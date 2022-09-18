Read full article on original website
890kdxu.com
Washington County: Home to Beautiful Scenery, Amazing Art, Groomed Trails and … Hungry Children
There's no doubt St. George and Washington County are established on a national and even international stage as an excellent tourist destination, fitness mecca and fairly prosperous town of caring citizens. All that is true. But Washington County is also home to another element, a sad and dark side that...
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake felt near St. George
Many people say they felt the magnitude 4.4 earthquake that was reported about 30 miles away from St. George on Monday.
kuer.org
Meet Shelldon, a ‘sassy’ example of Utah’s desert tortoise adoption program
Whenever strawberries are out, Shelldon comes running — or as fast as a desert tortoise can in pursuit of his favorite treat. Shelldon is a desert tortoise that Crystal Ross adopted five years ago through the Utah Desert Tortoise Adoption Program. It was established in the 1990s to help protect the species after the desert tortoise (Gopherus agassizii, if you’re being formal) was listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act. Habitat loss has caused population decline and fires in southwest Utah during 2005 burned almost 15,000 acres of land which severely impacted tortoises.
kslnewsradio.com
Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day
SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
luxury-houses.net
An Exclusive Estate offers over 13,000 SF Living with Private Gate and 0.5 Acre Pond in Washington Utah Asking for $7.49 Million
The Estate in Washington, a luxurious home with over 0.5 acre pond plenty of space for parking offering resort style pool, full sports court, theatre room, indoor gym, full bar, pavillion & indoor basketball court and is now available for sale. This home located at 90 W Triple Crown Ln, Washington, Utah offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Bryan Burnett (Phone: 435-375-4564) at Century 21 Everest St George for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Washington.
kslnewsradio.com
Cedar City authorities searching for fugitive, no threat to the public
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Authorities in Cedar City are on the lookout for a fugitive who has an outstanding warrant. According to Lt. Clint Pollock of the Cedar City Police Department, AP&P officers went to take a fugitive into custody shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect got into a vehicle. AP&P officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. However, it fled from the area of 1150 W 400 South.
POLICE: St. George domestic violence call leads to chase
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The subject of a domestic violence situation that took place in St. George on Sept. 22 who police say suffers from mental illness is consequently facing numerous charges. Tyler Oliphant has been charged with one count of School-Trespass on Grounds, two counts of Domestic Violence-Threat of Violence, one count of […]
Man arrested with over 2 pounds of meth on I-15
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – An officer with the Washington City Police Department arrested a man in possession of over two pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-15 recently. Police say a silver car with California license plates was traveling north on I-15 on Sept. 13, when the officer conducted a records check […]
890kdxu.com
Toquerville Mayor Resigns
(Toquerville, UT) -- Toquerville Mayor Keen Ellsworth is out of office. He resigned after news broke about his work as a paid consultant to the developers of a 65-million-dollar complex proposed in the city. Ellsworth was elected mayor last November and said in his resignation letter he was offered a new career opportunity he didn't expect. The city announced earlier this month that the 600-acre sports park would not be developed.
suindependent.com
The Art in Kayenta Festival is Back
The Kayenta Arts Foundation is pleased to announce the 22nd annual Art in Kayenta festival, Friday, October 7th through Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Each fall thousands of art enthusiasts and families have been making their way to Kayenta Art Village for the annual three-day FREE art festival in Ivins. Not only do festival goers enjoy spectacular art, they are also treated to stunning desert vistas, culinary delights from festival vendors, a beer and wine garden, live music, and Kayenta’s own delightful Xetava Gardens Café.
