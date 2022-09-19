ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Sept. 19

The 2022 New Jersey high school football season continues with Week 4 on tap. There have already been a host of thrilling games and terrific individual performances across the state. Every team has the goal of competing in the playoffs and reaching the state finals. This season, for the first...
HIGH SCHOOL
New Jersey 101.5

Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors

I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
94.3 The Point

New Jersey Town Is Named Among The Best Towns To Visit In America

It wasn't much of a secret before, at least not to New Jersey residents, but one of our amazing towns has been named among the best towns to visit in the entire country. The honor comes from a well-respected source, US News & World Report, and only 25 towns across the entire nation made this exclusive list, so this is a really big deal.
TRAVEL
NJ.com

Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital

Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Remember these 11 now-defunct NJ food chains? We miss them

Ahh that iconic turquoise and orange pointed roof and the best breakfast in town. That familiarity when you’d find one along a road traveling to somewhere else and you knew you’d get a good meal. America’s last Howard Johnson's restaurant — a 7,500-square-foot single-story diner, which had sat off Lake George, NY's Route 9 for almost 70 years — closed its doors just this past June.
RESTAURANTS
NJ.com

Legal experts: Data shows that New Jersey’s bail reform works | Opinion

At its core is the basic idea that people should only be held in jail before trial if they pose a risk of flight or to public safety. This concept stands in contrast to cash bail, which literally ties peoples’ freedom to their bank accounts. Under that wealth-based detention system, hard-working Americans suffer behind bars long before they’re ever found guilty simply because they don’t have enough money.
POLITICS
Cat Country 107.3

Watch Out, Hikers! This Might Be You With Mountain Lions On Local NJ Trails

We've been hearing an awful lot about mountain lions lurking around South Jersey lately. More and more people have been opening up about their own personal encounters with cougars in and around the South Jersey area. Apparently, it's not as much of a rarity as we thought. It's common knowledge that bobcats are on the prowl here in the Garden State, but bobcats and cougars (a.k.a. mountain lions) are two completely different animals. They're literally a different species, so don't mistake one for the other.
ANIMALS
NJ.com

Trump’s N.J. golf courses were part of alleged fraudulent scheme to inflate worth by billions, suit charges

Donald Trump has long been known as a notorious cheater on the golf course. And in the sweeping civil fraud lawsuit filed on Wednesday against the former president and his family, New York Attorney General Letitia James charged that Trump’s golf properties in New Jersey and elsewhere were allegedly at the center of a long-running scheme to make it appear like he was far wealthier than was actually the case.
COLTS NECK, NJ
fastphillysports.com

NEW JERSEY CASINOS HAD AN AUGUST TO REMEMBER, WIN UP 10%!

New Jersey’s casinos, tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $470.6 million from gamblers in August, up more than 10% from a year earlier, according to figures released Friday by state gambling regulators. The amount of money won from in-person...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey

It’s not the first time I heard of this, but Jersey subreddit user Substantial_Day_2967 had some more fun with the concept. They posted a request to “Tell me you’re from New Jersey without actually telling me you’re from New Jersey.” A clever way of saying give me something usually only someone from New Jersey would get.
POLITICS
NJ.com

Oakcrest over Lower Cape May - Boys soccer recap

LaMarc Rex and Jack O’Brien scored first-half goals for Oakcrest in its 2-1 win over Lower Cape May in Hamilton. Kelvin Urena and Gabriella Dittus recorded one assist each in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
CAPE MAY, NJ
