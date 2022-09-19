Read full article on original website
Mike Smith
2d ago
Hope you get feeling better soon. I agree people have to slow down. Me and my loader had a very close call last summer when a car rear ended us. My prayers are with you and your family. God bless. Mike from Yale,Mi.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Michigan collection truck driver in critical condition after being struck by car
A collection truck driver for Stevens Disposal and Recycling, based in Petersburg, Michigan, is in critical condition after being struck by a car while on the job, reports WTVG. The victim, Donnie Cooper, is currently in an intensive care unit in a medically induced coma. According to a GoFundMe created...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman partially ejected, killed after crashing into median overnight on I-94
DETROIT – A woman was partially ejected and killed overnight when she crashed into the median on I-94 in Wayne County. The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21) in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Woodward Avenue in Detroit. Officials said a woman lost control of her...
Driver partially ejected from vehicle dies in crash on I-94 in Detroit, EB freeway closed: MSP
One woman is dead after troopers say she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the median while driving on I-94 in Detroit on Wednesday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Monroe County garbage truck worker severely injured after being hit by car
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Monroe County garbage collector is fighting to recover after being hit by a car on the job. Donnie Cooper is in a medically induced coma after getting hit by a car while doing his job Thursday morning in Dundee. "He broke both legs,...
Detroit News
2 bike riders hurt in crashes minutes apart in Warren, police say
Warren police are investigating two crashes reported minutes apart Tuesday afternoon that left two people hurt. In one incident reported around 4:15, an investigation found a white SUV was traveling south on Ryan near Eight Mile when it made an improper turn, striking a 61-year-old bicyclist trying to cross the road, the department said in a statement.
wtvbam.com
Five youngsters among those injured as vehicle rear ends stopped trash hauler
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Six persons including five juveniles were injured Tuesday morning in Hillsdale County when their vehicle crashed into a Republic Services trash hauler near the Camden-Frontier Schools. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. on West Montgomery Road between...
wfft.com
Two drivers seriously injured in Ohio crash
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened around 8:02 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 15 and County Road K. Police say Kayla Perry, 18, of Archibold was driving east on County Road K and failed...
23-year-old woman dies after Jeep goes airborne in Rochester Hills; alcohol suspected
Investigators suspect that alcohol was a factor in a single-vehicle early morning crash that killed one person early Tuesday in Rochester Hills.
Detroit police looking for man who carjacked 95-year-old woman, drove off with her still inside
The search is on for a man suspected of carjacking a 95-year-old woman on the city’s west side Monday afternoon. Officials say the suspect drove off while the woman was still in the car, but let her out about a mile away.
Police arrest Hamtramck carjacking suspect hiding under a blanket beneath downtown Detroit freeway overpass
A man suspected of a carjacking in Hamtramck has been arrested after Michigan State Police troopers found him hiding under a blanket beneath a freeway overpass in Detroit.
Jackson man headed to trial for fatal high-speed crash in stolen vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY, MI — After six months of delays, a man charged in a fatal high-speed crash is heading to trial court. Following a preliminary exam Tuesday, Sept. 20, Ashton Sauber, 22, was bound over to circuit court on a charge of reckless driving causing death, in relation to the March 4 crash that killed Jessica Kriebel in Hanover Township in southern Jackson County.
18-year-old found dead Tuesday night killed by multiple gunshot wounds, autopsy says
TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was found dead in a west Toledo home in the 3700 block of Kershaw Avenue Tuesday night. According to an autopsy report, 18-year-old Pliasi Coker's death has been ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Coker was pronounced dead Tuesday...
MSP: Bystander points out carjacking suspects who fled on foot after crashing on downtown Detroit freeway
Authorities are investigating after suspects in a recent carjacking were arrested after crashing on a downtown Detroit freeway Monday afternoon. A bystander pointed officers in the direction of the fleeing suspects.
13abc.com
Garbage truck driver hit by car
City leaders say the filters in the Fostoria water treatment plant need to be replaced. A rude awakening this morning... and another possibly stormy midweek, ahead of a big temperature drop! Dan Smith has the details.
WTOL-TV
Officers arrest man on dirt bike in north Toledo, air support called out
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gang Task Force units were conducting an ATV round up in collaboration with the United States Border Patrol and Air Support on Saturday when a man on a dirt bike passed officers several times while "doing wheelies" down the street in the area of Dorr and Lawrence around 5 p.m.
thewayneherald.com
Wayne Police responds to fatality accident
The Wayne Police Department responded to an injury accident on Saturday (Sept. 17). At approximately 6:25 p.m. an accident was reported on the east edge of Wayne, near the intersection of Seventh Street (Highway 35) and Centennial Road involving two vehicles. A 2005 Honda motorcycle trike driven by 71-year old...
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: Armed suspects steal $200K in north Toledo home robbery
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are requesting assistance identifying four suspects who broke into a north Toledo residence on May 21, 2022. According to a police report, a residence on Quast Lane was burglarized by four individuals shortly after 2 a.m. The resident said he was sleeping in bed beside his girlfriend when the suspects awoke him and held him at gunpoint. They demanded he open his safe and threatened to kill him if he refused.
Driver shot at 10 times while driving on I-75, MSP investigating
Michigan State Police are investigating after a man said another driver opened fire on his car along I-75 Saturday night, shooting around 10 times near Hazel Park
Dearborn Press & Guide
Melvindale man who died during carjacking identified
The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office said that Jervon Jones, 31, of Melvindale was the man killed when he allegedly tried to carjack a man in Dearborn Heights. Jones was run over by his would-be victim at about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 4. Two people attempted to carjack a man...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Elderly woman, son caught in crossfire on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – An elderly woman and her son were caught in the crossfire of a dangerous dispute they had nothing to do with on Detroit’s west side. The 81-year-old woman battling cancer and her 61-year-old son went about their business inside their house when bullets started to ring out.
