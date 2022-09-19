Spartanburg Day School appoints veteran educator as the next Head of School

The Spartanburg Day School Board of Trustees said they have selected a new school leader who is a visionary and has a passion for students.

Dave Skeen, a veteran educator, will become the next Head of School effective July 1, 2023. Skeen is the school's eighth head of school. Trustees announced their selection on Sept. 12. He succeeds Rachel Deems, who announced her departure last November after 11 years.

Jaime Wall, president of the trustees, said Skeen is a "visionary and gifted leader who also has the heart of an educator and comes to the Spartanburg Day School with invaluable Head of School experience."

In 2016, Skeen was the Head of School at Harding Academy, a preschool through eighth-grade independent school located in Nashville. Prior to serving as Head of School in Nashville, Skeen had been the middle school director for Canterbury School in Greensboro, North Carolina, and dean of students at Calvert School in Baltimore, Maryland.

"I was initially drawn to this opportunity because of Spartanburg Day School's mission and whole child approach," Skeen said in a statement. "It aligns with my approach as an educator and as a parent of independent school students. Mackenzie (his wife) and I felt an immediate connection to this learning community and are excited to be a part of the next chapter at Spartanburg Day School."

Skeen is a native of Baltimore, where he attended Washington & Lee University and received his Bachelor of Arts in history. He later attended John Hopkins University where he received his Master's in Educational Studies and Independent School Leadership.

"We are extremely poised for growth," Wall said. "Dave's background of Head of School at a premier, independent school in Nashville will bring experiences and visions that we need to capitalize on our mission here at Spartanburg Day School."

Michel Stone, trustee and Search Committee Chair, said Skeen and his passion for education are what made him a great candidate for the role.

"He was very thoughtful, he was poised and he has the heart of an educator," Stone said. "You could see his passion when he talks about students and student-centered approach. It really spoke to us."

