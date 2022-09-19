ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Reno Air Race Crash: Pilot dead after jet burst into flames during championship round

By Breaking News Team, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Kh45_0i0o8Hpc00

STEAD, Nev. — One person is dead after a single jet racing during the National Championship Air Races crashed Sunday afternoon near Reno, Nevada.

WARNING: Videos and photos in this story might be graphic and disturbing to readers.

The plane crashed at a high speed on lap 3 of 6 at outer pylon 5 during the Jet Gold Race, igniting a brush fire, according to KRNV.

According to the Reno Gazette Journal, the CEO and chairman of the Reno Air Racing Association, Fred Telling, confirmed the death of the pilot in a briefing Sunday evening.

“(We) express our deepest sympathies to the pilot’s family and friends,” he said.

Telling did not release the pilot’s name.

The aircraft involved was an Aero L-29 Delfin manufactured by the Czech aircraft company Aero Vodochody according to the NTSB. The military jet trainer was primarily used by the Soviet Air Force during the Cold War.

Spectators near the Reno-Stead Airport captured video of the accident.

The Reno Air Racing association promptly suspended the 2022 event following the incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have taken over the crash investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Pilot dies in jet crash during Reno Air Races

A pilot died when the jet he was in crashed during the Air Races in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday afternoon, according to organizers. Fred Telling, the CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association, indicated at a news conference Sunday evening that the pilot was the sole casualty. The Aero L-29...
RENO, NV
UPI News

One dead in jet crash at Reno championship air races

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A pilot was killed in a single-engine jet crash during competition at the Reno National Championship Air Races, officials said. The crash occurred Sunday during the third of six laps on outer pylon five of the event's Jet Gold Race, the Reno Racing Association said on Twitter.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Accidents
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
SFGate

Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified

Showers and a few T-storms will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, as an area of low pressure slowly moves through our region. Expect drier, warmer weather Thursday through the weekend. -Jeff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Racing#Reno Air Race#Wcso#Krnv#The Reno Gazette Journal#Faa#Czech#Aero Vodochody#The Soviet Air Force
Reno-Gazette Journal

List of fatalities at Reno Air Races

Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue,  of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
KOLO TV Reno

Multiple semis crash near Floriston due to recent rainfall

FLORISTON, California (KOLO) - A number of semi crashes kept California Highway Patrol busy this week. The latest crash happened around 7:30 this morning when a big rig jackknifed and blocked one eastbound lane near Floriston. No injuries have been reported, but its the latest in a series of semi-crashes...
FLORISTON, CA
mynews4.com

Driver hospitalized after trash truck overturns on I-580 in Reno

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a trash truck overturned on a Reno freeway. The crash happened at about noon in the area of northbound I-580 near the South McCarran on-ramp. A spokeswoman for Waste Management said the driver was taken to the hospital but was...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Sparks, NV USA

I was pulling into the parking lot early Saturday morning where I work. I usually park on the east side of the building which is a little bit of a walk to my place I’d business. Today, however, I decided to park on the north side which is right near the entrance. As I pulled into the space I noticed a heart hanging off a tall branch of a bush. I got out of my car and collected my belongings and then went to see what the heart was. I pulled it off the branch and walked into the building and immediately looked up the website! Instantly I felt a sense of peace and joy come over me once I read what it was all about! I’ve dealt with a lot of anxiety over the past few months and I truly believe that I was meant to park in front of this heart today and find it. To whoever placed that quilted heart on that bush I thank you. You don’t know what it means to me mean.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Apple device used to track stolen vehicle

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The owner of a stolen vehicle was able to help police track it down using an Apple device. Reno Police say the vehicle was reported stolen around 10:00 p.m. Monday. With the owner’s help, officers were able to track the vehicle to Sutro Street. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect drove away, hitting another car after a short pursuit. The suspect ran away, but was arrested nearby.
RENO, NV
mcindependentnews.com

New Legends Bay Casino expects to draw customers from outside Sparks and Reno

In the week before it opened, operators of the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks had to turn potential customers away because the $120 million property wasn’t open. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal understood the confusion. The construction fencing at Legends Bay has disappeared and The Outlets at Legends,...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Controversial medical waste company fined millions by EPA moves to northern Nevada

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A company that burns medical waste is coming to northern Nevada and brings with it a lot of controversy. Stericycle just shut down its plant in north Salt Lake in July 2022. It's now rebuilding in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, about half-way between Sparks and Fernley. Stericycle is planning to build and operate two incinerators at the facility.
NEVADA STATE
TheDailyBeast

She Was Stabbed 63 Times in Her Bathroom 50 Years Ago. Here’s How Cops Finally Found a Suspect

DNA collected from the son of a retired Nevada prosecutor helped detectives finally make an arrest in the 50-year-old murder of a 19-year-old McDonald’s employee in Hawaii. Nancy Elaine Anderson was found dead in the bathroom of her rented apartment in Waikiki in January 1972. She had 63 stab wounds on her torso, arms, hands and legs, including three so deep they left exit wounds. Five decades later, DNA found on towels on her fire escape and near the entrance has been matched to Tudor Chirila, a prominent lawyer in Reno who once ran unsuccessfully for the Nevada Supreme Court.Police...
Sierra Sun

Mosquito Fire containment at 39%; Some residents returning home

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Containment of the Mosquito Fire has about doubled in the last two days, some evacuation orders have been rescinded and the smoke that was impacting air quality in the Truckee-Tahoe region is a distant memory. The fire that began Sept. 6 near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer...
TRUCKEE, CA
crimevoice.com

Man allegedly leads deputies on high-speed pursuit in stolen Cal Fire utility vehicle

A Nevada man was recently arrested after allegedly leading Siskiyou County deputies on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen Cal Fire vehicle. On the afternoon of Friday, August 26, deputies responded to a report that Cal Fire law enforcement personnel were following one of the agency’s utility vehicles that had been stolen along Highway 89 in the McCloud area.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
121K+
Followers
128K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy