ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

33% of Greenville city roads are to be fixed in the next 7 years. Here's the list

By Macon Atkinson, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XOYkY_0i0oChCD00

Greenville city government will use $6 million in bonds to repave and preserve hundreds of city-owned roads over the next seven years.

The city worked with CONSOR Engineering and Roadway Asset Services to survey hundreds of city streets from October to December 2021 and create a seven-year paving plan using street-prioritization software. The plan is based on how much maintenance each road needs and the associated costs, according to the city's website.

The list of roads slated for improvements cover 33% of the city's streets, by city estimates. The first round of improvements begin next year.

The roads slated for work

The first two years of work will be covered by $6 million from the $36 million Neighborhood Infrastructure Bond. The city will then shoulder a $1.5 million annual expenditure for the following five years, with that money to come from the general fund capital improvement program.

The city's road survey with CONSOR found 85.5% of street networks were in good, satisfactory or fair condition. The report can be found at greenvillesc.gov.

The paving plan promotes preservation, rehabilitation and reconstruction rather than just focusing on "worst first," which would create "far more costly" lifecycle costs, according to the study.

Macon Atkinson is the city watchdog reporter for The Greenville News. She's powered by long runs and strong coffee. Follow her on Twitter @maconatkinson.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Greenville News
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Greenville News

Greenville News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy