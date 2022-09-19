ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Inmate Awaiting Transfer to State Psychiatric Hospital Dies in Santa Barbara County Jail

Earlier this month, a Santa Barbara County inmate with serious mental health challenges and awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric hospital for treatment died at Santa Barbara’s Northern Branch Jail. According to mental-health advocates, the woman was just one of dozens of mentally ill inmates left to languish in county jail while awaiting transfers and treatment.
Lompoc Record

Upcoming blood drives being held in Santa Ynez Valley

Blood supplies on the Central Coast have plummeted by 50% this summer, prompting Vitalant to declare an emergency shortage and ask for more blood, platelet and plasma donations. Vitalant is the independent blood services supplier for 22 hospitals on the Central Coast. Upcoming blood drives in the Santa Ynez Valley...
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara City Council votes to pursue State Street parklet fee structure

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara City Council may not be able to please everyone, but it is trying, when it comes to closures along its historic State Street that began during the pandemic. On Tuesday, Santa Barbara City Council members voted unanimously to direct city staff to pursue a fee structure on the State The post Santa Barbara City Council votes to pursue State Street parklet fee structure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com

Missing man found in Santa Barbara County

The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
Lompoc Record

About Town: Artesia Museum Schoolhouse open house slated for Saturday

Artesia Museum Schoolhouse open house slated for Saturday. Lompoc's historic Artesia Schoolhouse will open its doors from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, for locals to visit and learn about the town's history. There is no charge, but a $1 donation is appreciated. The schoolhouse was built in 1876...
kprl.com

Crash on Highway 154 – 09.21.2022

A man who caused a fatal crash on highway 154, is found guilty of second degree murder for the head on collision killed a Solvang woman and her two young children. 31-year-old John Dungan was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison. Investigators say Dungan intentionally caused the collision...
News Channel 3-12

Animal lovers stand up to animal cruelty and domestic violence in first ever “Walk Against Abuse” Fundraiser

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Animal lovers united at Elings Park Sunday afternoon to stand up to animal cruelty and domestic violence. This was the first ever Walk Against Abuse. It’s a fundraiser that supports pet families exposed to domestic violence. The funds will go to Safe Haven, a C.A.R.E.4Paws program that provides anonymous boarding and foster The post Animal lovers stand up to animal cruelty and domestic violence in first ever “Walk Against Abuse” Fundraiser appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
