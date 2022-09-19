Pasco Deputies Seeking Tips In New Port Richey Shooting That Claimed Life Of 35-Year-Old Man

Victim Marcus Marquis, 35

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting that occurred this morning in New Port Richey.

The victim’s family has waived their Marsy’s law protections and has given PSO permission to release the decedent’s information in the hopes of finding additional information in this case.

While walking on the south side of SR 52 just east of Colony Rd. around 5 a.m., the victim, Marcus Marquis, 35, entered into the woods and was shot by an unknown suspect.

PSO would like to speak with anyone that knows Marquis, or may have seen him prior to this morning’s incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this case who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com .

You must contact Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a reward. You may also report tips to PSO online at PascoSheriff.com/tips or by calling the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22032064.

