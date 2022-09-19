ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Shot by Chicago Police Over Weekend Faces Assault, Weapons Charges

A 15-year-old boy faces aggravated assault and weapons charges after officers observed him with a gun over the weekend and opened fire, striking him several times. Officers were “touring” the Chicago Lawn area early Sunday and approached a group of people standing near an alley in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, Chicago police said in a statement.
Chicago man charged with shooting 3 people, 2 fatally, who were sitting on porch in Woodlawn

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting three people, two fatally, who were sitting on a porch in Woodlawn Sunday afternoon. Khalil Gilmore, 20, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Man in custody after firing rifle at CPD officers in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at Chicago police officers in Little Village Tuesday night.Police said around 10:51 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person with a gun, in the 2800 block of West 25th Place, about a block away from the Cook County jail. Upon arrival, officers observed an unknown male with a rifle who then turned around and fired shots at them, police said. Officers exited the vehicle, and the offender dropped the rifle and was placed into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Officers did not return fire, and no one was injured during the incident. The rifle was recovered at the scene.Area Four detectives are investigating.
3 Injured in Hit-and-Run Rollover Crash in Auburn Gresham, Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after an Auburn Gresham hit-and-run left three people with serious injuries on Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, the crash occurred in the 8600 block of South Carpenter at approximately 5:30 p.m. A Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound on the roadway when a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV struck...
Video Shows Cop Shoot Unarmed Man From Unmarked Car In Pilsen

CHICAGO — A police watchdog has released video of officers shooting two men in a case in Pilsen that led to felony charges for the officers. Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, 43, and officer Ruben Reynoso, 42, have been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and official misconduct in relation to the July 22 shooting, which took place in the 1000 block of West 18th Street.
18-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Mystery Sees Significant Leads

Even in a city that’s suffered so many murders, the killing of Kevin Clewer seemed unusually violent to veteran Chicago Homicide Detective Lt. William Svilar, who has sadly seen it all. "Just a cold-blooded murder," Svilar said, describing the case. "There’s no evidence to suggest that [Clewer] fought back....
Video shows 3 Chicago suspects wanted in Roseland murder

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects wanted for a murder that occurred on the South Side. According to police, the homicide took place in the Roseland neighborhood in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue on Sept. 13, 2022, at 10:10 p.m. Police...
Person found dead in garbage can on South Side

CHICAGO - A person was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. A male, whose age was unknown, was discovered in the garbage can around 7 p.m. in the first block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the...
