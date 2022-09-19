LAKE RIDGE, Va. — A man is in the hospital after a house fire in Prince William County early Wednesday morning. Crews with the Prince William County Fire Department responded to the 12000 block of Point Longstreet Way in Lake Ridge for a reported fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. The people in the home said they woke up to a fire on the deck.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO