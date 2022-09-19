ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg Day School appoints veteran educator as the next Head of School

By Joanna Johnson, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

The Spartanburg Day School Board of Trustees said they have selected a new school leader who is a visionary and has a passion for students.

Dave Skeen, a veteran educator, will become the next Head of School effective July 1, 2023. Skeen is the school's eighth head of school. Trustees announced their selection on Sept. 12. He succeeds Rachel Deems, who announced her departure last November after 11 years.

Jaime Wall, president of the trustees, said Skeen is a "visionary and gifted leader who also has the heart of an educator and comes to the Spartanburg Day School with invaluable Head of School experience."

In 2016, Skeen was the Head of School at Harding Academy, a preschool through eighth-grade independent school located in Nashville. Prior to serving as Head of School in Nashville, Skeen had been the middle school director for Canterbury School in Greensboro, North Carolina, and dean of students at Calvert School in Baltimore, Maryland.

"I was initially drawn to this opportunity because of Spartanburg Day School's mission and whole child approach," Skeen said in a statement. "It aligns with my approach as an educator and as a parent of independent school students. Mackenzie (his wife) and I felt an immediate connection to this learning community and are excited to be a part of the next chapter at Spartanburg Day School."

Skeen is a native of Baltimore, where he attended Washington & Lee University and received his Bachelor of Arts in history. He later attended John Hopkins University where he received his Master's in Educational Studies and Independent School Leadership.

"We are extremely poised for growth," Wall said. "Dave's background of Head of School at a premier, independent school in Nashville will bring experiences and visions that we need to capitalize on our mission here at Spartanburg Day School."

Michel Stone, trustee and Search Committee Chair, said Skeen and his passion for education are what made him a great candidate for the role.

"He was very thoughtful, he was poised and he has the heart of an educator," Stone said. "You could see his passion when he talks about students and student-centered approach. It really spoke to us."

Joanna Johnson covers community news and education for the Herald-Journal. Reach her via email at jjohnson@shj.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Spartanburg Day School appoints veteran educator as the next Head of School

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
discoverhealth.org

8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award

Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Former longtime Spartanburg HS T&F coach Smiley passes

Former longtime Spartanburg High School track and field coach Glover Smiley has died, Spartanburg School District Seven announced Monday. According to Spartanburg High School athletic director Todd Staley, Smiley was 68-years-old and his death was unexpected. No other details were provided. “Glover Smiley was an icon of Spartanburg School District 7– a dedicated member of […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg, SC
Education
City
Spartanburg, SC
State
Maryland State
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

5+ Best Candy Stores in Greenville, SC

Craving candy and sweets and searching for the best candy store in Greenville, SC? We’re going to save you some time by giving you 5 of the best candy stores you’ll find in Greenville, SC. All of these are sure to give you your sugar fix, no matter if you like chocolate, gummies, sour, or hard candy. Some will make you reminisce about your childhood. Some will awe you with their homemade confections. But no matter what, you’re going to find some of the best candy stores in Greenville on this list.
GREENVILLE, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Fox News: Asheville Is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous

Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Johnson
Alina Andras

3 Great Taco Places in South Carolina

If you love to try new food from time to time, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing taco spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving absolutely delicious tacos that will make you want to keep coming back for more. If you have never had tacos before, then even better. Go visit these high-rated places so you know how real tacos should taste like.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Independent School#School Board#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#Canterbury School#Calvert School#Spartanburg Day School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
National football post

College football picks: Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida

Clemson at Wake Forest (+7) Clemson remains undefeated early on this season, but they continue to disappoint bettors with a 1-2 record against the spread. Last week the Clemson defeated Louisiana Tech 48-20 but failed to cover as 33.5-point favorites. They’ve dominated this matchup with a13 straight wins against Wake Forest, but they’re only 7-6 ATS.
CLEMSON, SC
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

3K+
Followers
617
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spartanburg, SC from the Spartanburg Herald-Journal at GoUpstate.com.

 http://goupstate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy