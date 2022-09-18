Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Related
Shooting at Hickory Hill apartment complex leaves one dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died after being shot at a Hickory Hill apartment complex Tuesday night. Police responded to the incident at the Cedar Run Apartments in the 5900 Block of East Point Drive at 11:11 p.m. The victim was located and taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at […]
Man charged in shooting death of ex-girlfriend
Updated: The victim’s mother identified Ceazer as the shooter. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend a week after she was found dead outside her apartment building in South Memphis. Police said Ladarrin Ceazer, 29, shot and killed Kiara Cooper after she told him to leave the […]
Man dies after shooting in Hickory Hill, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a late-night shooting in Hickory Hill. On Sept. 20, Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of East Point Drive at 11:11 p.m. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was later...
Man allegedly threatened MPD officer with knife while intoxicated
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly threatening a police officer with a knife while intoxicated. On Sept. 20 around 6 p.m., a Memphis Police (MPD) officer responded to a scene in the 300 block of Buntyn. According to an affidavit, a woman had called police about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weisradio.com
Woman allegedly assaulted by suspect in Eliza Fletcher case speaks out
(NEW YORK) — When terrible things happen, like the kidnapping and murder of Memphis, Tennessee teacher Eliza Fletcher, many wonder what could have been done to prevent it. A young woman who said she was sexually assaulted by the same suspect in the murder of Fletcher said police did not do enough for her case — and failed Fletcher.
Machete-wielding man at center of restaurant standoff has history
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Court records show the machete-wielding man at the center of Monday night’s standoff in southeast Shelby County is no stranger to terrorizing people at restaurants. Just last year, police say the suspect pulled knives on people working at the Half Shell location on Winchester and the responding deputies. Exclusive video obtained by WREG […]
The 'city doesn't care' South Memphis resident says as investigators search for arsonist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department investigators are asking for the public’s help with information on a series of arsons in southwest Memphis. Memphis firefighters have responded to eight fires in the 38109 zip code in three months, with six of those happening within days of each other, according to MFD.
Squad car collision injures two Memphis Police officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis Police (MPD) officers are recovering after a car accident in Midtown. The crash happened at Central Avenue and McLean around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to MPD, the officers were en route to the area to help another officer who was responding to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ungodly act: Thieves caught on camera taking safe from church
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a pair of burglars who took a safe and television from an Oakhaven church early Friday morning. Investigators said surveillance video shows two men breaking into the Healing Center in the 3800 block of Tchulahoma Road. In the pictures released by police, you can see one of them […]
Suspect in custody after hostage situation, shooting in Hardeman County
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn.– Two people were held hostage during a nearly nine-hour standoff at a Hardeman County home Tuesday. According to the Hardeman County Sheriff, the incident started around 1 p.m. when someone asked police to perform a welfare check at a home on Highway 57 between Saulsbury and Grand Junction. The sheriff’s office told […]
Birthday girl goes out with a bang, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 23-year-old woman told Memphis police she was “turning up for her birthday” when she fired two shots out of a moving car on a downtown street Monday, according to a police statement. Keirra Welch is charged with reckless endangerment, drug possession and possessing a handgun while under the influence. She […]
Charges reduced against woman accused in activist’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charges have been reduced against a woman accused of killing local neighborhood activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson. Tifanee Wright was originally charged with second degree murder, but newly released court records show she is now charged with voluntary manslaughter. The news comes just a day after a preliminary court hearing. Police shared surveillance […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
desotocountynews.com
Man arrested in connection to August shooting, crash
Olive Branch Police has released a follow up to a report on a Aug. 19 shooting incident in the city, saying a man who fled the scene of the “shots fired” call and a vehicle crash in the Ivy Trails subdivision has been arrested and charged. Courtney Lindsey,...
Zaxby’s store manager allegedly held man with machete at gunpoint with stolen weapon, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has learned new details about another person connected to a standoff at a local fast food restaurant involving a man armed with a machete. The incident unfolded Monday evening near a McDonald’s in the 3800 block of Hacks Cross and a Zaxby’s next door.
16-year-old girl with mental condition missing; possibly left facility with man, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old girl is missing after possibly leaving a local facility. Denisha Wilson was found to be missing from the 30 to 60 block of S. Main on Sept. 20, according to Memphis Police. Wilson has a mental condition and is not on her medication. According...
fox13memphis.com
PHOTOS: Man with machete in standoff with SCSO deputies
Hacks Cross Road Standoff A man got into an armed standoff with Shelby County deputies outside of a McDonald's on Hacks Cross Road on Monday, September 19, 2022, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said nobody was injured. (whbq)
Man dead, woman injured after gun violence Monday night, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died and a woman was injured after gun violence Monday night. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Childers Cove at 7:37 p.m. A woman said she had been shot in the 1800 block...
Ex-officer’s misconduct charge wiped off record
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Police lieutenant who pleaded guilty last year to official misconduct after he was accused of sleeping with a witness had the charge wiped from his record Wednesday. Attorneys for Eric Kelly filed to expunge the charge Wednesday. They said Kelly has completed the terms of his judicial diversion by […]
Crash leads to gunfire, two men arrested, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after allegedly shooting at each other following a car accident. On Sept. 17, Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to an accident with shots fired at Claudette and Cottonwood. A driver, identified as Carroll Mobley, crashed a 2013 Chevy Camaro into a 2010...
hottytoddy.com
OPD Arrests Clarksdale Man After Finding Alleged Stolen Gun
On Sept. 16, the Oxford Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 6. During the course of the stop, officers located a firearm that was reported stolen by the Clarksdale Police Department in the vehicle. Marvin Streeter, 39, of Clarksdale, was arrested and charged with Possession...
Comments / 2