FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Dutch Foods: 4 Restaurant Highlights in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Decluttering? Where to Donate Your Clothes This Season [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Opinion: The Surge in Harrisburg’s Deadly ViolenceMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Here's What a Successful Community Event Looks Like [Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
abc27.com
Emu on the loose in York County
NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the North Hopewell Township Police Department, an emu is on the loose. The North Hopewell Township Police Department made a post to their Facebook this morning saying another emu is on the loose. Emus may look harmless, but the police department advices you stay away from the emu if you come across it. They can be very dangerous and cause serious injury to humans or animals.
Spotted: An escaped emu in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for an escaped emu. The large, flightless bird has been spotted around North Hopewell Township, according to police there. Residents reported sightings of the emu in the area of Hill Street, Spruce Road, and Dairy Street, according to North...
WGAL
Police searching for missing teenager from Lancaster County
Police in Maryland are looking for a missing teenager from Lancaster County. Lily Wawrzyniak (goes by “Mina”) was last seen Sept. 14 on the 7600 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover, Maryland. Wawrzyniak was reported missing from Manheim Township, Lancaster County. If anyone has information regarding Mina's...
Teen girl from central Pa. has been missing at least a week: police
A 14-year-old Lancaster County girl was last seen in Maryland last week, and police are asking for help finding her. Lily Wawrzyniak, who goes by “Mina,” was last seen Sept. 14 on the 7600 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover, Maryland, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
WGAL
More people charged in Swatara Township shooting that injured children
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More people have been charged in connection with a Dauphin County shooting that wounded two young children. The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 11 at a home on the 4900 block of Cumberland Street. A 4-year-old and 6-year-old were inside the home. They...
5 more people charged in Dauphin County shooting that injured 2 children
Swatara Township police have charged five more people in connection to an Aug. 11 drive-by shooting that seriously injured a 4- and 6-year-old. Kani Little, 25, of Swatara Township; Brianna Smith, 24, of Middletown; and Michael Roberts, 28, of Harrisburg, were each charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and a slew of related offenses, Swatara Township police announced Wednesday.
abc27.com
Five suspects arrested after Swatara Township shooting injures children
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have announced that five more suspects have been arrested after they were allegedly found to be involved in a shooting in which two children were shot shortly before midnight on Aug. 11, 2022. According to police, Officers were dispatched to a home in...
abc27.com
Man briefly escapes police custody in Cumberland County
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was in police custody briefely escaped and caused police to engage in a foot pursuit occurred on Sept. 14. According to police , at around 11 a.m. 46 year old Brian Knouse was being transported from Cumberland County Prison to Magisterial District Judge Sanderson’s office in Enola for a preliminary hearing.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police conduct search at home in Pequea Township, Lancaster County
PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Troopers conducted a search at a home in Lancaster County on Tuesday. Neighbors said investigators started arriving at the home in Pequea Township around 6 a.m. and remained on the scene for over nine hours. More than half a dozen of state police vehicles, the Forensic Unit and several unmarked cars were parked in the driveway at 167 W. Willow St.
abc27.com
Police looking for suspects in Swatara Twp. armed robbery
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Swatara Township are looking for two men who robbed a 7-eleven convenience store on Derry Street. According to police, on Sunday, Sept. 18 at around 5:35 p.m., two men were caught on camera robbing the 7-eleven located on 4811 Derry Street. The men entered the store during which one of the men aimed a semi-automatic handgun at the clerk while demanding cash from the register.
A York City police officer is looking to combat youth violence
YORK, Pa. — A York City police officer is hoping to inspire the youth as violence in the city increases. Sydney Bennett grew up in the Baltimore area until she was about 13 years old. She says her mom felt like the city was getting too crowded. “Gangs and...
Man Wasn't Wearing Seatbelt When His Car Went Airborne In Central PA: Police
A car flew over a 20-foot-embankment while speeding in central Pennsylvania, police announced in a release on Wednesday, September 21. Anthyoine Vazquez-Jumper of Carlisle was driving west "at a high rate of speed" on West North Street in North Middleton Township when the right front of his car hit a curb, Township police say.
abc27.com
End-of-life care home expanding in York County
THOMASVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — York County’s only home for end-of-life care is expanding. Pappus House broke ground on its new, larger home in Thomasville, York County. It will have eight private bedrooms, each with private bathrooms, expanding its capacity and mission of compassionate end-of-life care. “We help our...
abc27.com
Police investigating Lancaster County pedestrian hit and run
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a serious pedestrian hit-and-run accident. At 8:20 p.m. East Lampeter Township Police responded to the 2800 block of Lincoln Highway East for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Police found a man being treated by EMS for serious injuries.
47-Year-Old Who Went Missing In Deerpark Found Dead
The search for a missing fisherman who disappeared in the region has come to a tragic end. Search crews recovered a man’s body at around 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the Delaware River in New Jersey, according to New York State Police. Authorities later identified him as 47-year-old...
1984's 'Missing Mary Ann' House Searched By Pennsylvania State Police: Reports
A woman went missing from her central Pennsylvania home on June 5, 1984, and on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, Pennsylvania state police were spotted searching the property according to multiple media outlets. Mary Ann Bagenstose, 25 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen at her home located at...
iheart.com
PA Game Officials Seize Baby Kangaroo Allegedly Being Sold On Facebook
>PA Game Officials Seize Baby Kangaroo Allegedly Being Sold On Facebook. (Littlestown, PA) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania have rescued a baby kangaroo they say was being sold on Facebook. The state Game Commission received a tip about the online ad and found the baby kangaroo wrapped in a blanket inside a closet of a home in Littlestown, south of Harrisburg. They say the kangaroo is being cared for at a properly licensed facility.
Route 581 closed after truck, minivan crash in Cumberland County: PennDOT
Route 581 west is closed Wednesday afternoon after a cement truck and minivan crashed in Cumberland County, authorities said. All westbound lanes closed after the crash around 12:40 p.m. near the beginning of Route 11 in Lemoyne, according to 511PA. Traffic maps show a long line of traffic backed up...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner IDs body found on Schuylkill River island
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man whose body was found on an island in the Schuylkill River last month. A distinct tattoo and dental records helped investigators to identify the man as Kerry Devon Frazier, 62, of Reading, the coroner said Tuesday. Frazier's...
