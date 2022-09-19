Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
‘It’s just in our blood:’ Flower Mound artist portrays colorful flowers in artwork for Town
Meghann McLeod has lived in the Lewisville and Flower Mound area since she was born, making her art being showcased in Flower Mound something special. On the corner of Morriss Road and Waketon Road in Flower Mound, you can see McLeod’s artwork covering an entire traffic signal box since she was one of three winners in the Town of Flower Mound’s 2022 Traffic Signal Box Art Project.
starlocalmedia.com
It's finally open! H-E-B presents $10K check to Frisco ISD center prior to opening day
“It is my honor to welcome you to the very first H-E-B in North Texas.”. And with that comment from H-E-B Public Affairs Director Mabrie Jackson, a crowd of Frisco leaders and community members erupted into applause.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet the man behind this and other murals in Frisco’s Rail District
Patrick Ganino remembers driving through Connecticut with his parents as a kid and seeing a mural on the side of an old house. “I remember just being like, ‘This is so cool.’ and it really sort of created a fire inside of me to want to paint murals,” Ganino told the Frisco Enterprise.
Fall tradition continues after community saves Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch
FLOWER MOUND (CBSDFW.COM) - One of the most popular fall attractions in North Texas almost had to close its doors this year, but the community rallied together to save the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch. Crews are out there this week, hard at work, to get the pumpkin patch ready to open in less than two weeks. It's a turn of events owner Jan Balekian did not expect. Just over a week ago, she announced on Facebook that the pumpkin patch wouldn't be able to open because they couldn't find enough people willing to work. "I mean it was devastating to me," she said. "This...
Beautiful Texas Brownstone in Rivercrest Offers a True Lock-And-Leave Lifestyle
If you have the word “Triassic-Jurassic” on your Tarrant County Tuesday bingo card … you win! Of course, the Triassic-Jurassic Period of history began roughly 250 million years ago (give or take a few years) and ended with the dinosaurs taking a dirt nap. How this relates...
starlocalmedia.com
LISD student makes impact, providing fellow students with resources to succeed
One Lewisville ISD student set out to make an impact during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, noticing fellow students did not have the support they needed to graduate. Sonika Harish is a senior at Lewisville High School where she started the High Five Initiative, which is an organization focused on advocating for educational equality and mental health awareness to help students in the district. The organization was founded during Harish’s sophomore year and has grown a great deal since then.
papercitymag.com
Austin Toile Queen to Open a Special Pop-Up Store In Fort Worth — Katie Kime Is Coming to The Shops at Clearfork
Prints and pajama sets is part of what Katie Kime is bringing to Fort Worth. Guess who’s dropping into The Shops at Clearfork this fall? The goddess of eye-popping statement prints Katie Kime is bringing her Austin-based lifestyle brand to Fort Worth. Her new Katie Kime pop-up shop will be a holiday store that is both fashion forward and gift ready. With personalized embroidery included.
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville Western Days debuts new events, live music for community to enjoy
Lewisville Western Days is one of the oldest municipal run festivals in North Texas, making it one of the city's most highly-anticipated events each year. Western Days dates back to the 1950s and the city of Lewisville took over the event in 2007, helping to build the event into what it is today. This year's event will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and concludes at 11:30 p.m. Friday, and kicks back up at 10 a.m. Saturday, ending at 11:30 p.m.
fox4news.com
Plano Balloon Festival back after 2-year pandemic break
The Plano Balloon Festival returns this week after a two-year break because of the pandemic. Good Day got a preview of some new attractions from Joe Via, the executive director of what's now known as the H-E-B/Central Market Plano Balloon Festival.
fortworthreport.org
‘Everything’s older in Fort Worth’: One of Fort Worth’s oldest builds to receive $89 million in improvements
Will Rogers Memorial Center is the largest equestrian event facility in Texas — and it is not close. It’s also in need of repair, said Andra Bennett, a spokesperson for Will Rogers Memorial Center. Built in 1936, the facility rarely receives large-scale improvements. Now, the city of Fort...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Chad Collins, an Allen resident helping to encourage people to overcome adversity
Chad Collins and lives in the Allen area, and has for most of his life. His new book will be released Oct. 15. It is about his dad’s life and a self-help book for those needing encouragement to stay in the fight or get back up from adversity. What...
starlocalmedia.com
STAR Transit expands services city-wide in Mesquite
STAR Transit is expanding its ridership city-wide in the city of Mesquite. At a Monday Mesquite City Council meeting, STAR Transit Deputy Director Kim Britton presented community results from a survey conducted through early July.
First Look Inside H-E-B Frisco
On September 21 at 6:00 a.m., H-E-B Frisco will open its doors to the general public. Today, Local Profile got a look inside. An H-E-B spokesperson tells Local Profile that the Frisco location is the supermarket company’s latest prototype. By that, H-E-B means that for each location, things are tweaked to fit the community.
fox4news.com
After announcing closure, Flower Mound pumpkin patch to open for 2022 season
FLOWER MOUND, Texas - After initially announcing it wouldn't be able to open this year, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch now says it will be ready to open for the 2022 season and get people ready for Halloween and fall. Earlier this week, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch said they...
Please help: Abilene mom asks for donations to ensure all Wylie, Abilene ISD students get own book at upcoming book fairs
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Every year, Scholastic Book Fairs makes its rounds to each school across the country, but not every student has the money to buy something. While some families are unable to find the extra cash to give to their students, one Abilene mom wants to change things so that every student can […]
checkupnewsroom.com
Ongoing Issue: Cook Children's Desperately Asking for Community's Help
Cook Children's Emergency Department and Urgent Care Centers are still intensely overwhelmed with patients, an issue that has been ongoing for the past month. Again we are desperately asking for the community's help, for the sake of your child's care and to support our health care system and staff. Since...
This Arlington steakhouse serves up great food with an even better view
Who doesn't love a good view? And with this Arlington steakhouse, you can enjoy high-class food with a killer view of the iconic Six Flags Over Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Boy Stabbed in Fight Over Girl at Boswell High in Fort Worth: Police
One person is in custody after a high school student was stabbed at school Wednesday in a fight over a girl, Fort Worth Police say. According to the Eagle-Saginaw ISD, a boy at Boswell High School in Fort Worth was stabbed with a small kitchen knife by another boy. Police...
starlocalmedia.com
Accident closes Westbound Stacy Road at US-75 in Allen
This story has been updated to include the most up-to-date information as of 5 p.m. Sept. 20. A motor vehicle accident closed Westbound Stacy Road at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, as a truck lay overturned under US-75 at Stacy Road.
DFW Airport wants to put the brakes on peer-to-peer car rentals using parking spaces
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth city council members are being asked to change the towing rules at DFW International Airport. The request comes from airport officials because of parking spots being used by people renting out their personal vehicles. The Fort Worth council reopened their work session after...
