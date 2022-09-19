Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicagohenge is happening soon: What is it and when are peak viewing times?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Chicago shooting: Man charged after 4 shot, 2 fatally in West Woodlawn, police say
The victims were on a front porch when an offender exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots, striking the victims, police said.
Teen Shot by Chicago Police Over Weekend Faces Assault, Weapons Charges
A 15-year-old boy faces aggravated assault and weapons charges after officers observed him with a gun over the weekend and opened fire, striking him several times. Officers were “touring” the Chicago Lawn area early Sunday and approached a group of people standing near an alley in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, Chicago police said in a statement.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting 3 people, 2 fatally, who were sitting on porch in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting three people, two fatally, who were sitting on a porch in Woodlawn Sunday afternoon. Khalil Gilmore, 20, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Man in custody after firing rifle at CPD officers in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at Chicago police officers in Little Village Tuesday night.Police said around 10:51 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person with a gun, in the 2800 block of West 25th Place, about a block away from the Cook County jail. Upon arrival, officers observed an unknown male with a rifle who then turned around and fired shots at them, police said. Officers exited the vehicle, and the offender dropped the rifle and was placed into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Officers did not return fire, and no one was injured during the incident. The rifle was recovered at the scene.Area Four detectives are investigating.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Police: Man in critical condition after shooting at Chicago gas station on West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times at a Chicago gas station on the West Side Tuesday night. Police say a man, 39, was at a gas station in South Austin when two men came up and started shooting. The gunmen drove off in a white sedan southbound on...
cwbchicago.com
17-year-old shot man on Red Line train, paralyzing him from the waist down, prosecutors say
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 17-year-old Chicago boy with shooting a passenger aboard a Red Line train at Christmastime, paralyzing the victim from the waist down and causing him to lose the use of his hands. However, the teen’s defense attorney claims that police have the wrong person and that...
3 Injured in Hit-and-Run Rollover Crash in Auburn Gresham, Police Say
Chicago police are investigating after an Auburn Gresham hit-and-run left three people with serious injuries on Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, the crash occurred in the 8600 block of South Carpenter at approximately 5:30 p.m. A Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound on the roadway when a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV struck...
Woman Accused of Pushing 3-Year-Old Into Lake Michigan Near Navy Pier Charged: CPD
A woman accused of pushing a 3-year-old boy into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier now faces felony charges days after the incident, police said Wednesday. Victoria Moreno, 34, of Des Plaines, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child under the age of 13, according to Chicago police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Off-duty Chicago police officer shot in the face expected to recover, top cop says
A female, off-duty Chicago police officer was shot around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the Irving Park neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Department confirmed. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said it started as a road rage incident.
Off-Duty CPD Officer Seriously Hurt After Being Shot in the Face in Irving Park
Chicago police are investigating after an off-duty officer was seriously injured after being shot in the face during a road rage incident in the Irving Park neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, officials say. The report of shots fired first came in just after 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of West Addison...
Video Shows Cop Shoot Unarmed Man From Unmarked Car In Pilsen
CHICAGO — A police watchdog has released video of officers shooting two men in a case in Pilsen that led to felony charges for the officers. Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, 43, and officer Ruben Reynoso, 42, have been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and official misconduct in relation to the July 22 shooting, which took place in the 1000 block of West 18th Street.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in crash that killed woman, critically injured another
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested in connection with a car crash that killed one woman and left another critically injured on the South Side last weekend. Juan Venegas, 18, was arrested Monday in at his resident in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood, according to Chicago police. Police said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
18-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Mystery Sees Significant Leads
Even in a city that’s suffered so many murders, the killing of Kevin Clewer seemed unusually violent to veteran Chicago Homicide Detective Lt. William Svilar, who has sadly seen it all. "Just a cold-blooded murder," Svilar said, describing the case. "There’s no evidence to suggest that [Clewer] fought back....
Grandmother Demands Answers After Suspect in 2-Year-Old Granddaughter's Death Freed on Bond
A Chicago grandmother is demanding answers after her 2-year-old granddaughter was beaten to death in central Illinois, and after the suspect in the case was freed on bond. At just 2 years old, Cali Marie was just learning how to walk and learning about potty training, but she was killed in a vicious beating, according to prosecutors.
Video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say
Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, a police source told WGN.
fox32chicago.com
Video shows 3 Chicago suspects wanted in Roseland murder
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects wanted for a murder that occurred on the South Side. According to police, the homicide took place in the Roseland neighborhood in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue on Sept. 13, 2022, at 10:10 p.m. Police...
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers steal car in Lincoln Park, embark on North Side robbery spree
An armed robbery crew stole a car in Lincoln Park on Tuesday evening and then committed a series of hold-ups in Lakeview, Lincoln Square, and, possibly, West Ridge. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The incidents began around 9 p.m. when someone stole a silver 2013 Hyundai from the...
3 men in critical condition after shooting in Vet’s Park neighborhood
CHICAGO — Three men are in critical condition after being shot in the Vet’s Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Police said the three victims got into an argument with another group of people around 4:25 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 97th Street when someone pulled out a gun and fired at the victims. One […]
fox32chicago.com
Woman reported missing for months after being discharged from Chicago hospital
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing for months after being discharged from a hospital on Chicago's South Side. Briana Cox, 26, was last seen on May 8 after she was treated and discharged from Holy Cross Hospital, according to a CPD missing person alert.
fox32chicago.com
Person found dead in garbage can on South Side
CHICAGO - A person was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. A male, whose age was unknown, was discovered in the garbage can around 7 p.m. in the first block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0