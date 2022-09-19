ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

East Texas Mobberly Baptist Church names new lead pastor

By Reyna Revelle
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – After 21 months of searching, Mobberly Baptist Church has welcomed a new lead pastor. This comes after the passing of former Senior Pastor Glynn Stone back in March of 2020 after a fatal one-vehicle crash.

“In the 18 years of being a pastor, this has been the warmest and kindest welcome that we’ve ever received from a church. There is just a sense of excitement,” Andrew Hebert, new lead pastor of Mobberly Baptist Church said.

He was previously a lead pastor of Paramount Baptist Church in Amarillo since 2016. Hebert and his wife and four children made the 500-mile move to Longview after praying and discussing the decision to serve the East Texas community.

“There were a lot of things that drew my family and I here to Mobberly, and one was just the need for ministry in this church and also in this area. The other was a fit, and we really felt like it was a good fit for our family,” said Hebert.

Before his position at Paramount, he was a pastor for Taylor Memorial Church in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Seeing the potential in Mobberly Baptist for the future, Pastor Hebert says East Texas has a wonderful opportunity to impact the world.

“My greatest hope for Mobberly Baptist Church would be that this would be a place where we help people know Jesus Christ and grow in their relationship with him. We want to help people grow in Christ so that homes, neighborhoods and nations are changed,” said Hebert.

As the congregation starts its next chapter, Hebert is the sixth pastor in the 84-year-long history of the church.

“We are really excited about Dr. Andrew being here. His message this morning that spoke personally to me was that he wasn’t here to grow numbers. He’s here for us to be able to grow spiritually,” said Sharon Gathright, a congregation member.

The church is opening their doors to everyone.

“We would love to have you at Mobberly Baptist Church. This is going to be a place where you are seen, known, loved, and cared for,” said Hebert. “You will have a family that will come alongside you and really understand what it means to grow in Christ.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0i0o5OP000


