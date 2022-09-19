ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, NE

KETV.com

Grass fire sparks near Interstate 80 in Nebraska

GREENWOOD, Neb. — Firefighters responded to a grass fire reported along Interstate 80 near the Greenwood exit Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire started shortly before 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate. Smoke was visible in the area for about half an hour before crews knocked the fire down.
GREENWOOD, NE
klkntv.com

Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Nebraska

'Tis the season for soup that never goes out of style. As the weather begins to shift, the apparent need for a warm bowl of soup on a breezy Autumn day becomes more prevalent. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your soup, this versatile dish can be made in ways that please even the pickiest of eaters. Soup can be as simple as a bowl of tomato basil with a side of crackers, or as complex as a hearty pho bowl filled to the brim with meat, noodles, eggs, and vegetables. Some popular Fall soups include potato, tomato basil, french onion, chicken noodle, lentil, butternut squash, clam chowder, broccoli cheese, miso, and more! Though there are many to choose from, one restaurant in Nebraska serves up the best soup around.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Outdoor retailer set for grand opening celebration at Nebraska Crossing

GRETNA, Neb. — A new outdoor retailer is set to open its doors at Nebraska Crossing. REI Co-op will have a grand opening this weekend to celebrate its first Nebraska location. The store, located at Gretna's shopping center near Interstate 80 and Highway 31, features outdoor gear, as well...
GRETNA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Memorial Forest dedicated in Sunday ceremony

OMAHA, Neb. — By 2024, the Nebraska chapter of Honor and Remember hopes to have planted 7,100 trees. The trees will represent each of the 7,100 Nebraskan military members and first responders killed in the line of duty. The first seven trees, representing the branches of the armed forces...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska corn groups urge caution for farmers, drivers ahead of harvest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Officials with the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association say agriculture ranks among the most dangerous industries to work in. Among farm workers, they say tractor turnovers are the leading cause of death while on the job. As many farmers may be eager...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Ground by Gretna outlets mall to turn into sprawling industrial park

GRETNA, Nebraska — About 170 acres of former farmland near the Nebraska Crossing outlets is expected to turn into the Omaha metro area’s largest contiguous industrial park. Developer NewStreet Properties believes that the project over time will lure investment of up to $190 million. The Gretna Logistics Park, as the site is called, is to […] The post Ground by Gretna outlets mall to turn into sprawling industrial park appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
GRETNA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Proposed 'premier' RV park along Platte River dead in the water

OMAHA — The controversial RV park that was proposed along the Platte River near Valley has been dropped. Brad Brown, who builds high-end homes in the Omaha area, had proposed developing what he described as Nebraska's "premier RV park." The plan would have put about 250 RVs on land that abuts about three-quarters of a mile of riverfront immediately downstream of the Sokol Camp residential area.
VALLEY, NE
WOWT

Valley RV park developer moving on

VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - The developer of a proposed RV park near the Platte River is changing course. Valley city council voted 4-0 tonight to revoke the approval granted weeks ago for the 90-acre RV park near 284th and West Maple. Brad Brown tells 6 News that about 90 acres...
VALLEY, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Volleyball’s Setting Dilemma

Who will set for Nebraska this season? At the moment there is no dilemma because of the Nicklin Hames injury, but the decision point for establishing the permanent starting setter (or setters) for a championship run is coming, and coming fast (whenever Hames is healthy), and I find myself holding my breath each time the starting line up is announced.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Three shot outside grocery store in Omaha

Business owners along the Omaha streetcar route asked questions. Omaha police make a quick arrest after a man was stabbed at the Siena Francis homeless shelter. A serious crash is under investigation near Plattsmouth.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Body found in Taco Bell parking lot in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after the discovery of a deceased man in a car in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant. Monday night, LPD officers were called to Taco Bell, off south 27th St. and Southpionte Trail, for an unconscious man. Police said...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

$25,000 lost in Lincoln after computer scam

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A reported computer scam robs a Lincoln man of $25,000. The Lincoln Police Department said they received a call on Sunday around 5:45 p.m. about a reported computer scam. Officials said the 85-year-old victim reported having connection problems with his new printer and computer. The victim told...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Amtrak train crashes into U-Haul truck, killing McCook woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCook woman is dead after she was hit by a train while driving a U-Haul early Tuesday morning. According to the McCook Police Department, authorities were alerted to an injury accident on a railroad access road near East 11th Street just after 4 a.m.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Kids find live grenade near riverbank in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking down a riverbank northwest of Seward on Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area of 294th Road and Bluff Road and requested assistance from the Nebraska State...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Police surround Lincoln home after person shot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police surrounded a Lincoln home Tuesday night after someone was shot nearby. About 9:45 p.m., an officer on patrol found a male with a gunshot wound near 22nd and Dudley Streets. He was taken to a hospital. Police then surrounded a home where they think...
LINCOLN, NE

