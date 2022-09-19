In May of 2022, the Phoenix Suns came up short. Despite their best efforts to leave it all on the court, the up-start Suns, led by a Hall of Fame-bound point guard and a future All-Pro shooting guard, were unable to overcome the unrelenting title machine known colloquially as the Golden State Warriors and watched their best chance at a title since Steve Nash was their point guard fly out the window. While the team was able to largely keep their core intact – even if bringing back DeAndre Ayton had to be done kicking and screaming – the prospect of bringing the band back together and hoping for different results just isn’t good enough.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO