Flower Mound, TX

starlocalmedia.com

‘It’s just in our blood:’ Flower Mound artist portrays colorful flowers in artwork for Town

Meghann McLeod has lived in the Lewisville and Flower Mound area since she was born, making her art being showcased in Flower Mound something special. On the corner of Morriss Road and Waketon Road in Flower Mound, you can see McLeod’s artwork covering an entire traffic signal box since she was one of three winners in the Town of Flower Mound’s 2022 Traffic Signal Box Art Project.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet the man behind this and other murals in Frisco’s Rail District

Patrick Ganino remembers driving through Connecticut with his parents as a kid and seeing a mural on the side of an old house. “I remember just being like, ‘This is so cool.’ and it really sort of created a fire inside of me to want to paint murals,” Ganino told the Frisco Enterprise.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Fall tradition continues after community saves Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch

FLOWER MOUND (CBSDFW.COM) - One of the most popular fall attractions in North Texas almost had to close its doors this year, but the community rallied together to save the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch. Crews are out there this week, hard at work, to get the pumpkin patch ready to open in less than two weeks. It's a turn of events owner Jan Balekian did not expect. Just over a week ago, she announced on Facebook that the pumpkin patch wouldn't be able to open because they couldn't find enough people willing to work. "I mean it was devastating to me," she said. "This...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

LISD student makes impact, providing fellow students with resources to succeed

One Lewisville ISD student set out to make an impact during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, noticing fellow students did not have the support they needed to graduate. Sonika Harish is a senior at Lewisville High School where she started the High Five Initiative, which is an organization focused on advocating for educational equality and mental health awareness to help students in the district. The organization was founded during Harish’s sophomore year and has grown a great deal since then.
LEWISVILLE, TX
papercitymag.com

Austin Toile Queen to Open a Special Pop-Up Store In Fort Worth — Katie Kime Is Coming to The Shops at Clearfork

Prints and pajama sets is part of what Katie Kime is bringing to Fort Worth. Guess who’s dropping into The Shops at Clearfork this fall? The goddess of eye-popping statement prints Katie Kime is bringing her Austin-based lifestyle brand to Fort Worth. Her new Katie Kime pop-up shop will be a holiday store that is both fashion forward and gift ready. With personalized embroidery included.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Lewisville Western Days debuts new events, live music for community to enjoy

Lewisville Western Days is one of the oldest municipal run festivals in North Texas, making it one of the city's most highly-anticipated events each year. Western Days dates back to the 1950s and the city of Lewisville took over the event in 2007, helping to build the event into what it is today. This year's event will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and concludes at 11:30 p.m. Friday, and kicks back up at 10 a.m. Saturday, ending at 11:30 p.m.
LEWISVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Plano Balloon Festival back after 2-year pandemic break

The Plano Balloon Festival returns this week after a two-year break because of the pandemic. Good Day got a preview of some new attractions from Joe Via, the executive director of what's now known as the H-E-B/Central Market Plano Balloon Festival.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

STAR Transit expands services city-wide in Mesquite

STAR Transit is expanding its ridership city-wide in the city of Mesquite. At a Monday Mesquite City Council meeting, STAR Transit Deputy Director Kim Britton presented community results from a survey conducted through early July.
MESQUITE, TX
First Look Inside H-E-B Frisco

On September 21 at 6:00 a.m., H-E-B Frisco will open its doors to the general public. Today, Local Profile got a look inside. An H-E-B spokesperson tells Local Profile that the Frisco location is the supermarket company’s latest prototype. By that, H-E-B means that for each location, things are tweaked to fit the community.
FRISCO, TX
checkupnewsroom.com

Ongoing Issue: Cook Children's Desperately Asking for Community's Help

Cook Children's Emergency Department and Urgent Care Centers are still intensely overwhelmed with patients, an issue that has been ongoing for the past month. Again we are desperately asking for the community's help, for the sake of your child's care and to support our health care system and staff. Since...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Accident closes Westbound Stacy Road at US-75 in Allen

This story has been updated to include the most up-to-date information as of 5 p.m. Sept. 20. A motor vehicle accident closed Westbound Stacy Road at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, as a truck lay overturned under US-75 at Stacy Road.
ALLEN, TX

