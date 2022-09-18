Read full article on original website
Defense Bounces Back to Beat Steelers, 29-17; Chubb, Brissett, Njoku, Cooper Shine on Offense
CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns were hoping to get the taste of last week's loss to the Jets out of their mouth with the quick turnaround to Thursday night. After giving up leads in the fourth quarter in the first two games, including last week, the defense came out and forced the Steelers to four-straight punts to open the second half, limiting them to just a field goal and three points in the half.
The Bad: Bengals Are Going To Destroy Their Franchise QB
Ryan Harris joins Brandon Baylor to discuss how the Bengals are going to destroy their franchise quarterback.
Game week four post-practice Q&A: Cheetah DaShaun White
NORMAN, Okla. — It was an early exit for DaShaun White in Lincoln last weekend. In the first half, the Sooners' cheetah was called for targeting on Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson and ejected from the contest. However, he's been productive in his time out there and is one of...
Georgia football: Champ Bailey explains how Kirby Smart ‘was built for this’
Twenty-six years ago, Kirby Smart and Champ Bailey were teammates and part of Georgia’s secondary. Bailey went on to NFL stardom after leaving Athens while Smart eventually turned to coaching. Looking back now, Bailey explained it was obvious back then that Smart was destined to pick up a headset.
Knowles Notes: Why Ohio State's DC believes Buckeyes can stop the run well with a 4-2-5 scheme
Many Ohio State fans have wondered when the Buckeyes face a run-heavy team – like Wisconsin this week – will defensive coordinator Jim Knowles move from his base 4-2-5 to a traditional 4-3 at times? Knowles is not about to give away his game plan against the Badgers, but he did explain why he believes his defenses can be stout against the run with two linebackers and three safeties on the field together. Last year at Oklahoma State, Knowles fielded one of the best run defenses in the country (and defenses, period). The same is true thus far at Ohio State as far as containing the run.
Cal's defense stands out to Jedd Fisch
Arizona headed on the road this weekend to face the California Golden Bears on Saturday. Last season, the Wildcats’ only win was against a Covid depleted Cal squad, but Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch says last year has not come up in preparation this week. “We don’t talk about...
Ohio State's Dallan Hayden was ready when his number was called, 'He's got a chance to be a really good back'
Unlike many members of Ohio State’s freshman class, Dallan Hayden didn’t skip the second half of his senior year of high school at Christian Brothers in Memphis, Tennesee to come to college early. The four-star running back instead enrolled in June, something that typically makes it more difficult for a young player to get on the field.
KU defensive depth paying dividends early on, helping highlight impact of Ohio State transfer Craig Young
KU football reveled in the fact that they would have defensive depth entering the 2022 season. In previous years — both during previous head coaching regimes and Lance Leipold’s first season —KU struggled to finish games and struggled to stay fresh throughout the season. Now just three games into the new campaign, that improved depth has already paid off.
Coach Q&A: John Scott Jr. breaks down deep Penn State defensive line
Coming off a matchup in which his positional unit accounted for four of seven total sacks at Auburn, Penn State defensive line coach John Scott Jr. is encouraged by early-season progression but continues to eye improvements. Now in his third season on the Nittany Lions' staff, he spent some time Thursday speaking with media for the first time since August, so there was plenty to catch up on.
Freshman running back Ajay Allen out for the season
Nebraska freshman running back Ajay Allen will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery this week, interim head coach Mickey Joseph announced Tuesday. Allen carried 11 times for 49 yards on Saturday against Oklahoma before leaving with an injury after a third-quarter carry. "He had surgery (Monday). He's...
Kansas vs. Duke football: Lance Leipold says it's 'an exciting time to be a Jayhawk' amid sold out game
When the 3-0 Kansas and the 3-0 Duke Blue Devils square off in Lawrence Saturday, it will be in front of a sold-out Kansas crowd as Lance Leipold and company usher in the new era of Jayhawks football. Leipold said it was an exciting time amid the team’s hot start in 2022, particularly ahead of an undefeated matchup against what looks like a blue-blood basketball game. Joining CBS Sports Network, Leipold detailed what the week has been like amid the hype.
What Collin Klein & Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of Kansas State at Oklahoma
This is what Kansas State coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at Oklahoma on Saturday, September 24, 2022. "Incredible tempo. I mean, that's gonna be the key is us getting our cleats in the ground and being ready to play and then the second part of that is they're obviously really good across the board, talent-wise at the skill positions. Up front, big athletic kids that can move people and guys that can do things after the catch. So it's a scary group. "
Game week four post-practice Q&A: DL Jeffery Johnson
NORMAN, Okla. — Jeffery Johnson is part of a Sooner defensive front that's wreaking havoc so far throughout the first three games. He's contributed with five tackles, including a half-tackle for loss. That's, of course, after he transferred in from Tulane in the offseason. And Johnson stopped by with...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/20: Clowney Out, Disaster Autopsies, and Shutting Up
Following Sunday’s embarrassing debacle, there was a general consensus among the OBR team. First, we agreed that it was a good thing (for us and the fans) that there were only about 100 hours until the Browns got to play again. Second, we agreed that it was a bad thing (for the team, and therefore us and the fans) that there were only about 100 hours until the Browns got to play again.
Know the Foe: Bowling Green
It was a disappointing Saturday night in Death Valley last week when Mississippi State blew a chance to knock off the Tigers. This week, MSU will need to get back on track with a win in non-conference play against Bowling Green. Who: Bowling Green (1-2, 0-0 MAC) vs. Mississippi State...
Preps to Pros: PSU beefing up o-line in 2023 class
247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins discuss Penn State's impressive O-Line recruits from the class of 2023.
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma: Wildcats coach Chris Klieman praises Sooners' defense
This weekend, the Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) will travel to take on the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0). During his press conference Wednesday, Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman talked about revamped Oklahoma’s defense, which has yet to allow more than 14 points in a game this year. "Quite...
Notes: Isaiah Mullens preparing to play close to home, Graham Mertz discusses OSU's C.J. Stroud
MADISON, Wis. — Asked during spring practices about the games he had circled on his calendar, Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Isaiah Mullens had a chance to look ahead to his homecoming. Mullens grew up in Columbus, Ohio, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes. His family members have long been...
College football rankings: Overrated, underrated teams entering Week 4
It's not easy to slot college football's 25 best teams each week, but AP voters whiffed entering Week 4. Several programs who out-performed — or underwhelmed — in the early going this season stand out. College football's elites and unquestioned playoff contenders are obvious, but there is much debate over the squads in that secondary group who may or may not legitimate threats in their respective conferences.
Wiltfong Whiparound: Previewing 5-star WR Hykeem Williams' decision
Five-star Stranahan wide receiver Hykeem Williams is just days away from announcing his college decision and Texas A&M is among the schools jockeying for the blue-chippers commitment. With a decision set for Friday afternoon, Texas A&M had the chance to host the 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver this past weekend for a...
