SARA deems Pontatoc Ridge trail unsafe

The Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) is warning the public the Pontatoc Ridge trail is currently not safe.

On September 17, 2022, The Pima County Shieff's Department Search and Rescue Unit rescued multiple people due to Bee stings and a fall injury.

According to SARA, multiple people in these 2 rescues had to be taken to the hospital.

NPS Hiking Essentials:



Water

Food

First Aid Kit

Map

Flashlight/Spare Batteries

Click here for more.

——-

