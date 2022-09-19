ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
lva-accolades.net

People’s Prejudice on Dance Majors at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts

This August, Accolade journalists went around the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts (LVA), asking non-dance and dance majors questions about the different stereotypes attached to people in the dance conservatory. Many students have heard one or two negative typecasts about dance majors, whether about their clothes or personality. Many have reported seeing the same stereotype in dancers at LVA. As journalists, we are looking into this situation to see if the stereotypes are true or false.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

CIRCA HOSPITALITY GROUP TO HOST JOB FAIR FOR OVER100 POSITIONS, SEPT. 29

CIRCA HOSPITALITY GROUP TO HOST JOB FAIR FOR OVER 100 POSITIONS, SEPT. 29. Downtown Las Vegas Casino-Resorts Seeks Security Guards, Sales Representatives, Front of the House Employees and More. Circa Hospitality Group in downtown Las Vegas will host a job fair for over 100 positions on Thursday, Sept. 29, from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
City
Las Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com

Shopping area on Las Vegas Strip bought by Texas Billionaire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by. “We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse. The shopping area just...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Snow Carnival Holiday Forest at M Resort Spa Casino Announces Tickets On Sale

General admission tickets for the uniquely immersive winter wonderland. Snow Carnival Holiday Forest has announced tickets are now on sale for the one-of-a-kind winter-themed attraction, produced by International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA) in partnership with M Resort Spa Casino. Snow Carnival will welcome guests beginning Wednesday, November 23 with tickets priced at $36.99 for adults, $29.99 for children ages 3 to 11 plus taxes and fees and free admission for children 2 and under. Guests can also take advantage of early bird pricing with a $5 discount on all tickets purchased through September 30 at snowcarnival.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Tutoring#Coding#Klas#Chinese
vegas24seven.com

M Resort Spa Casino, The Official Team Headquarters Hotel of the Henderson Silver Knights, Announces Knight Time Hockey Bar – Grand Opening October 5

The new sports bar celebrating the game of hockey and the partnership between M Resort and the Henderson Silver Knights will celebrate official public grand opening October 5. M Resort Spa Casino has announced the opening of a hockey lovers’ dream, Knight Time Hockey Bar, the best location to watch the Henderson Silver Knights games. The hockey bar honoring the local teams and celebrating M Resort’s partnership as the Official Team Headquarters Hotel for the Henderson Silver Knights will celebrate a grand opening on the evening of Oct. 5 with a star-studded hockey event for media, followed by the official grand opening to the public at 6 p.m.
HENDERSON, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Betson Enterprises to Open State-Of-The-Art Distribution Center in Las Vegas

Betson Enterprises will open a new state-of-the-art facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. This 45,000-square-foot warehouse is in the Bromigo Industrial Plaza and features 12 dock doors and six grade-level loading doors. The facility will serve as a multi-purpose office location and distribution center for amusement equipment, parts, and gaming monitors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRON4 News

‘I just don’t know what’s real and what’s not,’ Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s credit ballooned as he planned time machine in final weeks alive

In the months before his death, former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was running out of cash as he planned a time-traveling spaceship and theme park where visitors would pay in seashells -- all while living in an environment where those around him allegedly took advantage of his deteriorating mental capacity, lawyers for his estate claim.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
Country
China
8newsnow.com

Seniors in Southern Nevada struggle with access to food

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– September is hunger action month, and while food insecurity can affect anyone, seniors are more likely to develop health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. Older residents at the Royal Mobile Home park community in the northeast valley said they are struggling to gain access...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Opportunity Village to again host HallOVeen at the Magical Forest

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Opportunity Village announced that it will again host HallOVeen at the Magical Forest this Halloween season. According to a news release, as part of this year’s family-friendly Halloween event, kids of all ages can enjoy a 20-foot-tall pumpkin house, cornfields, scarecrows, giant pumpkin displays and hundreds of spooky jack-o-lanterns spread along the forest path.
LAS VEGAS, NV
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Las Vegas 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Las Vegas, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Las Vegas as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thefabricator.com

Las Vegas powder coater expands business into metal fabrication

Usually, the road to running a powder coating operation starts with a metal fabricating business that expands to onboard powder coating. Wolf Powder Coating took the reverse approach. It started as a powder coating business and has now expanded to offer fabrication to its powder coating customers. Starting Out. Wolf...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy