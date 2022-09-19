ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New iPhone Emergency SOS Feature Supported by Qualcomm Chip, Custom Apple Technology

 3 days ago
The iPhone 14, released Friday. Photo credit: Screen shot, Apple.com

Apple Inc. iPhone 14 models contain a chip from San Diego-based Qualcomm Inc. that can talk to satellites, according to an analysis of the phone by iFixit and an Apple statement.

They also have have additional custom-designed Apple components used in the phone’s biggest new feature, the analysis determined.

Apple released the new iPhone 14 lineup on Friday. One of the major new features is the ability to connect to satellites to send emergency messages when there is no WiFi or cellular data connection.

Apple said earlier this month that iPhone 14 models contain new hardware for the emergency message service, which the company plans to turn on with a software update coming in November.

iFixit, a San Luis Obispo-based firm that disassembles iPhones and other consumer electronics to assess how easily they can be repaired, took apart an iPhone 14 Pro Max model on Friday, revealing the Qualcomm X65 modem chip.

The Qualcomm chip provides 5G connectivity for cellular networks, but is also capable of using what is called band n53, the frequency band used by satellites from Globalstar. Qualcomm headquarters is in Sorrento Valley.

Globalstar earlier this month announced a deal in which Apple will take up to 85% of Globalstar’s satellite network capacity to enable Apple’s new emergency messaging feature.

In a statement to Reuters on Saturday, Apple said there is additional proprietary hardware and software in the iPhone 14 for the new messaging feature.

“iPhone 14 includes custom radio frequency components, and new software designed entirely by Apple, that together enable Emergency SOS via satellite on new iPhone 14 models,” Apple said in a statement.

Apple did not give details about the satellite-specific hardware. Qualcomm did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Luis Obispo; editing by Leslie Adler)

– Reuters

