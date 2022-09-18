Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two Min Drill 09-19-22 Kyle Shanahan gets testy with media over Trey Lance disaster
Kyle Shanahan should have been ready for the question. For the second time in two years, the 49ers' prize young quarterback, Trey Lance, had suffered a serious injury after getting heavy usage in the run game. Was it really necessary to run Lance up the gut? After the game, Shanahan made it clear he had zero regrets. • 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's contract is about to balloon
Update: Trey Lance suffers season-ending broken ankle; 49ers future rides with Jimmy G
SANTA CLARA -- Trey Lance suffered a season-ending broken ankle on a quarterback keeper Sunday in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks game and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo.Lance had taken over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021. Garoppolo didn't practice with the team during training camp, throwing on his own on a side field.But he didn't show much sign of rust, completing 13 of 21 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown.Garoppolo also picked up 5 yards on 4 carries including a 1-yard scoring run that...
The 7-figure payday Jimmy Garoppolo could earn as 49ers starter after Trey Lance injury
The San Francisco 49ers were dealt a crushing blow on Sunday as second-year quarterback Trey Lance suffered a season-ending broken ankle. Fortunately, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in and picked up right where he left off in the 2022 playoffs, leading the Niners to a 27-7 victory. Of course, they restructured his...
Here's how Trey Lance's injury affects Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers contract
Garoppolo's earnings are about to significantly increase.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 bold predictions for Jimmy Garoppolo after Trey Lance’s season-ending injury
All eyes are now on Jimmy Garoppolo. Written off as just a reliever for the 2022 NFL season, it sure looks like Garoppolo is back in the San Francisco 49ers starting lineup after they lost Trey Lance to a season-ending injury. On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers overcame adversity to...
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Jimmy Garoppolo back in driver’s seat vs Broncos
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Week 3 Week 3: @ Denver Broncos Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25
Bleacher Report
3 Giants Trade Targets After Week 2
The injuries are piling up on the New York Giants defensive line. Azeez Ojulari, Leonard Williams and Kayvon Thibodeaux all come into Week 3 listed as questionable on the injury report. Williams suffered a sprained MCL in Week 2's clash with the Carolina Panthers, while Ojulari and Thibodeaux have not...
Bleacher Report
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Praised as NFL's Top QB-WR Combo as Bills Rout Titans on MNF
The NFL schedule-makers seemingly did the Buffalo Bills no favors with early matchups against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and last season's No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans. It turns out, that doesn't really matter when Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are on the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 49ers Believed Commanders Would Trade for QB Before Surgery
The Washington Commanders were reportedly favorites to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason before he underwent shoulder surgery. Tim Keown and Nick Wagoner of ESPN reported the Commanders were "poised" to trade for Garoppolo until testing revealed the quarterback's shoulder was not healing as hoped. Doctors recommended surgery, and the Commanders moved on to trade for Carson Wentz.
Bleacher Report
Buccaneers Rumors: Akiem Hicks Expected to Miss 1 Month with Foot Injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is expected to miss a month after suffering a torn plantar fascia in his foot, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Greg Auman of The Athletic described the play where Hicks suffered the injury, which occurred during the Bucs' 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Bleacher Report
Bills' Dane Jackson Taken to Hospital After Being Injured in Collision with Teammate
Football took a back seat to a scary situation during the second quarter of Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. Cornerback Dane Jackson suffered an injury when his "head and neck were bent back in an awkward, violent collision with a teammate," per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. An ambulance drove onto the field to take him away as his Bills teammates gathered around him to express their support and concern.
Bleacher Report
Kirk Cousins Ripped by Fans for Latest MNF Struggles in Vikings' Loss to Eagles
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has developed a reputation of struggling in prime-time games. His performance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football did nothing to change that narrative. Cousins once again withered under the bright lights as the Vikings suffered a 24-7 loss. The 34-year-old went 27-of-46 for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Release Official Statement To Address Trey Lance's Injury
The San Francisco 49ers went business as usual in a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. But it wasn't Trey Lance leading his team to victory; it was Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance went down with a serious ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday's NFC West battle....
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 2 Win
The Green Bay Packers' embarrassing loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 was alarming. However, we've seen this script before—quarterback Aaron Rodgers skips the preseason and comes out flat to open the season. It happened last year against the New Orleans Saints, and the Packers went on to claim the NFC's No. 1 seed.
Bleacher Report
Packers' SNF Win over Bears Provides Blueprint for Success in Post-Davante Future
The best path forward for the Green Bay Packers involves taking the ball out of the hands of the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP. The Packers can't expect to win the same way they have during the previous three seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur. Two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is no longer with the franchise, and Green Bay's front five remains in flux.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 3
Two weeks into the 2022 fantasy football campaign, the season has already been a roller-coaster ride. If you rostered Lamar Jackson of the Ravens or Jalen Hurts of the Eagles at quarterback, you're probably happy with how things have progressed. Ditto for Nick Chubb of the Browns and D'Andre Swift of the Lions at running back, or Miami Dolphins teammates Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at wide receiver.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Video: Cowboys Fan Rides Horse Through Store After Walk-off Win vs. Bengals
It may not be a great sign when fans are going above and beyond to celebrate a Week 2 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Following the Dallas Cowboys' 20-17 win Sunday, one fan apparently decided it was an occasion that warranted riding his horse through a Walmart. To be fair,...
Bleacher Report
Study: Black NFL Coaches Twice as Likely to Be Fired by Teams with Winning Record
A Washington Post analysis found Black head coaches were twice as likely to get fired by NFL teams since 1990 after posting a record of .500 or better than coaches of other races. Other findings published Wednesday included Black coaches having to spend "significantly longer" as mid-level assistants and a...
Bleacher Report
Kyler Murray: 'No Hard Feelings' Toward Fan Who Hit Me in Face After Win vs. Raiders
Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray is willing to extend an olive branch to the Las Vegas Raiders fan who allegedly struck him in the face following Arizona's 29-23 victory Sunday. "No hard feelings. If I see him, I’d shake his hand," Murray told reporters. The Cardinals quarterback added it...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins Called the 'F--k It' Play for Tua Tagovailoa to Lead Comeback vs. Ravens
Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins to an incredible 42-38 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with the help of a call known as the "f--k it" play. On a 3rd-and-10 with the Dolphins down 35-21 in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill for a 48-yard touchdown pass that had just a 20.7 completion probability, according to Next Gen Stats:
Comments / 0