ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant, WV

Mothman festival returns after 3-year hiatus

By Sam Gorski
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wJwuK_0i0o8Gwt00

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va (WBOY) — Thousands of visitors, some from as far as Michigan, swarmed the town of Point Pleasant for the 2022 Mothman festival, the first to be held since 2019.

Once visitors fought their way through the Viand St. traffic and found somewhere to park, they saw dozens of stalls selling a variety of Mothman merchandise. Magnets, t-shirts, books, movies, live music and cake pops could be found on Point Pleasant’s Main St. during the festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fnUDZ_0i0o8Gwt00
Thousands gather at Point Pleasant for the 2022 Mothman festival (WBOY image)

The Mothman, first sighted in 1966, has become so popular that one man even proposed in front of its statue, and she said “yes.”

Leigh Gardner, a lifelong resident of Point Pleasant, works at a local gift shop called The Mason Jar and had her own stall set up for the festival, selling Mothman-themed Christmas ornaments, tote bags and the aforementioned chocolate cake pops, which she says is her most popular item.

“We’ve had, what? 13,000 plus before in the last festival in 2019? But this year is definitely more, I mean I can definitely tell there’s more people here,” Gardner said.

And of course, anyone who makes the trip to the Mothman festival would be crazy to not check out the (presumably) life-sized statue of the creature.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtHhA_0i0o8Gwt00
    One man proposed in front of the Mothman statue at this year’s festival (WBOY image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WP1IM_0i0o8Gwt00
    Mothman statue in Point Pleasant (WBOY image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cb1iV_0i0o8Gwt00
    Mothman statue in Point Pleasant (WBOY image)

The nearly 60-year-old myth has captivated residents and non-residents alike, spawning numerous movies and documentary series like The Mothman Prophecies as well as The Mothman Legacy, a Netflix documentary released in 2020.

Top web searches about Mothman

“It’s a worldwide phenomenon now,” said Jeff Wamsley, owner and founder of the Mothman Museum. “We have all kinds of things like costumes and rare archives, newspaper clippings, things like that.”

Wamsley was born and raised in Point Pleasant and said he knew many of the original eyewitnesses of the original 1966 sighting personally. He created the Mothman Museum in order to preserve it’s local history, but also to document the creature’s wider influence as well.

“It’s just the beauty of the unknown, you know? What was it, what were people seeing, is it still around,” Wamsley said.

At the time of publishing this article, the 2022 Mothman festival has mostly concluded, but if you didn’t make it, don’t worry, there’s always next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Barlow Fair ramping up four days of fun for all ages

BARLOW — The 2022 Barlow Fair, presented by the Barlow Agricultural and Mechanical Association Inc. of Washington County, will be Thursday through Sunday at the Barlow Fairgrounds at the intersection of Ohio 550 and Ohio 339 in Barlow. Inside vendors will setup on Tuesday. Fair entries will come in...
BARLOW, OH
lootpress.com

WV Farm Museum on Full Display During Country Fall Fest Oct. 1-2

POINT PLEASANT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – From antique engines to quilting to a gospel sing, the West Virginia State Farm Museum will pull out all the stops during its annual Country Fall Festival Saturday and Sunday Oct. 1-2. Located seven miles north of Point Pleasant, just off Route 62, the museum features numerous historical structures that have been moved to or recreated on the grounds and large collections of steam and gas engines, antique tractors, farm and household implements and taxidermized animals.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Point Pleasant, WV
Society
Point Pleasant, WV
Government
City
Point Pleasant, WV
WSAZ

The Peach Cobbler Factory adds new desserts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Peach Cobbler Factory has some sweet new additions to their menu. Brock Thompson, owner of The Peach Cobbler Factory, stopped by First Look at Four for a taste test. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Portsmouth Times

International Fest closes another year

The Annual St. Mary International Festival provided treat for locals over the weekend, with foods, entertainment, and more. The event welcomed cooperative weather all weekend, with events scheduled Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Of guests in attendance, local volunteer and area professional Gina Chabot was present. Chabot was pleased by the...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOUB

