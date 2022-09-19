ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, OH

Community honors fallen officer with memorial run

By Desirae Gostlin
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CxM3n_0i0o84RQ00

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The community came together in solidarity to remember one of its own on Sunday

The Justin Leo Memorial Walk drew a crowd of about 100 people who walked or ran 3.24 kilometers in honor of his badge No. 324.

Leo was shot and killed while out on a call for Girard Police On Oct. 21, 2017.

Though he may be gone, his friends and family say his memory lives on.

“It’s the greatest tragedy in this city’s history,” said Girard mayor of 23 years Jim Melfi. “Practically the entire community knew Justin. As a police officer, he was beloved.”

Local park to open defense classes to increase safety

Melfi said he knew Leo most of his life and that he’s now remembered by the community as kind and generous person.

“The word I would use [to describe Leo] would be ‘kind,'” said Melfi. “Just never — even as a young kid — wanted to hurt a person’s feelings.”

Justin Leo’s father David said his son was the kind of person to “pay it forward.”

“People still, to this day, will share stories with us that we hadn’t heard before, and that’s special,” said David Leo.

The memorial walk took up donations for the Justin Leo Scholarship Foundation.

“Our foundation, in five years, has given $100,000 to Girard High School in scholarships and another $225,000 to the YSU Foundation,” said David Leo.

Even strangers made the trip from Sebring to participate in the walk.

“It’s an honor to honor officer Leo. None of us are even from around here but this is our fifth year participating,” said Tina White, ambassador for Ainsley’s Angels of Northeast Ohio.

“The citizens of our city did not forget this young man,” said Melfi.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Girard, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Girard, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girard High School#The Ysu Foundation#Sebring
WFMJ.com

Mercy Health Youngstown to host hiring event September 24

Mercy Health Youngstown will be hosting a hiring open house event on Saturday, September 24 for a variety of positions. The event will take place on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in the Finnegan Auditorium (1044, Belmont, Ave., Youngstown). In addition, from 8:30 a.m....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cleveland19.com

9 people injured in Middlefield crash; 2-year-old patient flown to hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A serious multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon in Middlefield left at least nine people hurt. The Middlefield Fire Department first reported the crash at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Peters Road and Madison Road. Emergency responders from neighboring departments assisted Middlefield crews at the...
MIDDLEFIELD, OH
whbc.com

Former Alliance Schools Counselor Gets Probation in Sex-Related Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Alliance Middle School counselor is on probation for three years and must do community service. This for a guilty plea by Gelsaira Ortiz to a ‘disseminating harmful material to a juvenile’ charge. The 27-year-old Maple Heights woman resigned...
ALLIANCE, OH
WKBN

WKBN

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy