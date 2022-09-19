ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

abc27.com

Emu on the loose in York County

NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the North Hopewell Township Police Department, an emu is on the loose. The North Hopewell Township Police Department made a post to their Facebook this morning saying another emu is on the loose. Emus may look harmless, but the police department advices you stay away from the emu if you come across it. They can be very dangerous and cause serious injury to humans or animals.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Spotted: An escaped emu in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for an escaped emu. The large, flightless bird has been spotted around North Hopewell Township, according to police there. Residents reported sightings of the emu in the area of Hill Street, Spruce Road, and Dairy Street, according to North...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police searching for missing teenager from Lancaster County

Police in Maryland are looking for a missing teenager from Lancaster County. Lily Wawrzyniak (goes by “Mina”) was last seen Sept. 14 on the 7600 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover, Maryland. Wawrzyniak was reported missing from Manheim Township, Lancaster County. If anyone has information regarding Mina's...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

5 more people charged in Dauphin County shooting that injured 2 children

Swatara Township police have charged five more people in connection to an Aug. 11 drive-by shooting that seriously injured a 4- and 6-year-old. Kani Little, 25, of Swatara Township; Brianna Smith, 24, of Middletown; and Michael Roberts, 28, of Harrisburg, were each charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and a slew of related offenses, Swatara Township police announced Wednesday.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Man briefly escapes police custody in Cumberland County

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was in police custody briefely escaped and caused police to engage in a foot pursuit occurred on Sept. 14. According to police , at around 11 a.m. 46 year old Brian Knouse was being transported from Cumberland County Prison to Magisterial District Judge Sanderson’s office in Enola for a preliminary hearing.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police conduct search at home in Pequea Township, Lancaster County

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Troopers conducted a search at a home in Lancaster County on Tuesday. Neighbors said investigators started arriving at the home in Pequea Township around 6 a.m. and remained on the scene for over nine hours. More than half a dozen of state police vehicles, the Forensic Unit and several unmarked cars were parked in the driveway at 167 W. Willow St.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for suspects in Swatara Twp. armed robbery

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Swatara Township are looking for two men who robbed a 7-eleven convenience store on Derry Street. According to police, on Sunday, Sept. 18 at around 5:35 p.m., two men were caught on camera robbing the 7-eleven located on 4811 Derry Street. The men entered the store during which one of the men aimed a semi-automatic handgun at the clerk while demanding cash from the register.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

End-of-life care home expanding in York County

THOMASVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — York County’s only home for end-of-life care is expanding. Pappus House broke ground on its new, larger home in Thomasville, York County. It will have eight private bedrooms, each with private bathrooms, expanding its capacity and mission of compassionate end-of-life care. “We help our...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating Lancaster County pedestrian hit and run

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a serious pedestrian hit-and-run accident. At 8:20 p.m. East Lampeter Township Police responded to the 2800 block of Lincoln Highway East for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Police found a man being treated by EMS for serious injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

47-Year-Old Who Went Missing In Deerpark Found Dead

The search for a missing fisherman who disappeared in the region has come to a tragic end. Search crews recovered a man’s body at around 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the Delaware River in New Jersey, according to New York State Police. Authorities later identified him as 47-year-old...
YORK, PA
iheart.com

PA Game Officials Seize Baby Kangaroo Allegedly Being Sold On Facebook

>PA Game Officials Seize Baby Kangaroo Allegedly Being Sold On Facebook. (Littlestown, PA) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania have rescued a baby kangaroo they say was being sold on Facebook. The state Game Commission received a tip about the online ad and found the baby kangaroo wrapped in a blanket inside a closet of a home in Littlestown, south of Harrisburg. They say the kangaroo is being cared for at a properly licensed facility.
LITTLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner IDs body found on Schuylkill River island

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man whose body was found on an island in the Schuylkill River last month. A distinct tattoo and dental records helped investigators to identify the man as Kerry Devon Frazier, 62, of Reading, the coroner said Tuesday. Frazier's...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