Pawpaw Festival sees large crowds and traffic accidents in 24th year

ALBANY, Ohio (WOUB) – Fans of the pawpaw united this weekend in Albany to celebrate the eponymous fruit at the 24th annual Pawpaw Festival. Amid the music and fruit-themed revelry, tragedy struck when several vehicular accidents occurred on U.S. Route 50 by Lake Snowden on Saturday afternoon. Heavy traffic...
ALBANY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Hiatus#Local History#Viand St#The Mason Jar
Cincinnati CityBeat

Everything We Saw at the Mothman Festival in Point Pleasant, West Virginia

Each year, the town of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, located just over the border of southeastern Ohio, celebrates its claim to fame: Mothman. In 1966 and 1967, multiple people in the Point Pleasant area reported seeing a towering humanoid resembling a bird with glowing red eyes. In the years that followed, Mothman became an unlikely mascot of the small West Virginia town and a point of fascination for the rest of the world.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Huntington prepares to see influx of visitors with Charleston’s Capital Sports Center project

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A plan to build an $80 million indoor sports complex in Charleston will generate a ripple effect of increased visitors in nearby cities like Huntington. Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the city is preparing for more traveler spending at hotels and restaurants when the Capital Sports Center is complete in the next two years.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Summer ending: one last blast of heat in store

(WOWK) — Summer may be coming to a conclusion officially on Thursday, but there’s one more big punch of hot summer air coming into the region Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s but on Wednesday look for highs to get back up around 90 degrees. The normal high for […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

New store opens at the Huntington Mall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A new store opened its doors at the Huntington Mall. The new store called Rose & Remington opened on Saturday. It’s located near the child’s play area and directly next to Hollister Co. In a release, Rose & Remington is described as a women’s lifestyle...
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
WSAZ

Paul Porter Park reopens; Community Center nearing completion

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Paul Porter Park has reopened after being closed for nearly two months. The closure occurred after lightning struck a tree on the property in July. The strike caused several issues that wiped out electricity at the park. Around that same time, crews from Dirt Slingers...
COAL GROVE, OH
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Problem property torn down

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Vacant properties have long been magnets for crime and a nuisance for neighbors. But there is one less problem property in Huntington. The former YWCA building in the 600 block of 5th Avenue was recently torn down. In its former glory, the YWCA building served the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Portsmouth Times

Serve Day serves all

Serve Day volunteers gave back to their communities in a plethora of ways over the weekend, as local parishioners and churches banded together for the eighth anniversary of this day of service. This annual event showcases volunteering in the area and giving back to those in need. Members of the churches regularly try to help people whenever they can, but Serve Day continues to act as a lighting round for this form of giving back.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Living History: WWII-era ship docks in Charleston

Charleston, WV (WOWK) — History landed in Charleston Monday afternoon, some 77 years after landing on the beaches of Normandy. U.S.S. LST-325 (LST is military nomenclature for Landing Ship, Tank) will be in town through Sunday. According to the ship’s official website, LST-325 transported men and equipment from England to Omaha Beach on June 7, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police: Decomposed body found in Point Pleasant

POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – Authorities in Point Pleasant are investigating after a body was found in a building of the old Point Pleasant River Museum. According to Point Pleasant Police Chief Joe Veith, officers responded to a 911 call around 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, regarding a report of a body found on Main […]
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WSAZ

Officers’ actions save community hub from potential tragedy

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The McDonald’s on New Stone Ridge Road in Ripley serves as a community hub for many residents including Crystal Castelli. “I come to this McDonald’s like three or four times a day,” said Castelli, who runs a cleaning business. “This McDonald’s is...
RIPLEY, WV
WSAZ

Body discovered inside storage unit in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A badly decomposed body was discovered Monday, Sept. 19 inside a storage unit, the Point Pleasant Police Chief tells WSAZ.com. At this time, the chief says no foul play is suspected. Investigators believe the person who died was homeless and living inside the storage unit attached to the Old River Museum along First Street.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy