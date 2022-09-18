Read full article on original website
Nathaniel Hackett Slammed by NFL Analyst, on 'One-&-Done' Path
The Denver Broncos head coach has been pilloried by the national perspective.
Ohio Super 25: Massillon forces shakeup after upset of St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is now the state’s No. 1-ranked team, regardless of division, in Ohio’s Super 25 high school football rankings. The Crusaders, who happened to be the last team to beat defending Division I state champion St. Edward in the regular season, moved up after Massillon Washington upset the Eagles on Friday with a 31-28 victory at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Meanwhile, Moeller edged Cincinnati St. Xavier with a 20-17 win.
Archbishop Hoban at Walsh Jesuit, Chardon at Kenston have playoff implications: Week 6 high school football preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Playoff positioning is starting to come into focus with the second half of the high school football regular season. This week, some of the area’s biggest games match teams that could meet again after Week 10. Some already have, including Archbishop Hoban — the No. 1-ranked team in the cleveland.com Top 25 — visiting No. 16 Walsh Jesuit in a rematch of last year’s OHSAA Division II regional semifinals.
Archie the Bernedoodle voted Best-Dressed Ohio State Pet
WESTERVILLE, Ohio – Archie, a 2½-year-old Bernedoodle, has been selected by cleveland.com readers as the Best-Dressed Ohio State Pet. Archie lives in Westerville, along with his owners Nancy and Todd McFarland. Nancy is an OSU alum and Todd is a Columbus native who grew up going to OSU games with his dad. The McFarlands are long-time OSU football fans and season ticket holders for Buckeye football and basketball.
