Read full article on original website
Related
Oakcrest over Lower Cape May - Boys soccer recap
LaMarc Rex and Jack O’Brien scored first-half goals for Oakcrest in its 2-1 win over Lower Cape May in Hamilton. Kelvin Urena and Gabriella Dittus recorded one assist each in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Maple Shade, Moorestown Friends play to a draw - Girls soccer recap (photos)
Maple Shade and Moorestown Friends played to a 3-3 tie in Moorestown. Foluke Balogun scored two goals for Moorestown Friends (3-1-1), which netted three in the second half. Emilia Kochan had the other goal. Maryrose Paznokas added two assists and Chelsea Mohammed made 11 saves. Hadley Schaal had a goal...
Clearview and Washington Township play to tie - Girls soccer recap
Madison Wessel made 20 saves for Clearview and Lindsay Price stopped four shots for Washington Township in a scoreless tie in Washington Township.
Boys Soccer: LeComte’s goal in 2OT lifts Washington Township over Clearview
Evan LeComte scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lift Washington Township to a 1-0 win over Clearview in Mullica Hill. Chris Clune made two saves for Washington Township (3-2). Connor Bowers made three saves for Clearview (3-1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boys Soccer: Pitman scores three unanswered to top Gloucester Catholic
Elijah Crispin scored two goals with an assist to lead Pitman to a 3-1 win over Gloucester Catholic in Sewell. Gloucester Catholic (1-3) received a goal from Nick Renz to take a 1-0 lead in the second half. But Crispin tied it up, and Hudson Rue scored what proved to be the game-winner. Crispin added an insurance tally late.
No. 7 Delran over Burlington Township- Boys soccer recap
Nikolas Grello and Michael Papi each scored for Delran, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 2-1 win over Burlington Township in Delran. Grello and Papi scored their goals in the second half to give Delran (2-2-2) a 2-0 lead. Burlington Township’s (1-6) Ian Brown added a goal to cut the deficit to one, but Delran was able to hang on for the win.
Overbrook over Penns Grove- Girls soccer recap
Isabella Boyle had a goal and an assist to lead Overbrook to a 3-2 win over Penns Grove in Penns Grove. Gianna Simon and Anaya Stone each scored for Overbrook (1-3). Madison Davis made 11 saves in the win. A’Mani Taylor scored both goals for Penns Grove (0-5). The...
Unbeaten West Deptford edges No. 7 Haddonfield - Field hockey recap
Natalie McGivern struck first while Kassidy Yarusso notched what proved to be the game-winner as West Deptford won at home, 2-1, over Haddonfield, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20. Paige Duczkowski saved eight shots to preserve the win for West Deptford (6-0), which led 2-0 at the start of the final period.
RELATED PEOPLE
Southern over Jackson Memorial in OT- Girls soccer recap
Sarah Boyd scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Southern to a 3-2 win over Jackson Memorial in Jackson. Jackson Memorial (2-5) built a two-goal lead behind goals from Renee Wanzor and Chloe Messer. Southern (1-4) got goals from Rory Hagen and Brielle Simon to send the game into overtime.
Boys soccer: Thelistin nets OT winner to lift Atlantic City past Buena
Senior Kervening Thelistin scored in the 96th minute to lead Atlantic City to a 2-1 double-overtime win over Buena in Atlantic City. Thelistin also scored in the first half for Atlantic City (3-0) while junior Mario Maldonado-Carrasco and senior Axel Aguirre-Pastrana each had an assist. Junior keeper Ivan Cordoba finished with eight saves.
Kingsway scores early in win over Gloucester Tech - Girls soccer recap
Maddie Hicks, Olivia Neuman, Hannah Ferris, Emily Maden and Olivia Crisfulla scored before halftime as Kingsway won, 5-1, in an away game with Gloucester Tech. Kingsway (4-2) outshot Gloucester Tech (2-3) by 16-4. Summer Nasatka converted a pass from Daniella Vogel in the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Hun over Pennington - Boys soccer recap
Conor Frykholm scored all three goals as Hun won at home, 3-0, and handed Pennington it’s first loss of the season. Diego Pena earned the shutout with five saves for Hun (4-2), which 2-0 at halftime. Nick Kempe saved four shots for Pennington (4-1). The N.J. High School Sports...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mainland over Vineland - Girls soccer recap
Savannah Jones and Maddie Taylor recorded one goal each for Mainland in its 2-0 win over Vineland in Linwood. Genevieve Morrison made six saves to earn the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Millville and Hammonton play to tie- Girls soccer recap
Sadie Drozdowski scored two goals for Millville in a 2-2 tie with Hammonton in Hammonton. The tie helped Millville remain unbeaten at 3-0-1. Reilyn Carr and Ariana Cruz each scored for Hammonton (0-6-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
Pleasantville over Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap
Pertil Tchawool, Anthony Perdomo and Samson St. Vilus each knocked in a goal as Pleasantville won at home, 3-0, over Cedar Creek. Pleasantville improves to 3-1-1 while Cedar Creek is now 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
Bishop Eustace over Cherry Hill West- Field hockey recap
Blaire Sparks scored twice with an assist to lead Bishop Eustace to a 5-1 win over Cherry Hill West in Pennsauken. Cate Carney and Josette DeGour each had a goal and an assist for Bishop Eustace (1-2). Isabelle Marquardt also had a goal, while Madeline DiLemme made 11 saves in the win.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Burlington City over Trenton Catholic in OT- Boys soccer recap
Leo Tapia scored both goals for Burlington City in a 2-1 overtime win over Trenton Catholic in Burlington. Melvin Lopez and Alex Rodriguez each had an assist for Burlington City (2-4). Marcos Sanchez made eight saves in the win. Trenton Catholic fell to 2-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Glassboro over Schalick in OT - Boys soccer recap
Atakan Ozdemir scored his second goal of the day in overtime as Glassboro won on the road, 2-1, over Schalick. Glassboro improves to 3-1-1 and led 1-0 at halftime. Evan Sepers scored for Schalick (2-3) to send the game into overtime. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Hopewell Valley rallies over Hightstown - Field hockey recap
Kai Howard Fletcher, Jocelyn Nociolo and Sierra Chow provided the goals as Hopewell Valley won on the road, 3-2, over Hightstown. Raina Jablonski dished all three assists for Hopewell Valley (3-3), which played to a 1-1 tie at the game’s midpoint. Jennifer Lopez-Velasquez preserved the win with 11 saves.
Robbinsville stays unbeaten, fending off determined West Windsor-Plainsboro North
Robbinsville remained undefeated with a 5-3 win at West Windsor-Plainsboro on Wednesday but the victory didn’t turn out to be nearly as easy as it might have appeared at first. For a half, the Ravens cranked up their offense behind three unanswered goals by the area’s leading goal scorer,...
NJ.com
NJ
210K+
Followers
122K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0