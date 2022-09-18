Read full article on original website
3 Giants Trade Targets After Week 2
The injuries are piling up on the New York Giants defensive line. Azeez Ojulari, Leonard Williams and Kayvon Thibodeaux all come into Week 3 listed as questionable on the injury report. Williams suffered a sprained MCL in Week 2's clash with the Carolina Panthers, while Ojulari and Thibodeaux have not...
Bills' Dane Jackson Taken to Hospital After Being Injured in Collision with Teammate
Football took a back seat to a scary situation during the second quarter of Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. Cornerback Dane Jackson suffered an injury when his "head and neck were bent back in an awkward, violent collision with a teammate," per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. An ambulance drove onto the field to take him away as his Bills teammates gathered around him to express their support and concern.
Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 49ers Believed Commanders Would Trade for QB Before Surgery
The Washington Commanders were reportedly favorites to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason before he underwent shoulder surgery. Tim Keown and Nick Wagoner of ESPN reported the Commanders were "poised" to trade for Garoppolo until testing revealed the quarterback's shoulder was not healing as hoped. Doctors recommended surgery, and the Commanders moved on to trade for Carson Wentz.
Buccaneers Rumors: Akiem Hicks Expected to Miss 1 Month with Foot Injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is expected to miss a month after suffering a torn plantar fascia in his foot, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Greg Auman of The Athletic described the play where Hicks suffered the injury, which occurred during the Bucs' 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Kirk Cousins Ripped by Fans for Latest MNF Struggles in Vikings' Loss to Eagles
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has developed a reputation of struggling in prime-time games. His performance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football did nothing to change that narrative. Cousins once again withered under the bright lights as the Vikings suffered a 24-7 loss. The 34-year-old went 27-of-46 for...
3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 2 Win
The Green Bay Packers' embarrassing loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 was alarming. However, we've seen this script before—quarterback Aaron Rodgers skips the preseason and comes out flat to open the season. It happened last year against the New Orleans Saints, and the Packers went on to claim the NFC's No. 1 seed.
Packers' SNF Win over Bears Provides Blueprint for Success in Post-Davante Future
The best path forward for the Green Bay Packers involves taking the ball out of the hands of the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP. The Packers can't expect to win the same way they have during the previous three seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur. Two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is no longer with the franchise, and Green Bay's front five remains in flux.
Buccaneers' Mike Evans Has 1-Game Suspension for Saints Brawl Upheld
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without their No. 1 wide receiver for one of the most anticipated games of the early 2022 season. Mike Evans' one-game suspension was upheld upon appeal Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. That means he will miss Sunday's potential NFC playoff preview against the Green Bay Packers.
Study: Black NFL Coaches Twice as Likely to Be Fired by Teams with Winning Record
A Washington Post analysis found Black head coaches were twice as likely to get fired by NFL teams since 1990 after posting a record of .500 or better than coaches of other races. Other findings published Wednesday included Black coaches having to spend "significantly longer" as mid-level assistants and a...
Kyler Murray: 'No Hard Feelings' Toward Fan Who Hit Me in Face After Win vs. Raiders
Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray is willing to extend an olive branch to the Las Vegas Raiders fan who allegedly struck him in the face following Arizona's 29-23 victory Sunday. "No hard feelings. If I see him, I’d shake his hand," Murray told reporters. The Cardinals quarterback added it...
Dolphins Called the 'F--k It' Play for Tua Tagovailoa to Lead Comeback vs. Ravens
Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins to an incredible 42-38 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with the help of a call known as the "f--k it" play. On a 3rd-and-10 with the Dolphins down 35-21 in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill for a 48-yard touchdown pass that had just a 20.7 completion probability, according to Next Gen Stats:
Report: Broncos' Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain II Day-to-Day After Suffering Injuries
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and cornerback Patrick Surtain II are day-to-day after getting injured in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Jeudy injured his ribs, while Surtain had a shoulder issue. 9News' Mike Klis reported preliminary...
Kenny Golladay Criticizes Reduced Giants Role: 'I Came Here to Play'
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who is in the second year of a four-season, $72 million deal, played just two snaps in a 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Golladay made his displeasure regarding his reduced role clear in a chat with reporters on Wednesday. "I...
Sean Payton Says He'd Be Interested in 2023 NFL Return for 'Right Situation'
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton may not be away from the sidelines for long. During a discussion with NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill and Mike Triplett, Payton addressed whether he will return to coaching as soon as the 2023 season, saying, "If the right situation presented itself, I would definitely be interested."
Colts' Frank Reich on Matt Ryan: 'Could Not Be Happier That He’s Our QB'
The Indianapolis Colts have gotten off to a disappointing start to the 2022 season largely because of the lackluster play by quarterback Matt Ryan, but head coach Frank Reich isn't panicking just yet. Per Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons, Reich said on Monday that he has not lost confidence in...
Bears Rumors: Justin Fields Has 'Positive' Buzz Around Team Despite Slow Start
The Chicago Bears remain "positive" about Justin Fields despite his slow start to the 2022 NFL season, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Graziano called for Fields to have a bumper fantasy day in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, explaining how the team appears to still have confidence in the second-year quarterback.
Justin Fields Says He'd 'Never Disrespect Anybody' After Comments on Bears Fans
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields suggested that games mean more to the players who risk their health and put in the physical and mental work needed to compete at the highest level than they do to the fans who watch, but he had to clarify what he meant after social media reaction to said comments.
Fan Banned by Browns After Hitting Owner Jimmy Haslam with Bottle During Loss to Jets
The Cleveland Browns intend to ban the fan who hit team owner Jimmy Haslam with a bottle during Sunday's 31-30 loss to the New York Jets, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. As Haslam was walking toward the Browns' tunnel following a touchdown from Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, a fan threw a bottle that hit Haslam in the leg.
Bulls' Lonzo Ball to Have Surgery on Knee Injury; Will Be Re-Evaluated in 4-6 Weeks
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee that could keep him out for the start of the regular season, the team announced Wednesday. He will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks. The Bulls open their regular season exactly four weeks from Wednesday on Oct....
New-Look Vikings May Flash Promise, but Kirk Cousins Is Still Biggest Hurdle
In the biggest moments, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins comes up small. He's an anchor when the franchise is searching for its Aquaman. The 34-year-old signal-caller personifies mediocrity in a world where elite quarterback play is more essential than ever to compete at the highest level. The game is built around superheroes posing as professional athletes. Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson bring Superman-like qualities to the position.
