3 PM. Showers and storms will move north/northeast throughout the afternoon and evening. The Metro […]
Flooding risk continues for the Four Corners through Thursday
Heavy rain is starting to move into northwest New Mexico and southwest Colorado this afternoon. Rounds of heavy rainfall will increase the risk for flash flooding around the Four Corners. Isolated storms have developed Wednesday afternoon across parts of western and northern New Mexico, along with southern Colorado. The best...
rrobserver.com
Meteorologists: This could be monsoon season’s ‘last gasp’
Clouds form over the Sandias as William Freer embarks on a four-mile hike on the Bear Canyon Trail on Monday. Albuquerque temperatures are expected to be in the low- to mid-80s this week. Storms are likely in western and northern New Mexico. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) After weeks of rainfall and...
Monsoon storms to bring heavy rain to the Four Corners
A late season surge of monsoon moisture is bringing rain and thunderstorm across parts of New Mexico. The heaviest of the rain with be around the Four Corners where flash flooding is possible. Monsoon moisture is bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms across the western two-thirds of New Mexico Tuesday afternoon....
Heavier rain south tonight, dry and mild north
Some heavier rain continues pushing across southern NM tonight. Alamogordo and Ruidoso have picked up between 0.50-1″ of rain which produced localized flash flooding over the McBride burn scar. Some roadways have reported some minor flooding. Stay safe and avoid low lying areas. Other parts of Otero County picked up 2-4″ of rain closer to Mexico. So needless to say, monsoon moisture is back in the state.
Late surge of monsoon moisture across the southwest
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An optimal pattern for rich monsoon moisture to surge into the Desert Southwest has set up across the West heading in to this new work week. Moisture is already beginning to push from south to north across the state, but the heaviest moisture will lie in Arizona. Still isolated to scattered strong […]
Numerous Storms and Heavy Rain Expected Across Western New Mexico Through Thursday
A prime setup for rich monsoon moisture to surge into the Desert Southwest continues this week. A large high pressure system spinning clockwise, combined with a low pressure system spinning counterclockwise is funneling moisture into Arizona and New Mexico. Today there is the potential for showers and storms along and...
Heavy rain could lead to flooding in W. New Mexico & SW. Colorado
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One last surge of monsoon moisture will bring heavy rain to parts of New Mexico this week. Flooding will be possible in western parts of the state and southwestern Colorado. Monsoon moisture already began returning to southern New Mexico this weekend and continues to push...
9 Unique Things To Do In Quaint Silver City, New Mexico
Silver City, New Mexico, an off-the-beaten-path gem crammed with preserved historic structures, is accredited by the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Main Street America program, ensuring the quality and integrity of its story. Long-forgotten people lived in the area for thousands of years, leaving hints of their existence discovered...
Duck Creek overflow closes Cliff Schools
Students in Cliff unexpectedly got Tuesday off from school and are attending class remotely today, thanks to Duck Creek overflowing onto the school grounds early Tuesday morning. “I usually get here about 6:20,” said Cliff Schools Principal Janean Garney. “I came in just a smidge later [Tuesday], and that was...
2022 New Mexico State Fair wraps up
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday was the final day of the New Mexico State Fair. Some highlights of the fair included the food, animals and all the different exhibits. Fairgoers that KRQE News 13 spoke with talked positively of their experience at this years’ fair. “The fair was more than I expected, you see, I have […]
Japanese Fall Festival celebrates culture with all of New Mexico
The New Mexico Japanese-American Citizens League is putting the final touches on its upcoming fall festival. The Aki Matsuri (Japanese Fall Festival) is an event full of culture, food, musical performance, and more. The event is on September 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $7, and...
New Mexico schools show support for student victims involved in recent tragedies
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A lot of kids in New Mexico are hurting right now after a number of tragedies involving their classmates but are doing their best to support each other. This week, many are showing their support for the town of Dexter after a crash that killed one football player and seriously injured another. […]
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
Man accused of stealing peacocks in the North Valley denies allegations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The person put on blast and accused of stealing peacocks from a North Valley neighborhood, is telling his side of the story. He says whoever posted the pictures of his car and put up fliers all over have it all wrong and they’re putting his family in danger. Michael Cruz lives in the […]
How prayers and walks are changing native communities for the better
TEEC NOS POS, Ariz. — A Navajo woman is bringing awareness to her own community. All regarding an unspoken topic for many Native American families. "When I was growing up, I really didn't see much of what I see now," said Martina Maryboy, an advocate for missing and murdered indigenous people.
Special agents up efforts stop car theft at Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re planning on visiting the 50th Balloon Fiesta, you’ve probably planned out tickets and your visit schedule. But, have you thought about where you’ll park your car and how to make sure its still there once you’re done with the balloons? Here’s what you need to know according to the state’s […]
Bugs move indoors as it gets cold, here’s what to do
As the weather gets colder, bugs migrate indoors. As a result, people will start to notice bug bites and infestations. Normally people see anything from ants to roaches to spiders. But recently scientists discovered a new type of mosquito in New Mexico. Not to worry though, they are summer bugs.
