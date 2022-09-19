Read full article on original website
Wet weather arrives tonight, soggy start to Thursday- Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– The first big-time rain of the season is on the way, but not everyone in the Inland Northwest will get a good soaking. Thunderstorms have already moved into parts of North Idaho and we will see scattered showers and isolated storms increase in coverage as we head later into the night. Our first raindrops around Spokane and Couer d’Alene from this storm will likely come late Wednesday evening. Sprinkles are likely in the early evening around the Palouse and L-C Valley regions.
A perfect final day of summer – Mark
Wednesday’s Forecast for Spokane/ Coeur d’Alene. We will be in the mid to upper 70s with afternoon clouds in Wednesday’s forecast. Here are Your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday. It’s going to be sunny and breezy before we see rain move in later tonight. It’s going to be wet Thursday morning before we head into a sunny and warmer weekend.
Sun to clouds, then night rain moves in – Mark
We’ll see sunny start with afternoon clouds for our Wednesday. After, we’ll see rain moving around 10pm, and staying overnight. It’s possible we’ll see half an inch of rain with this system. 4 Things for you to know. We’ll see above average highs today with cooler...
Sunny end to summer, wet start to fall – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– Wednesday is the last full day of summer!. It’s been a gusty Tuesday around the Inland Northwest. Conditions will be calmer on Wednesday but it will still be on the breezier side. That should keep local wildfires producing a little bit of smoke like they did Tuesday afternoon. No major air quality issues are expected, but you should continue to expect diminished conditions on the Palouse, L-C Valley, and Camas Prairie.
Gusty winds Tuesday with sunshine – Mark
We will see gusty winds with increased dust in the air west of Spokane all the way to Moses Lake in Tuesday’s forecast. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s later this afternoon. Your 4 Things for Tuesday. Here are your 4 Things to Know for...
Sunny end to summer – Mark
Happy Monday! It’ll be sunny and mild with light winds, and just a little bit of haze. A low pressure system will be on the move, and will cross over us on Wednesday afternoon with increased clouds along with breezy and night showers. This system then cools us down for Thursday with continued showers.
Sunny and warm for Monday and through the end of summer – Mark
It looks great for the next three days with some haze today. But we will see the haze decrease with north winds for Tuesday. Over the next 12 hours, we will see sunshine and mild temperatures on Tuesday. We can expect it to be in the 70s this afternoon. We...
A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
Woman falls from third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently on scene where a woman has fallen from a third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane. At this time, police say the woman fell from one of the Catholic Charities' Housing Units and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Man fatally crushed underneath truck in East Central neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have confirmed that a man is dead after being crushed underneath a truck. The incident occurred at the intersection of Madelia and Main in the East Central neighborhood. According to police, the man had put the truck on jacks before going underneath the vehicle....
Could Huge Spokane Homeless Camp Get Pushed To Tri-Cities?
Spokane is working to clean out the largest homeless camp in Washington with an estimated 600-1,000 people living there. They are trying to provide shelter and homes for them, but can only provide a fraction of what is needed. When they tear down the "tent city" where will all the homeless go? Will some of them move to the Tri-Cities or spread out over the rest of Washington?
Moses Lake couple last seen at Spokane Airport reported missing
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing couple. Theresa Bergman, a 53-year-old woman from Moses Lake, was last seen at the Spokane International Airport early Sunday morning at around 12:40 a.m. Her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman, went to pick her up at the airport. He was last seen on at...
Is it time to put away your summer clothes?
SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s time to break out the flannel, or is it?. It was a short but intense summer and the coming of autumn is a welcome relief from heat and smoke that started to emerge in August. Average to below-average temperatures are in the forecast for much of the upcoming week and fall officially begins this coming Thursday.
‘I’m bummed’: Shop owners in North Monroe Business District frustrated with recent vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. — A business in Spokane’s North Monroe Business District has plywood on its windows after someone threw a brick through them Tuesday morning. It happened at 1889 Salvage Company. A witness across the street was even able to see the crime being committed. “I don’t know if it’ll help or not, but I do have a description,” said...
Head to downtown Spokane for the WSCEU Fall Fest
SPOKANE, Wash. — Trying to make some fall plans?. WSECU will be hosting its Fall Fest later this fall. On October 1, you can head to downtown Spokane to enjoy loads of activities for everyone to enjoy. From sing-alongs to magic shows, food, a petting zoo, live entertainment and...
3 Dead Cattle, 2 More Injured by Wolves in Northeast Washington in Last Month
COLVILLE - Earlier this month, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife staff investigated four wolf depredations in the Leadpoint wolf pack territory, in addition to a depredation confirmed on Aug. 22. On Sept. 1, WDFW staff investigated a dead calf that had been reported by a range rider in a...
Parts of Freya Street closed due to water main break
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are traveling near Freya Street, you should expect changes in your driving route. The City of Spokane said Freya Street between 22nd Avenue and Congress Avenue will be closed until around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Crews are currently working on a water main break...
Camp Hope costs City of Spokane more than $400,000 so far
SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington. These expenses have gone towards police overtime and sanitation, among other things. The money has come from the general fund, which is supported by general tax dollars including sales, property and utility taxes.
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane's low-income neighborhoods are eight to fourteen degrees hotter research finds
A recently completed study found Spokane’s lowest income neighborhoods are on average eight degrees hotter than higher income, greener parts of the city. That data could become an essential part of planning for future climate disasters. This summer 40 volunteers mapped Spokane during the hottest and coolest times of...
Construction on new roundabout begins on US 395 in Loon Lake
LOON LAKE, Wash. — Construction on a new roundabout will cause traffic delays on US 395 in Loon Lake over the next two weeks. The roundabout will be at the intersection of 395 and State Route 292. Detours will be in place at times throughout the next two weeks.
