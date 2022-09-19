ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

SARA deems Pontatoc Ridge trail unsafe

By Corey Salmon
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
The Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) is warning the public the Pontatoc Ridge trail is currently not safe.

On September 17, 2022, The Pima County Shieff's Department Search and Rescue Unit rescued multiple people due to Bee stings and a fall injury.

According to SARA, multiple people in these 2 rescues had to be taken to the hospital.

NPS Hiking Essentials:

  • Water
  • Food
  • First Aid Kit
  • Map
  • Flashlight/Spare Batteries

Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9 . He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

