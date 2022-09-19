ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Deandre Ayton ESPN Rank Revealed

The NBA season is quickly approaching, and so is the new ESPN rankings for the top 100 players. Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton has received his ranking, coming in at No. 51. It puts him two spots ahead of fellow teammate Mikal Bridges. “Feb. 7 at Brooklyn, a game...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Jae Crowder trade talks heat up ahead of Suns training camp

In May of 2022, the Phoenix Suns came up short. Despite their best efforts to leave it all on the court, the up-start Suns, led by a Hall of Fame-bound point guard and a future All-Pro shooting guard, were unable to overcome the unrelenting title machine known colloquially as the Golden State Warriors and watched their best chance at a title since Steve Nash was their point guard fly out the window. While the team was able to largely keep their core intact – even if bringing back DeAndre Ayton had to be done kicking and screaming – the prospect of bringing the band back together and hoping for different results just isn’t good enough.
PHOENIX, AZ
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
Hoops Rumors

Bucks Sign, Waive Alex Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo, was recently acquired by the organization in a G League trade, and presumably is on his way to the Wisconsin Herd. Antetokounmpo, of course, is the brother of Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo and forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo. The Herd are the Bucks’ G League affiliate. Alex Antetokounmpo, 21, is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving has message for his former team Celtics

Kyrie Irving is putting his former NBA team on notice. Appearing on a Twitch stream this week, the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving spoke on being swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs last year. Irving called it “a humbling experience” but cautioned Boston that they would be seeing the Nets again.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Sign Frank Jackson

Jackson’s signing could be one simply for a training camp spot as Phoenix attempts to fill out its roster. The Suns are set to begin camp on Sept. 24. Jackson last played for the Detroit Pistons, where he spent the last two seasons. He finished last season averaging 10.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and one assist per game.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns Seem Increasingly Likely To Pursue Jazz’s Bojan Bogdanovic

They may be able to do that via the Jazz, who reportedly have made several of their older veterans available. One of those veterans — no less than guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Along with the Lakers, Mavericks and a few others, Bogdanovic has already been linked to the Suns. That...
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

FanSided

