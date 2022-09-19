ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WTVQ

Man found shot on Dale Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a man was found shot at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Dale Drive. According to officers, the victim was transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story. We’ll have more details later.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington apartment complex evacuated following fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was an early morning wake-up call for residents in a Lexington apartment complex as they were evacuated due to a fire. The Lexington Fire Department said their crews evacuated individuals at 2:30 a.m. Monday from an apartment complex on Appian Way after they received reports of a fire within.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

One person injured in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Dale Drive. Officers were dispatched there for a person who had been shot. When they got to the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. That person...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Swatting investigation underway in Anderson County

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a reported swatting incident in Anderson County on Tuesday. According to KSP, the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. in the Salt River Road area. Law enforcement arrived and cleared the area, but the incident is still under investigation. Swatting...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Large police presence on Dale Drive in Lexington

WATCH | Trial underway for Ky. sailor accused of setting fire on US Navy ship. Ryan Sawyer Mays, who is from the Ashland area, is charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel. WATCH | Some Winchester businesses asking for extended Sunday alcohol sales. Updated: 23 hours...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Trial underway for Ky. sailor accused of setting fire on US Navy ship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The trial for a Kentucky sailor accused of setting a fire on a US Navy ship is underway in San Diego. Ryan Sawyer Mays, who is from the Ashland area, is charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel. The fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard burned for more than four days in July 2020.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington native was in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Fiona

WATCH | 5 UK football players suing Lexington police officer. 5 UK football players suing Lexington police officer. WATCH | Victims advocates in Lexington offering help, resources after a crime. Updated: 14 hours ago. Victims advocates in Lexington offering help, resources after a crime. Students at Ky. school get new...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

New traffic signal at Polo Club Blvd. & Winchester Rd. now live

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The new traffic signal on Winchester Road at Polo Club Boulevard is now live. The signal was fully activated Wednesday morning around 9. It has a flashing yellow arrow to turn left onto Polo Club. Polo Club will have two left turn lanes onto Winchester Road and one right turn only lane. No U-turns will be allowed from Polo Club.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man dead after being ejected from truck in Madison Co. crash

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says a man was killed in a crash in Madison County on Tuesday. We’re told it happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Boonesboro Road (KY-627) in Madison County. KSP said 69-year-old Glen D. Wagoner was traveling northbound when he went off the...
RICHMOND, KY
q95fm.net

One Dead Following Fatal Shooting

Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 7 in Richmond are currently investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Jackson County over the weekend. Troopers responded to the scene just before 5:00 PM on Sunday. According to the initial investigation, 42-year-old Billy R. Isaacs, of McKee, was shot and killed at a home off of KY-3445.Isaacs was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington native in San Juan when Hurricane Fiona hit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington native was in San Juan to ride out the recent storm. Shetundra Pinkston was excited when she arrived in San Juan on Thursday afternoon, but after the skies turned dark and rain started pouring down on Saturday, a vacation full of excursions and activities turned into a vacation stuck inside a hotel room.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 14-month-old child. KSP says emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a child needing medical attention. A little after 1 a.m., the child was...
CYNTHIANA, KY
WKYT 27

One killed in Jackson County weekend shooting, troopers say

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 7 in Richmond are investigating a shooting in Jackson County this past weekend that left a man dead. Troopers responded just before 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 18 to a shooting outside a home in Jackson County. The initial investigation...
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers extends monetary reward for unsolved murders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Board has voted to extend monetary rewards for information on unsolved murders. In June, the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Board voted to allocate $10,000 to be paid out to callers who report information that leads to an arrest in an unsolved murder in 2022. According to Board Chair Katina May, following the monetary reward announcement, the tip line saw a significant spike in “crucial” information to relay to Lexington police.
LEXINGTON, KY

