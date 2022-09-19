ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

Angel Cruz
2d ago

why do the babies always have to suffer?! I would have went to jail if that was my daughter idc of the police call you to get your kid you go get your mfn kid WALK ask for a ride SKIP RUN idc but that is considered ABANDONMENT and CHILD NEGLECT

Bay Net

Detectives Identify And Arrest Suspect In July 2022 Shooting Case

LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified and arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old male. On July 18, at 11:52 p.m., officers from the La Plata Police Department and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Jennie Run Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting.
LA PLATA, MD
WUSA9

2-alarm house fire in Prince William Co. sends man to the hospital

LAKE RIDGE, Va. — A man is in the hospital after a house fire in Prince William County early Wednesday morning. Crews with the Prince William County Fire Department responded to the 12000 block of Point Longstreet Way in Lake Ridge for a reported fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. The people in the home said they woke up to a fire on the deck.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,769 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-53382. On September 15, 2022, Cpl. Bortchevsky received a report of a burglary that had...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

Missing Loudoun teen found

Astrid stands about 5'2" and weighs around 135 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Astrid or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call the Loudoun Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Child struck by vehicle in Odenton crosswalk Tuesday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A child was struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk in Odenton Tuesday morning, according to authorities.The vehicle collided with the child near the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard around 8 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police said.The driver of the vehicle remained at the site of the collision, according to authorities.The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
ODENTON, MD
WUSA9

Police: Victim in Hyattsville home break-in shooting identified

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George’s County Police have identified a 23-year-old man as the victim of an early morning fatal home invasion in Hyattsville. Giovanni Hayles was killed early Tuesday morning, and a second man, who was found dead in the home, has not yet been identified by investigators, but is believed to be the home invader.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Police: Loudoun Co. students involved in social media threat

LEESBURG, Va. — Officers in Loudoun County, Virginia are investigating after a rumored threat to Smart's Mill Middle School surfaced through social media. According to officials, the Leesburg Police Department has communicated with Loudoun County Public Schools and found that the threat was part of a group chat on social media.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

