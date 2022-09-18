Read full article on original website
Plane Crashes During Race in Reno Air Show, Pilot Dead in Fireball
A military jet smashed to Earth right in the middle of a race with another jet -- part of an air show in Nevada -- taking one pilot's life and horrifying the onlooking crowd. The disaster unfolded Sunday at the Reno Air Races ... and you can see the red plane -- an Aero L-29 Delfin -- swiftly lost altitude while racing another jet, and burst into flames upon impact.
Paso Robles man killed in a jet crash in Reno, video
A Paso Robles man was killed when the jet he was racing in the Reno Air Races on Sunday crashed. During the third lap, 61-year-old Aaron Hogue went high around the Guy Pylon, according to a video of the event. It then appeared he was having trouble with his jet, “Ballista,” before it crashed into the ground and burst into flames.
Reno Air Race Crash: Pilot dead after jet burst into flames during championship round
STEAD, Nev. — One person is dead after a single jet racing during the National Championship Air Races crashed Sunday afternoon near Reno, Nevada. WARNING: Videos and photos in this story might be graphic and disturbing to readers. The plane crashed at a high speed on lap 3 of...
One dead in jet crash at Reno championship air races
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A pilot was killed in a single-engine jet crash during competition at the Reno National Championship Air Races, officials said. The crash occurred Sunday during the third of six laps on outer pylon five of the event's Jet Gold Race, the Reno Racing Association said on Twitter.
Reno Air Races confirm pilot Aaron Hogue died in fatal crash Sunday
The Reno Air Racing Association confirmed at a press conference Monday that L-29 pilot Aaron Hogue, 61, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race on Sunday. “While we cannot change this tragedy, I would ask everybody to think, pray and honor Aaron for his passion for life and certainly his passion...
More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada
More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
Showers and a few T-storms will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, as an area of low pressure slowly moves through our region. Expect drier, warmer weather Thursday through the weekend. -Jeff.
FAA to investigate fatal single-jet crash at Reno Air Races; pilot's name not released
5:37 p.m. update: Fred Telling, CEO and chairman of the Reno Air Racing Association, provided a brief update Sunday at the terminal at Stead Airport on the fatal jet crash. ...
List of fatalities at Reno Air Races
Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue, of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries. It happened at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday night at Washington Street and Citadel Way, just south of Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. Officers said the vehicle was going north on Washington...
Reno Police Investigate Major Injury Rollover Crash
Just before midnight on Saturday, Reno Fire, REMSA and Reno Police Officers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash. This is at Washington Street and Citadel Way. Upon their arrival, they located two people on scene. One person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. During the course...
Semi-truck plunges down embankment along I-80 near Donner Lake
Authorities are urging commuters to drive with caution after a semi-truck plunged down an embankment along Interstate 80 Monday morning. The crash was reported on I-80 eastbound near Hirschdale Road just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 19. The California Highway Patrol said roads are extremely slick as rain continues to...
She Was Stabbed 63 Times in Her Bathroom 50 Years Ago. Here’s How Cops Finally Found a Suspect
DNA collected from the son of a retired Nevada prosecutor helped detectives finally make an arrest in the 50-year-old murder of a 19-year-old McDonald’s employee in Hawaii. Nancy Elaine Anderson was found dead in the bathroom of her rented apartment in Waikiki in January 1972. She had 63 stab wounds on her torso, arms, hands and legs, including three so deep they left exit wounds. Five decades later, DNA found on towels on her fire escape and near the entrance has been matched to Tudor Chirila, a prominent lawyer in Reno who once ran unsuccessfully for the Nevada Supreme Court.Police...
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
Claim Jumper unexpectedly closes its Reno restaurant: ‘No other option’
Claim Jumper, a California-based steakhouse with over two dozen locations, unexpectedly closed its Reno restaurant last week. The company's owner, Kelly Restaurant Group, has provided no information other than a sign posted on the door at the Redfield Promenade location. ...
Passenger killed in rollover crash near South Lake Tahoe; Antelope woman suspected of DUI
EL DORADO COUNTY – A woman suspected of driving drunk has been arrested after a crash near South Lake Tahoe that left her passenger dead over the weekend. California Highway Patrol says, just before 7 p.m., a driver made an unsafe turn near Pioneer and Golden Bear trails. Her car then overturned, causing major damage to the roof. Officers say the right front passenger, a 34-year-old man from South Lake Tahoe, died in the crash. The driver, 26-year-old Antelope resident Diana Shemyakina, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after officers say she showed objective signs of being drunk. Shemyakina also suffered major injuries in the crash and was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Map shows where the Mosquito Fire is in relation to the Dutch Fire
Two fires were burning in California's Placer County on Tuesday afternoon: the Mosquito Fire and the Dutch Fire.
Survey: Where's the best place to get brunch in Reno?
Fall is coming, and with it, cravings for comfort food and all things warm and delicious. When I think of cool weather and changing leaves, I think brunch. Eggs Benedict, chunky slices of French toast, bacon, hot coffee and a bit of booze to warm the soul and lift the spirit. To me, brunch means lazy contentedness...
Burning Man aftermath leaves a big trace of trash in Lake Tahoe area
Anyone living within a 500-mile radius of the the Black Rock Desert in Nevada has seen the art cars, decorated bikes, costumes, beat-up campers and other zany contraptions headed to Burning Man. “The Burn” has a cult-like following — some go for the music, some for the art, some simply to party.
