8newsnow.com
Savings options & promotions with Silver State Schools Credit Union
President & CEO Scott A. Arkills tells us about the Certificate Account, one of the many savings options available through Silver State Schools Credit Union. He also wants to remind us that there is still time for your child to submit artwork for the 2023 Happy Times Calendar.
lva-accolades.net
People’s Prejudice on Dance Majors at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts
This August, Accolade journalists went around the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts (LVA), asking non-dance and dance majors questions about the different stereotypes attached to people in the dance conservatory. Many students have heard one or two negative typecasts about dance majors, whether about their clothes or personality. Many have reported seeing the same stereotype in dancers at LVA. As journalists, we are looking into this situation to see if the stereotypes are true or false.
Las Vegas bakers show their skills on Food Network
Korey Wells with Whiskful Thinking Cakes, Christy Horner of ROCKsugar Custom Cakes, and Kristen Hutton with Decorate Me joined forces to form a team to take part in the contest.
vegas24seven.com
CIRCA HOSPITALITY GROUP TO HOST JOB FAIR FOR OVER100 POSITIONS, SEPT. 29
CIRCA HOSPITALITY GROUP TO HOST JOB FAIR FOR OVER 100 POSITIONS, SEPT. 29. Downtown Las Vegas Casino-Resorts Seeks Security Guards, Sales Representatives, Front of the House Employees and More. Circa Hospitality Group in downtown Las Vegas will host a job fair for over 100 positions on Thursday, Sept. 29, from...
8newsnow.com
Shopping area on Las Vegas Strip bought by Texas Billionaire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by. “We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse. The shopping area just...
vegas24seven.com
Snow Carnival Holiday Forest at M Resort Spa Casino Announces Tickets On Sale
General admission tickets for the uniquely immersive winter wonderland. Snow Carnival Holiday Forest has announced tickets are now on sale for the one-of-a-kind winter-themed attraction, produced by International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA) in partnership with M Resort Spa Casino. Snow Carnival will welcome guests beginning Wednesday, November 23 with tickets priced at $36.99 for adults, $29.99 for children ages 3 to 11 plus taxes and fees and free admission for children 2 and under. Guests can also take advantage of early bird pricing with a $5 discount on all tickets purchased through September 30 at snowcarnival.com.
Costa Vida Looks to Be Headed to Vegas at Last
The chain already has three locations operating in Nevada
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas approves licensing deal to build viewing deck near The STRAT
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas has approved a licensing deal with the goal of building a new viewing deck for the city's arches on Las Vegas Boulevard. City council members voted in favor of an agreement with The STRAT to acquire land needed for building a pedestrian deck near the casino resort.
vegas24seven.com
M Resort Spa Casino, The Official Team Headquarters Hotel of the Henderson Silver Knights, Announces Knight Time Hockey Bar – Grand Opening October 5
The new sports bar celebrating the game of hockey and the partnership between M Resort and the Henderson Silver Knights will celebrate official public grand opening October 5. M Resort Spa Casino has announced the opening of a hockey lovers’ dream, Knight Time Hockey Bar, the best location to watch the Henderson Silver Knights games. The hockey bar honoring the local teams and celebrating M Resort’s partnership as the Official Team Headquarters Hotel for the Henderson Silver Knights will celebrate a grand opening on the evening of Oct. 5 with a star-studded hockey event for media, followed by the official grand opening to the public at 6 p.m.
nevadabusiness.com
Betson Enterprises to Open State-Of-The-Art Distribution Center in Las Vegas
Betson Enterprises will open a new state-of-the-art facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. This 45,000-square-foot warehouse is in the Bromigo Industrial Plaza and features 12 dock doors and six grade-level loading doors. The facility will serve as a multi-purpose office location and distribution center for amusement equipment, parts, and gaming monitors.
KITV.com
Hawaii man hits $19,000 jackpot on slot machine at Fremont Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KITV4) -- A Hawaii man won a 5-figure jackpot over on the 9th Island. Ralph N. of Hawaii took home over $19,000 from the Fremont Hotel and Casino in Downtown Vegas.
‘I just don’t know what’s real and what’s not,’ Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s credit ballooned as he planned time machine in final weeks alive
In the months before his death, former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was running out of cash as he planned a time-traveling spaceship and theme park where visitors would pay in seashells -- all while living in an environment where those around him allegedly took advantage of his deteriorating mental capacity, lawyers for his estate claim.
8newsnow.com
Seniors in Southern Nevada struggle with access to food
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– September is hunger action month, and while food insecurity can affect anyone, seniors are more likely to develop health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. Older residents at the Royal Mobile Home park community in the northeast valley said they are struggling to gain access...
Fox5 KVVU
Opportunity Village to again host HallOVeen at the Magical Forest
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Opportunity Village announced that it will again host HallOVeen at the Magical Forest this Halloween season. According to a news release, as part of this year’s family-friendly Halloween event, kids of all ages can enjoy a 20-foot-tall pumpkin house, cornfields, scarecrows, giant pumpkin displays and hundreds of spooky jack-o-lanterns spread along the forest path.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Las Vegas 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Las Vegas, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Las Vegas as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
Las Vegas celebrates Aces’ first WNBA championship win on Las Vegas Strip
The Las Vegas Aces and the Las Vegas community, celebrated the franchise's first WNBA championship and the city's first major professional sports championship with a celebratory parade on the Las Vegas Strip.
thefabricator.com
Las Vegas powder coater expands business into metal fabrication
Usually, the road to running a powder coating operation starts with a metal fabricating business that expands to onboard powder coating. Wolf Powder Coating took the reverse approach. It started as a powder coating business and has now expanded to offer fabrication to its powder coating customers. Starting Out. Wolf...
The flavors of South America in Las Vegas
Living in the U.S. provides opportunities for many Latinos working to achieve the American dream. But many miss the food from their native countries.
nevadabusiness.com
Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Welcomes Jenifer Powers, M.D. – Board Certified Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon
Las Vegas, NV – Dr. Michael Crovetti, Jr, DO is pleased to announce the addition of Jenifer Powers, M.D., Board Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon specializing in pediatrics, to Crovetti Ortho. Dr. Powers is happy to be accepting patients at the Henderson and Las Vegas locations. Dr. Jenifer Powers’ orthopaedic surgery...
$2 million in legal fees for Badlands golf course fight on council agenda
Legal fees continue to pile up for taxpayers as the City of Las Vegas fights developers over the former Badlands golf course.
