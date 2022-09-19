ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wet weather arrives tonight, soggy start to Thursday- Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The first big-time rain of the season is on the way, but not everyone in the Inland Northwest will get a good soaking. Thunderstorms have already moved into parts of North Idaho and we will see scattered showers and isolated storms increase in coverage as we head later into the night. Our first raindrops around Spokane and Couer d’Alene from this storm will likely come late Wednesday evening. Sprinkles are likely in the early evening around the Palouse and L-C Valley regions.
A perfect final day of summer – Mark

Wednesday’s Forecast for Spokane/ Coeur d’Alene. We will be in the mid to upper 70s with afternoon clouds in Wednesday’s forecast. Here are Your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday. It’s going to be sunny and breezy before we see rain move in later tonight. It’s going to be wet Thursday morning before we head into a sunny and warmer weekend.
Sun to clouds, then night rain moves in – Mark

We’ll see sunny start with afternoon clouds for our Wednesday. After, we’ll see rain moving around 10pm, and staying overnight. It’s possible we’ll see half an inch of rain with this system. 4 Things for you to know. We’ll see above average highs today with cooler...
Sunny end to summer, wet start to fall – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Wednesday is the last full day of summer!. It’s been a gusty Tuesday around the Inland Northwest. Conditions will be calmer on Wednesday but it will still be on the breezier side. That should keep local wildfires producing a little bit of smoke like they did Tuesday afternoon. No major air quality issues are expected, but you should continue to expect diminished conditions on the Palouse, L-C Valley, and Camas Prairie.
Gusty winds Tuesday with sunshine – Mark

We will see gusty winds with increased dust in the air west of Spokane all the way to Moses Lake in Tuesday’s forecast. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s later this afternoon. Your 4 Things for Tuesday. Here are your 4 Things to Know for...
Sunny end to summer – Mark

Happy Monday! It’ll be sunny and mild with light winds, and just a little bit of haze. A low pressure system will be on the move, and will cross over us on Wednesday afternoon with increased clouds along with breezy and night showers. This system then cools us down for Thursday with continued showers.
A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
Could Huge Spokane Homeless Camp Get Pushed To Tri-Cities?

Spokane is working to clean out the largest homeless camp in Washington with an estimated 600-1,000 people living there. They are trying to provide shelter and homes for them, but can only provide a fraction of what is needed. When they tear down the "tent city" where will all the homeless go? Will some of them move to the Tri-Cities or spread out over the rest of Washington?
Is it time to put away your summer clothes?

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s time to break out the flannel, or is it?. It was a short but intense summer and the coming of autumn is a welcome relief from heat and smoke that started to emerge in August. Average to below-average temperatures are in the forecast for much of the upcoming week and fall officially begins this coming Thursday.
‘I’m bummed’: Shop owners in North Monroe Business District frustrated with recent vandalism

SPOKANE, Wash. — A business in Spokane’s North Monroe Business District has plywood on its windows after someone threw a brick through them Tuesday morning. It happened at 1889 Salvage Company. A witness across the street was even able to see the crime being committed. “I don’t know if it’ll help or not, but I do have a description,” said...
Camp Hope costs City of Spokane more than $400,000 so far

SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington. These expenses have gone towards police overtime and sanitation, among other things. The money has come from the general fund, which is supported by general tax dollars including sales, property and utility taxes.
Spokane's low-income neighborhoods are eight to fourteen degrees hotter research finds

A recently completed study found Spokane’s lowest income neighborhoods are on average eight degrees hotter than higher income, greener parts of the city. That data could become an essential part of planning for future climate disasters. This summer 40 volunteers mapped Spokane during the hottest and coolest times of...

