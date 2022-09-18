ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

NJ.com

Oakcrest over Lower Cape May - Boys soccer recap

LaMarc Rex and Jack O'Brien scored first-half goals for Oakcrest in its 2-1 win over Lower Cape May in Hamilton. Kelvin Urena and Gabriella Dittus recorded one assist each in the victory.
CAPE MAY, NJ
County
Sports
NJ.com

Boys Soccer: Pitman scores three unanswered to top Gloucester Catholic

Elijah Crispin scored two goals with an assist to lead Pitman to a 3-1 win over Gloucester Catholic in Sewell. Gloucester Catholic (1-3) received a goal from Nick Renz to take a 1-0 lead in the second half. But Crispin tied it up, and Hudson Rue scored what proved to be the game-winner. Crispin added an insurance tally late.
PITMAN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Delran over Burlington Township- Boys soccer recap

Nikolas Grello and Michael Papi each scored for Delran, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 2-1 win over Burlington Township in Delran. Grello and Papi scored their goals in the second half to give Delran (2-2-2) a 2-0 lead. Burlington Township’s (1-6) Ian Brown added a goal to cut the deficit to one, but Delran was able to hang on for the win.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Overbrook over Penns Grove- Girls soccer recap

Isabella Boyle had a goal and an assist to lead Overbrook to a 3-2 win over Penns Grove in Penns Grove. Gianna Simon and Anaya Stone each scored for Overbrook (1-3). Madison Davis made 11 saves in the win. A'Mani Taylor scored both goals for Penns Grove (0-5).
PENNS GROVE, NJ
Person
Willis Reed
NJ.com

Southern over Jackson Memorial in OT- Girls soccer recap

Sarah Boyd scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Southern to a 3-2 win over Jackson Memorial in Jackson. Jackson Memorial (2-5) built a two-goal lead behind goals from Renee Wanzor and Chloe Messer. Southern (1-4) got goals from Rory Hagen and Brielle Simon to send the game into overtime.
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Hun over Pennington - Boys soccer recap

Conor Frykholm scored all three goals as Hun won at home, 3-0, and handed Pennington it's first loss of the season. Diego Pena earned the shutout with five saves for Hun (4-2), which 2-0 at halftime. Nick Kempe saved four shots for Pennington (4-1).
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Mainland over Vineland - Girls soccer recap

Savannah Jones and Maddie Taylor recorded one goal each for Mainland in its 2-0 win over Vineland in Linwood. Genevieve Morrison made six saves to earn the shutout.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Millville and Hammonton play to tie- Girls soccer recap

Sadie Drozdowski scored two goals for Millville in a 2-2 tie with Hammonton in Hammonton. The tie helped Millville remain unbeaten at 3-0-1. Reilyn Carr and Ariana Cruz each scored for Hammonton (0-6-1).
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Pleasantville over Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap

Pertil Tchawool, Anthony Perdomo and Samson St. Vilus each knocked in a goal as Pleasantville won at home, 3-0, over Cedar Creek. Pleasantville improves to 3-1-1 while Cedar Creek is now 2-4-1.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Bishop Eustace over Cherry Hill West- Field hockey recap

Blaire Sparks scored twice with an assist to lead Bishop Eustace to a 5-1 win over Cherry Hill West in Pennsauken. Cate Carney and Josette DeGour each had a goal and an assist for Bishop Eustace (1-2). Isabelle Marquardt also had a goal, while Madeline DiLemme made 11 saves in the win.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Burlington City over Trenton Catholic in OT- Boys soccer recap

Leo Tapia scored both goals for Burlington City in a 2-1 overtime win over Trenton Catholic in Burlington. Melvin Lopez and Alex Rodriguez each had an assist for Burlington City (2-4). Melvin Lopez and Alex Rodriguez each had an assist for Burlington City (2-4). Marcos Sanchez made eight saves in the win. Trenton Catholic fell to 2-1.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Glassboro over Schalick in OT - Boys soccer recap

Atakan Ozdemir scored his second goal of the day in overtime as Glassboro won on the road, 2-1, over Schalick. Glassboro improves to 3-1-1 and led 1-0 at halftime. Evan Sepers scored for Schalick (2-3) to send the game into overtime.
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Hopewell Valley rallies over Hightstown - Field hockey recap

Kai Howard Fletcher, Jocelyn Nociolo and Sierra Chow provided the goals as Hopewell Valley won on the road, 3-2, over Hightstown. Raina Jablonski dished all three assists for Hopewell Valley (3-3), which played to a 1-1 tie at the game’s midpoint. Jennifer Lopez-Velasquez preserved the win with 11 saves.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

