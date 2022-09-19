Read full article on original website
Angel Cruz
2d ago
why do the babies always have to suffer?! I would have went to jail if that was my daughter idc of the police call you to get your kid you go get your mfn kid WALK ask for a ride SKIP RUN idc but that is considered ABANDONMENT and CHILD NEGLECT
Skeletal remains identified 2 years after being found in Spotsylvania
According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 31, 2020, skeletal remains were found behind a restaurant on the 10000 block of Route 1. The Sheriff's Office posted photos of the clothes the person was wearing on its Facebook page, but the post did not result in any leads.
fredericksburg.today
Triangle man arrested after trying to outrun City and Spotsy law enforcement
Triangle man arrested after trying to outrun City and Spotsy law enforcement. Fredericksburg Police say Monday night just after 9:00 p.m., Officer Murphy was on patrol in Central Park when he saw a vehicle traveling south on. Plank Road that was missing a license plate. Officer Murphy activated his emergency...
restonnow.com
BREAKING: Assistant arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student at Dogwood ES
An assistant at Dogwood Elementary School has been arrested in connection with assaulting a special needs student earlier this month, according to police. Fairfax County police charged Mark MacDicken, 60, of Centreville, with the assault of the juvenile student on Sept. 16. McDicken worked at the school for roughly 10 years police said.
Bay Net
Detectives Identify And Arrest Suspect In July 2022 Shooting Case
LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified and arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old male. On July 18, at 11:52 p.m., officers from the La Plata Police Department and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Jennie Run Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting.
Homicide investigation begins after remains found in Virginia identified as Hanover 65-year-old
A homicide investigation is underway after the human remains found in Emporia in June were identified as belonging to a missing 65-year-old woman from Hanover County.
Deputies identify remains found near Emporia as missing Mechanicsville woman
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Human remains found outside of Emporia in June were identified as a missing Mechanicsville woman, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday. Karen Louise Ryan, 65, was reported missing from Hanover County earlier this year. The investigation into Ryan's death started on June 21...
Woman Fights With First Responders Amid Medical Emergency In Chesapeake Beach, Sheriff Says
A strange scene played out in Maryland as deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office investigated a potential medical emergency and were accosted by an agitated woman, officials said. Deputies were dispatched to the 6100 block of 6th Street in Chesapeake Beach on Sunday, Sept.18, where there was a...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax Co. school assistant arrested for assaulting student with special needs in classroom: cops
RESTON, Va. - A Fairfax County instructional assistant was arrested and faces charges for allegedly assaulting a student with special needs in the classroom. Authorities say the assault happened on September 16 at Dogwood Elementary School in Reston, Virginia. Police say two teachers walked into their classroom and witnessed Mark...
Elementary school assistant charged with assault on student with special needs
RESTON, Va. — A 60-year-old assistant has been charged after allegedly assaulting a student with special needs at an elementary school in Reston on Friday, according to police. The Fairfax County Police Department said that two teachers at Dogwood Elementary School walked into their classroom Friday and witnessed Mark...
2-alarm house fire in Prince William Co. sends man to the hospital
LAKE RIDGE, Va. — A man is in the hospital after a house fire in Prince William County early Wednesday morning. Crews with the Prince William County Fire Department responded to the 12000 block of Point Longstreet Way in Lake Ridge for a reported fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. The people in the home said they woke up to a fire on the deck.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,769 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-53382. On September 15, 2022, Cpl. Bortchevsky received a report of a burglary that had...
NBC Washington
Father Critically Hurt While Saving Family Dog From House Fire in Northern Virginia
A father is hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries after rescuing his family's dog from a fire at their home in Prince William County, Virginia, overnight Wednesday. Flames erupted from the home in the Lake Ridge area of the county shortly after midnight Wednesday. A mother and daughter escaped the house...
Missing Loudoun teen found
Astrid stands about 5'2" and weighs around 135 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Astrid or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call the Loudoun Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
Child struck by vehicle in Odenton crosswalk Tuesday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A child was struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk in Odenton Tuesday morning, according to authorities.The vehicle collided with the child near the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard around 8 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police said.The driver of the vehicle remained at the site of the collision, according to authorities.The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Bay Net
Call For Suspicious Person Leads To Recovery Of Stolen Firearm
WALDORF, Md. – On September 13 at 3:27 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf to check on the welfare of a man lying in the hallway of an apartment building. When officers arrived, they observed the man on the ground and a round...
Police: Victim in Hyattsville home break-in shooting identified
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George’s County Police have identified a 23-year-old man as the victim of an early morning fatal home invasion in Hyattsville. Giovanni Hayles was killed early Tuesday morning, and a second man, who was found dead in the home, has not yet been identified by investigators, but is believed to be the home invader.
fox5dc.com
Family of Mall at Prince George's shooting victim cries out as police search for killer
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - The family of the man murdered at a Prince George’s County mall says the victim and suspect were strangers. Darrion Herring was just 20 years old when he lost his life in a shooting at the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville. More than a...
Police: Loudoun Co. students involved in social media threat
LEESBURG, Va. — Officers in Loudoun County, Virginia are investigating after a rumored threat to Smart's Mill Middle School surfaced through social media. According to officials, the Leesburg Police Department has communicated with Loudoun County Public Schools and found that the threat was part of a group chat on social media.
krcgtv.com
2 dead, including suspect, after shooting during home burglary in Maryland, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Two people were killed, including the suspect, in a shooting during a home burglary in Maryland early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers responded to a home in Hyattsville around 12:18 a.m. EDT for reports of a burglary in progress, according to the Hyattsville City Police Department.
Police looking for men suspected of fraud in Ashland, Colonial Heights, Spotsylvania
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating two men they say are responsible for incidents of fraud in the cities of Ashland and Colonial Heights as well as Spotsylvania County.
