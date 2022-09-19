Read full article on original website
N.J. will increase targets for offshore wind production to help battle climate change, Murphy says
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday he wants New Jersey to rely more on offshore electric wind generation to help the state cut its greenhouse gas emissions and run on renewable energy to fight climate change. Murphy, appearing alongside New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in New York City, said the new...
Here Is The Place Experts Say Has New Jersey’s Best Sub Sandwich
How many times do you have a craving for a big, delicious New Jersey sub sandwich? It happens a lot because New Jersey's sub sandwiches are among the best in America. And it doesn't matter what you call them, they taste great. They are loaded with meat, great cheese and awesome New Jersey produce like our amazing tomatoes.
HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Sept. 19
The 2022 New Jersey high school football season continues with Week 4 on tap. There have already been a host of thrilling games and terrific individual performances across the state. Every team has the goal of competing in the playoffs and reaching the state finals. This season, for the first...
Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors
I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
New Jersey Town Is Named Among The Best Towns To Visit In America
It wasn't much of a secret before, at least not to New Jersey residents, but one of our amazing towns has been named among the best towns to visit in the entire country. The honor comes from a well-respected source, US News & World Report, and only 25 towns across the entire nation made this exclusive list, so this is a really big deal.
Great Adventure decline causes NJ firefighting vet to lose great sub shop (Opinion)
You would think if you opened an incredible sub shop just outside the entrance of Great Adventure that you would clean up. Especially if you had a wide-ranging menu of choices that piled the meats and cheeses really high. Not so for "Hot Shot Subs," which is closing probably in...
Gorgeous! It’s New Jersey’s Oldest State Park and It’s Just a Day Trip Away
I love visiting parks here in New Jersey. We have fantastic local, county, and state parks here in the Garden State. We also have 12 national parks that you can enjoy. Crossroads of the American Revolution National Heritage Area. Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route National Historic Trail. Thomas Edison National Historical Park.
Clearview and Washington Township play to tie - Girls soccer recap
Madison Wessel made 20 saves for Clearview and Lindsay Price stopped four shots for Washington Township in a scoreless tie in Washington Township.
Mercer County, NJ Brewery Named One of the Best in the State
If you haven't been to Old Hights Brewing Company in Hightstown yet, you really need to check this place out. It's just been named one of the best breweries in New Jersey by Brewery Stars. There's a new list out of the Top 20 Breweries in New Jersey and Old...
Boys Soccer: LeComte’s goal in 2OT lifts Washington Township over Clearview
Evan LeComte scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lift Washington Township to a 1-0 win over Clearview in Mullica Hill. Chris Clune made two saves for Washington Township (3-2). Connor Bowers made three saves for Clearview (3-1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital
Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
Remember these 11 now-defunct NJ food chains? We miss them
Ahh that iconic turquoise and orange pointed roof and the best breakfast in town. That familiarity when you’d find one along a road traveling to somewhere else and you knew you’d get a good meal. America’s last Howard Johnson's restaurant — a 7,500-square-foot single-story diner, which had sat off Lake George, NY's Route 9 for almost 70 years — closed its doors just this past June.
Legal experts: Data shows that New Jersey’s bail reform works | Opinion
At its core is the basic idea that people should only be held in jail before trial if they pose a risk of flight or to public safety. This concept stands in contrast to cash bail, which literally ties peoples’ freedom to their bank accounts. Under that wealth-based detention system, hard-working Americans suffer behind bars long before they’re ever found guilty simply because they don’t have enough money.
Watch Out, Hikers! This Might Be You With Mountain Lions On Local NJ Trails
We've been hearing an awful lot about mountain lions lurking around South Jersey lately. More and more people have been opening up about their own personal encounters with cougars in and around the South Jersey area. Apparently, it's not as much of a rarity as we thought. It's common knowledge that bobcats are on the prowl here in the Garden State, but bobcats and cougars (a.k.a. mountain lions) are two completely different animals. They're literally a different species, so don't mistake one for the other.
Trump’s N.J. golf courses were part of alleged fraudulent scheme to inflate worth by billions, suit charges
Donald Trump has long been known as a notorious cheater on the golf course. And in the sweeping civil fraud lawsuit filed on Wednesday against the former president and his family, New York Attorney General Letitia James charged that Trump’s golf properties in New Jersey and elsewhere were allegedly at the center of a long-running scheme to make it appear like he was far wealthier than was actually the case.
fastphillysports.com
NEW JERSEY CASINOS HAD AN AUGUST TO REMEMBER, WIN UP 10%!
New Jersey’s casinos, tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $470.6 million from gamblers in August, up more than 10% from a year earlier, according to figures released Friday by state gambling regulators. The amount of money won from in-person...
Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey
It’s not the first time I heard of this, but Jersey subreddit user Substantial_Day_2967 had some more fun with the concept. They posted a request to “Tell me you’re from New Jersey without actually telling me you’re from New Jersey.” A clever way of saying give me something usually only someone from New Jersey would get.
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
The joke’s on New Jersey as plastic bag ban boomerangs (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Talk about unintended consequences. Some New Jersey residents feel buried under a sudden glut of re-usable shopping bags, NJ.com reports. The bags have collected in their homes ever since the state’s ban on single-use plastic and paper bags went into effect in May. Here’s...
Oakcrest over Lower Cape May - Boys soccer recap
LaMarc Rex and Jack O’Brien scored first-half goals for Oakcrest in its 2-1 win over Lower Cape May in Hamilton. Kelvin Urena and Gabriella Dittus recorded one assist each in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
