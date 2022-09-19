Read full article on original website
Related
Los Angeles Lakers Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sometimes, a certain event can feel fated. Whether that’s the case, or it simply feels that way is a matter of debate. The NBA has a lot of examples. Either way, it’s satisfying when things tie together. It gives us a sense of purpose. The world can be a chaotic place, so when everything falls into place, it makes us feel like we’re on solid ground.
Yardbarker
Deandre Ayton ESPN Rank Revealed
The NBA season is quickly approaching, and so is the new ESPN rankings for the top 100 players. Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton has received his ranking, coming in at No. 51. It puts him two spots ahead of fellow teammate Mikal Bridges. “Feb. 7 at Brooklyn, a game...
Jae Crowder trade talks heat up ahead of Suns training camp
In May of 2022, the Phoenix Suns came up short. Despite their best efforts to leave it all on the court, the up-start Suns, led by a Hall of Fame-bound point guard and a future All-Pro shooting guard, were unable to overcome the unrelenting title machine known colloquially as the Golden State Warriors and watched their best chance at a title since Steve Nash was their point guard fly out the window. While the team was able to largely keep their core intact – even if bringing back DeAndre Ayton had to be done kicking and screaming – the prospect of bringing the band back together and hoping for different results just isn’t good enough.
Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Guard
Sharife Cooper, who played with the Atlanta Hawks on a two-way contract during the 2021-22 season, has signed a training camp deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA・
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Milwaukee Bucks Sign And Then Waive A Notable Player
On Monday, RealGM and Hoops Rumors relayed that the Milwaukee Bucks have signed and then waived Alex Antetokounmpo.
Bucks Sign, Waive Alex Antetokounmpo
Antetokounmpo, was recently acquired by the organization in a G League trade, and presumably is on his way to the Wisconsin Herd. Antetokounmpo, of course, is the brother of Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo and forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo. The Herd are the Bucks’ G League affiliate. Alex Antetokounmpo, 21, is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Breaking News: Suns/Mercury owner Robert Sarver says he will sell
Breaking News: Suns/Mercury owner Robert Sarver says he will sell Breaking News: Suns/Mercury owner Robert Sarver says he will sell Breaking News: Suns/Mercury owner Robert Sarver says he will sell Breaking News: Suns/Mercury
BREAKING: Celtics Waive Veteran Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Boston Celtics waived Bruno Caboclo.
Kyrie Irving has message for his former team Celtics
Kyrie Irving is putting his former NBA team on notice. Appearing on a Twitch stream this week, the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving spoke on being swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs last year. Irving called it “a humbling experience” but cautioned Boston that they would be seeing the Nets again.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To The 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers Roster: 'Bro, That's A 79-3 Team."
Since the 1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers have remained one of the most dominant NBA franchises in the league. They have had several amazing NBA superstars wear the iconic Purple and Gold jersey and led the team to immense success. But since 2010, the Lakers haven't really been very successful....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Draymond Green calls for official vote to remove Suns owner Robert Sarver
Draymond Green is calling for a league-wide vote. The Golden State Warriors star called on the NBA board of governors to officially have a vote on whether Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver should be allowed to keep his team after the league's one-year suspension and fine. "It's a...
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Sign Frank Jackson
Jackson’s signing could be one simply for a training camp spot as Phoenix attempts to fill out its roster. The Suns are set to begin camp on Sept. 24. Jackson last played for the Detroit Pistons, where he spent the last two seasons. He finished last season averaging 10.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and one assist per game.
Yardbarker
Suns Seem Increasingly Likely To Pursue Jazz’s Bojan Bogdanovic
They may be able to do that via the Jazz, who reportedly have made several of their older veterans available. One of those veterans — no less than guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Along with the Lakers, Mavericks and a few others, Bogdanovic has already been linked to the Suns. That...
Ranking Phoenix Suns Jerseys for the 2022-23 Season
Nearly all of the Phoenix Suns uniforms for next season are confirmed. Here's where they rank from worst to first.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The LA Clippers Have Signed Three New Players
The Clippers are rounding out their training camp roster with three free agent signings
LeBron James Is “Proud” of NBA As Robert Sarver Looks To Sell Phoenix Suns Following N-Word Controversy
"I’m so proud to be a part of a league committed to progress!" he tweeted.
Adam Silver’s short statement on Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury
Robert Sarver made a big decision on Wednesday, announcing he’s started the process of selling both the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury. NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a short, but powerful statement on the matter. Via NBA Communications:. I fully support the decision by Robert Sarver to sell the...
FanSided
285K+
Followers
538K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0