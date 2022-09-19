ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Over 100 hoarded dogs from Virginia all rescued

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
Saturday, national animal protection nonprofit Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) rescued a final group of 27 dogs from the more than 100 that had been left on a Virginia property after the owner died.

The effort has been a two-year project by Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge (DDBBR), a Virginia rescue organization. Workers for DDBBR have been safely removing, spaying, neutering and placing the dogs into loving care since their discovery.

“Our small organization has been working for quite a while to resolve this situation,” said Kimberly Hawk, Founder of DDBBR. “We are so grateful to ARC and the other organizations who have helped to humanely resolve this long-standing problem.”

The medium and large breed dogs were kept in a group in a large outdoor enclosure. All 21 were extremely dirty and suffering from parasitic and flea infestations, as well as heartworm.

A litter of newborn puppies was also discovered in the final day of the safe removal efforts, and they will now join the other dogs in this rescue mission, officially dubbed Operation Mission Accomplished.

“These animals were receiving basic care, but their medical and emotional needs have been neglected and they have been breeding unabated,” said ARC Executive Director, Tim Woodward. “Today, their lives have changed for the better and we are looking forward to giving them much-needed care and attention and seeing them become happy, healthy, loved family members.

ARC helped to transport about 40 of the dogs, and all were taken to the organization's headquarters in Gallatin. Each dog is now receiving a thorough veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations and any necessary medical treatments until they are matched and transported to trusted shelter and rescue partner organizations so they can be adopted into loving homes.

ARC will publish its list of shelter and rescue placement partners on its Facebook page once the dogs are transferred to them.

