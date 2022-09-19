ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Pasco Deputies Seeking Tips In New Port Richey Shooting That Claimed Life Of 35-Year-Old Man

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dGta_0i0oARx300 Victim Marcus Marquis, 35

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting that occurred this morning in New Port Richey.

The victim’s family has waived their Marsy’s law protections and has given PSO permission to release the decedent’s information in the hopes of finding additional information in this case.

While walking on the south side of SR 52 just east of Colony Rd. around 5 a.m., the victim, Marcus Marquis, 35, entered into the woods and was shot by an unknown suspect.

PSO would like to speak with anyone that knows Marquis, or may have seen him prior to this morning’s incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this case who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com .

You must contact Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a reward. You may also report tips to PSO online at PascoSheriff.com/tips or by calling the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22032064.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 2

Related
suncoastnews.com

Pasco sheriff seeks auto burglar

Between Sept. 11 and 15, a suspect committed several thefts and car burglaries from several locations in the Jasmine Estates area of New Port Richey. These happened during the morning hours, ranging from 2:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The suspect appears to be a Black male, who is possibly in...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Port Richey, FL
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
New Port Richey, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

Man on trial for bank robbery, kidnapping and murder

A Tampa judge was forced to declare a mistrial for a man accused of robbing a bank and kidnapping and killing a Valrico grandfather. One of the jurors told the judge right before opening statements that she knew the defendant, James Hanson.
VALRICO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Pasco deputies cancel Purple Alert for 53-year-old woman

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Update: Marie Hull was found safe, the Pasco County Sheriff' Office said Tuesday afternoon. The update was sent out just after 4 p.m. The Pasco Sheriff's Office issued a Purple Alert for the missing 53-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday at about 12 p.m. in the Laburnum Drive area in Port Richey.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Dunnellon police seeking help identifying break-in suspect

The Dunnellon Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a male suspect who allegedly broke into a local business on Sunday morning. In a social media post, the Dunnellon Police Department shared multiple photos of the male suspect (pictured below) at the incident location on Sunday, September 18. DPD noted in the post that the suspect wears glasses and has tattoos on his arm.
DUNNELLON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Pasco Sheriff S Office#Pso#The Pso Crime Tips Line#Tampafp Com#National Headlines#The Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
suncoastnews.com

Sheriff warns drivers to lock vehicles, remove valuables

After 10 vehicle burglaries and three stolen vehicles in an area on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to lock their vehicles. This is especially important because all of the vehicles were unlocked, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release,...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
135K+
Followers
18K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy