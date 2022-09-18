Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Peoria mayor becomes Peoria principal for a day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - All three Peoria high schools had a new principal reading their morning announcements Tuesday. At Manual High School, it was Peoria Mayor Rita Ali patrolling the halls this morning, with the new title of principal. She spent the day talking with students, and facing the...
1470 WMBD
Another council member wants to be Pekin Mayor
PEKIN, Ill. – Another member of the Pekin City Council wants the top job. Dave Nutter has announced a run for mayor of Pekin, and will join incumbent Mayor Mark Luft and Council Member Becky Cloyd on the 2023 election ballot. Nutter retired from Caterpillar after 50 years, then...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin council member announces mayoral bid
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Longtime Pekin resident and council member David Nutter announced Wednesday that he is throwing his hat in the ring to be Pekin’s next mayor. Pekin’s mayoral election is in 2023. Nutter will face incumbent and State Rep. Mark Luft, as well as fellow council member Becky Cloyd.
1470 WMBD
East Peoria Council passes resolution demanding revisions to SAFE-T Act
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — East Peoria elected leaders are adding their collective voice to the growing chorus of opposition to Illinois’ upcoming implementation of the SAFE-T Act. East Peoria Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a resolution demanding state lawmakers make changes to the new law. They...
1470 WMBD
Residents asked to vote on Peoria Co. flag designs
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — The Peoria County Board is asking residents to vote for their favorite county flag design. Voting is going on through October 2nd online. Residents without internet access can vote in person at any of the Public Library locations in Peoria, Princeville, Chillicothe, Bartonville, Dunlap, Peoria Heights, Brimfield, or at the Peoria County Courthouse.
wcbu.org
Peoria teacher's union overwhelmingly votes to ratify new contract
The Peoria Federation of Teachers has voted overwhelmingly in favor of a new three-year contract with Peoria Public Schools. More than 99% of teachers voted to ratify the contract Sunday at Richwoods High School. The Peoria Public Schools board of education is set to vote on the contract Sept. 26.
Central Illinois Proud
City of Peoria preparing for possibility of migrant buses arriving
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The controversy over immigration at the nation’s southern border has become an issue of increasing concern in Central Illinois. WMBD learned Tuesday that Peoria is now in the planning phase for taking on migrant arrivals. So far, republican governors in southern border states have sent many to cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago.
1470 WMBD
2 Dunlap schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The state says two schools in the Dunlap School District are among the best in the nation. The Illinois State Board of Education says Hickory Grove and Ridgeview Elementary Schools are two of the seventeen schools in the state recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
25newsnow.com
Peoria teachers’ union holds near-unanimous vote to approve contract
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s teachers’ union has agreed to ratify the new deal struck with District 150. Sunday afternoon, members of Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 gathered at Richwoods High School for the proceedings. 99% of the 537 present voted to approve the deal. President...
wglt.org
District 87 school board considers gun safety storage campaign
Bloomington public schools want to remind parents about safe and secure gun storage. The District 87 school board will vote on a resolution Wednesday night to join the national Be Smart gun safety campaign. Superintendent David Mouser said the campaign is not about gun control. “A lot of the issues...
25newsnow.com
Peoria launches program to provide utility bill relief
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Relief is coming for some Peoria residents struggling to pay soaring utility bills. Applications are being accepted through October 7 for the city’s Utility Assistance Program to help low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy rate increases. The city has dedicated $300,000 from the...
1470 WMBD
Fire Chief announces $4M in federal grants to hire new firefighters
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger is celebrating confirmation that his department will indeed receive a massive federal grant which will go toward funding much needed new hires. Sollberger shared with WMBD News, a letter sent to Peoria staff and fire commanders today. In the letter, Sollberger...
KWQC
Galesburg railway unions react to tentative agreements with BNSF
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With the help of federal intervention, railway unions and companies came to an agreement Thursday to avoid a historic work stoppage. On Monday, local unions in Galesburg were still learning new details about the proposed deal. The Class I railroads all negotiated simultaneously with a dozen...
Central Illinois Proud
Applications open for Peoria’s energy assistance funds
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria kicked off its application period Monday for the new Utility Assistance Program, dedicating $300,000 citywide to help Peorians pay their energy bills. The program is dedicated to help provide financial relief to low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy rate increases. The program funding,...
1470 WMBD
Local agencies get grant money from sale of legalized marijuana
PEORIA, Ill. – There are still plenty of people who don’t look — for lack of a better term — highly at the sale of legal recreational cannabis in Illinois. But, the sale is helping communities like Peoria. Thanks to state law, proceeds from the pot sales have resulted in $45 million in grants across the state being funded.
wcbu.org
$300,000 in utility bill assistance is available to Peoria's lower-income families
The City of Peoria launched their Utility Assistance Program on Monday to provide lower-income renters and homeowners with financial assistance to pay their utility bills. A total of $300,000 has been dedicated to the program. The money can provide up to four months of relief for bills in up to 500 households.
wcbu.org
GOP nominee Bailey discusses crime, taxes, election integrity during Peoria campaign stop
Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey vowed Tuesday to stand by the outcome of the upcoming general election, after telling a group of supporters in Peoria he wants to lower taxes, improve public education, and take a tough stance against crime. “Now is the time for regular working people like us...
1470 WMBD
$400K from Gilmore Foundation adding creative space for kids in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — There will be a little more for families to enjoy at Peoria Play House Children’s Museum next year thanks to a massive donation from the Gilmore Foundation. On Tuesday, the Peoria Park District announced a total of $400,000 in charitable donations received in order to benefit a reported upgrade and expansion project slated for 2023-2024 at the facility.
1470 WMBD
Ameren: Nearly 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power
PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, 3,868 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 6:25 a.m. Monday, just seven Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County. Roughly 24...
1470 WMBD
Contents of church time capsule unveiled Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — A time capsule from the cornerstone of Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was unveiled Tuesday afternoon at the Scottish Rite Theatre. KDB Group acquired the church building in 2021 hoping to restore it, but recently tore it down due to structural issues. KDB’s Greg Birkland says...
