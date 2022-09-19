ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsburg, PA

Man allegedly used young daughter as shield

By Julye Wemple
 3 days ago

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man allegedly used his two-year-old daughter as a shield after police were called to a home for a disturbance.

Mark James Hughes, 34, has a history of violence against his mother, who lives in the 300 block of W. 11th Street, according to Bloomsburg Officer Ryan Edgar. Despite having a Protection from Abuse against him, Hughes has shown up at his mother’s house multiple times and caused a disturbance, Edgar said.

On Aug. 14, officers were called again to the home. When they arrived, they reportedly found Hughes outside the house, yelling and screaming. As they walked towards him, Hughes took off running to the other side of the house, where he picked up his young daughter to use as a shield against police, charges say.

Officers asked Hughes to put the girl down, but he fled down the street with her in his arms, according to Edgar. Officers were able to grab Hughes and remove the child from his grasp before taking him into custody.

Hughes, who police say is homeless, was charged with resisting arrest, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

Docket sheet

NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

