Hawaii State

Honolulu Civil Beat

Candidate Q&A: Lieutenant Governor — Sylvia Luke

Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Sylvia Luke, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. Her opponent is Republican Seaula Tupa’i....
Honolulu Civil Beat

Gun Ownership Lessons For Hawaii From Missouri

Have you ever wondered what a Hawaii with more guns in more places might look like?. The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision protecting the “right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense” has forced the Honolulu Police Department to begin changing permit procedures for carrying guns in public.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Candidate Q&A: U.S. Senate — Bob McDermott

Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Bob McDermott, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. His opponents are Democrat Brian Schatz,...
Honolulu Civil Beat

Government Support For Nonprofits Only Goes So Far

The City and County of Honolulu recently publicized a relief program for Hawaii’s nonprofit organizations. This recognizes the indispensable role community-based organizations play in meeting critical community needs. Mayor Rick Blangiardi is to be applauded for his dedication to increase the capacity of local community-based organizations at this time....
Honolulu Civil Beat

GOP Geography: In Hawaii, Support For Republicans Has Grown In Ewa And Kona

Support for Republican candidates in Hawaii is still highest on Oahu’s North Shore, west side and in Ewa. But support is also growing in parts of Central Oahu, as well as in Kona and in East Hawaii. In fact, the share of voters who are self identifying as Republicans was up in all corners of the state, according to a Civil Beat analysis of election results by precinct.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Protesters Block Access To County Road Leading To Waipio Valley

Kupuna, taro farmers, residents and lineal descendants of Waipio Valley blocked access to the county road that leads down into the iconic valley on Monday. The blockade is a protest over Mayor Mitch Roth’s recent decision allowing limited access for Hawaii island residents, county-permitted tour operators and those seeking to practice Native Hawaiian customs and traditions.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: Our Next Governor Must Not Fail To Lead

At the end of World War II, Allied leaders were perplexed as to how the German people could permit an extremist leader like Adolf Hitler and his Nazi party to come to power. As soon as hostilities ended, U.S. psychologists were sent to interview thousands of Germans, and a disturbing pattern emerged in which researchers found that peer conformity – the power of social opinions to reshape one’s individual attitudes and behaviors – played a significant role in the rise of the Nazis.
Honolulu Civil Beat

