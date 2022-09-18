ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Shooting at Hickory Hill apartment complex leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died after being shot at a Hickory Hill apartment complex Tuesday night. Police responded to the incident at the Cedar Run Apartments in the 5900 Block of East Point Drive at 11:11 p.m. The victim was located and taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged in shooting death of ex-girlfriend

Updated: The victim’s mother identified Ceazer as the shooter. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend a week after she was found dead outside her apartment building in South Memphis. Police said Ladarrin Ceazer, 29, shot and killed Kiara Cooper after she told him to leave the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
weisradio.com

Woman allegedly assaulted by suspect in Eliza Fletcher case speaks out

(NEW YORK) — When terrible things happen, like the kidnapping and murder of Memphis, Tennessee teacher Eliza Fletcher, many wonder what could have been done to prevent it. A young woman who said she was sexually assaulted by the same suspect in the murder of Fletcher said police did not do enough for her case — and failed Fletcher.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Machete-wielding man at center of restaurant standoff has history

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Court records show the machete-wielding man at the center of Monday night’s standoff in southeast Shelby County is no stranger to terrorizing people at restaurants. Just last year, police say the suspect pulled knives on people working at the Half Shell location on Winchester and the responding deputies. Exclusive video obtained by WREG […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Ungodly act: Thieves caught on camera taking safe from church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a pair of burglars who took a safe and television from an Oakhaven church early Friday morning. Investigators said surveillance video shows two men breaking into the Healing Center in the 3800 block of Tchulahoma Road. In the pictures released by police, you can see one of them […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MyArkLaMiss

Birthday girl goes out with a bang, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 23-year-old woman told Memphis police she was “turning up for her birthday” when she fired two shots out of a moving car on a downtown street Monday, according to a police statement. Keirra Welch is charged with reckless endangerment, drug possession and possessing a handgun while under the influence. She […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Charges reduced against woman accused in activist’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charges have been reduced against a woman accused of killing local neighborhood activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson. Tifanee Wright was originally charged with second degree murder, but newly released court records show she is now charged with voluntary manslaughter. The news comes just a day after a preliminary court hearing. Police shared surveillance […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Man arrested in connection to August shooting, crash

Olive Branch Police has released a follow up to a report on a Aug. 19 shooting incident in the city, saying a man who fled the scene of the “shots fired” call and a vehicle crash in the Ivy Trails subdivision has been arrested and charged. Courtney Lindsey,...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
fox13memphis.com

PHOTOS: Man with machete in standoff with SCSO deputies

Hacks Cross Road Standoff A man got into an armed standoff with Shelby County deputies outside of a McDonald's on Hacks Cross Road on Monday, September 19, 2022, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said nobody was injured. (whbq)
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Ex-officer’s misconduct charge wiped off record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Police lieutenant who pleaded guilty last year to official misconduct after he was accused of sleeping with a witness had the charge wiped from his record Wednesday. Attorneys for Eric Kelly filed to expunge the charge Wednesday. They said Kelly has completed the terms of his judicial diversion by […]
MEMPHIS, TN
hottytoddy.com

OPD Arrests Clarksdale Man After Finding Alleged Stolen Gun

On Sept. 16, the Oxford Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 6. During the course of the stop, officers located a firearm that was reported stolen by the Clarksdale Police Department in the vehicle. Marvin Streeter, 39, of Clarksdale, was arrested and charged with Possession...
CLARKSDALE, MS

