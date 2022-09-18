ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Defense Bounces Back to Beat Steelers, 29-17; Chubb, Brissett, Njoku, Cooper Shine on Offense

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns were hoping to get the taste of last week's loss to the Jets out of their mouth with the quick turnaround to Thursday night. After giving up leads in the fourth quarter in the first two games, including last week, the defense came out and forced the Steelers to four-straight punts to open the second half, limiting them to just a field goal and three points in the half.
Game week four post-practice Q&A: Cheetah DaShaun White

NORMAN, Okla. — It was an early exit for DaShaun White in Lincoln last weekend. In the first half, the Sooners' cheetah was called for targeting on Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson and ejected from the contest. However, he's been productive in his time out there and is one of...
Knowles Notes: Why Ohio State's DC believes Buckeyes can stop the run well with a 4-2-5 scheme

Many Ohio State fans have wondered when the Buckeyes face a run-heavy team – like Wisconsin this week – will defensive coordinator Jim Knowles move from his base 4-2-5 to a traditional 4-3 at times? Knowles is not about to give away his game plan against the Badgers, but he did explain why he believes his defenses can be stout against the run with two linebackers and three safeties on the field together. Last year at Oklahoma State, Knowles fielded one of the best run defenses in the country (and defenses, period). The same is true thus far at Ohio State as far as containing the run.
Cal's defense stands out to Jedd Fisch

Arizona headed on the road this weekend to face the California Golden Bears on Saturday. Last season, the Wildcats’ only win was against a Covid depleted Cal squad, but Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch says last year has not come up in preparation this week. “We don’t talk about...
KU defensive depth paying dividends early on, helping highlight impact of Ohio State transfer Craig Young

KU football reveled in the fact that they would have defensive depth entering the 2022 season. In previous years — both during previous head coaching regimes and Lance Leipold’s first season —KU struggled to finish games and struggled to stay fresh throughout the season. Now just three games into the new campaign, that improved depth has already paid off.
Coach Q&A: John Scott Jr. breaks down deep Penn State defensive line

Coming off a matchup in which his positional unit accounted for four of seven total sacks at Auburn, Penn State defensive line coach John Scott Jr. is encouraged by early-season progression but continues to eye improvements. Now in his third season on the Nittany Lions' staff, he spent some time Thursday speaking with media for the first time since August, so there was plenty to catch up on.
Freshman running back Ajay Allen out for the season

Nebraska freshman running back Ajay Allen will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery this week, interim head coach Mickey Joseph announced Tuesday. Allen carried 11 times for 49 yards on Saturday against Oklahoma before leaving with an injury after a third-quarter carry. "He had surgery (Monday). He's...
Kansas vs. Duke football: Lance Leipold says it's 'an exciting time to be a Jayhawk' amid sold out game

When the 3-0 Kansas and the 3-0 Duke Blue Devils square off in Lawrence Saturday, it will be in front of a sold-out Kansas crowd as Lance Leipold and company usher in the new era of Jayhawks football. Leipold said it was an exciting time amid the team’s hot start in 2022, particularly ahead of an undefeated matchup against what looks like a blue-blood basketball game. Joining CBS Sports Network, Leipold detailed what the week has been like amid the hype.
What Collin Klein & Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of Kansas State at Oklahoma

This is what Kansas State coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at Oklahoma on Saturday, September 24, 2022. "Incredible tempo. I mean, that's gonna be the key is us getting our cleats in the ground and being ready to play and then the second part of that is they're obviously really good across the board, talent-wise at the skill positions. Up front, big athletic kids that can move people and guys that can do things after the catch. So it's a scary group. "
Game week four post-practice Q&A: DL Jeffery Johnson

NORMAN, Okla. — Jeffery Johnson is part of a Sooner defensive front that's wreaking havoc so far throughout the first three games. He's contributed with five tackles, including a half-tackle for loss. That's, of course, after he transferred in from Tulane in the offseason. And Johnson stopped by with...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/20: Clowney Out, Disaster Autopsies, and Shutting Up

Following Sunday’s embarrassing debacle, there was a general consensus among the OBR team. First, we agreed that it was a good thing (for us and the fans) that there were only about 100 hours until the Browns got to play again. Second, we agreed that it was a bad thing (for the team, and therefore us and the fans) that there were only about 100 hours until the Browns got to play again.
Know the Foe: Bowling Green

It was a disappointing Saturday night in Death Valley last week when Mississippi State blew a chance to knock off the Tigers. This week, MSU will need to get back on track with a win in non-conference play against Bowling Green. Who: Bowling Green (1-2, 0-0 MAC) vs. Mississippi State...
College football rankings: Overrated, underrated teams entering Week 4

It's not easy to slot college football's 25 best teams each week, but AP voters whiffed entering Week 4. Several programs who out-performed — or underwhelmed — in the early going this season stand out. College football's elites and unquestioned playoff contenders are obvious, but there is much debate over the squads in that secondary group who may or may not legitimate threats in their respective conferences.
