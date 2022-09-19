Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
Santa Barbara County’s redistricting commission recommends making changes
Santa Barbara County’s Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission has some recommendations for changing the process before it comes back around in 2030, some that will require voter approval, some that might have to go to voters and others that do not. The recommendations were included in a post-action report, which...
Lompoc Record
Santa Barbara County adjusts ARPA allocations by $1.7M in even shift among projects
Some of the American Rescue Plan Act funds previously allocated to various projects in Santa Barbara County were shifted around Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors without having to dip into the general fund or reallocate additional ARPA money. Supervisors unanimously agreed to shift nearly $1.7 million in federal assistance...
Lompoc Record
Local agriculture operations host crowds for Santa Barbara County Farm Day
Agricultural operations around Santa Maria Valley opened their gates to crowds of people who turned out Saturday to see where and how the produce they eat is grown, prepared and packaged during the fourth Santa Barbara County Farm Day. More than a dozen farms and related ag businesses hosted the...
Lompoc City Council votes against issuing a moratorium on cannabis businesses
The Lompoc City Council made a decision on calls to implement a temporary moratorium on new cannabis businesses.
Santa Barbara Independent
Inmate Awaiting Transfer to State Psychiatric Hospital Dies in Santa Barbara County Jail
Earlier this month, a Santa Barbara County inmate with serious mental health challenges and awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric hospital for treatment died at Santa Barbara’s Northern Branch Jail. According to mental-health advocates, the woman was just one of dozens of mentally ill inmates left to languish in county jail while awaiting transfers and treatment.
Lompoc Record
Upcoming blood drives being held in Santa Ynez Valley
Blood supplies on the Central Coast have plummeted by 50% this summer, prompting Vitalant to declare an emergency shortage and ask for more blood, platelet and plasma donations. Vitalant is the independent blood services supplier for 22 hospitals on the Central Coast. Upcoming blood drives in the Santa Ynez Valley...
Santa Barbara Parades will remain off of State Street while promenade issues are worked out
Santa Barbara will not be having parades on State Street for the current period while issues over the promenade are worked out. There area safety and crowd control issues. The post Santa Barbara Parades will remain off of State Street while promenade issues are worked out appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Unified asking for community input in superintendent search
Lompoc Unified School District is hosting an open forum Tuesday to ask the community for input in their superintendent search.
Lompoc Record
Groundbreaking Santa Maria pastor Orie Johnson gave a lifetime of service
Pastor Orie Johnson, a prominent member of the Santa Maria religious community, served as pastor of the Victory Harvest Church of God in Christ located on Railroad Avenue for the past 50 years. Johnson, who had been in declining health, died on Sept. 6 at the age of 95. He...
Santa Barbara City Council votes to pursue State Street parklet fee structure
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara City Council may not be able to please everyone, but it is trying, when it comes to closures along its historic State Street that began during the pandemic. On Tuesday, Santa Barbara City Council members voted unanimously to direct city staff to pursue a fee structure on the State The post Santa Barbara City Council votes to pursue State Street parklet fee structure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria begins road construction project to improve dozens of streets
The City of Santa Maria began a road construction project Wednesday morning that will improve the surfaces on dozens of streets. The post Santa Maria begins road construction project to improve dozens of streets appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Missing man found in Santa Barbara County
The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
Lompoc Record
About Town: Artesia Museum Schoolhouse open house slated for Saturday
Artesia Museum Schoolhouse open house slated for Saturday. Lompoc's historic Artesia Schoolhouse will open its doors from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, for locals to visit and learn about the town's history. There is no charge, but a $1 donation is appreciated. The schoolhouse was built in 1876...
kprl.com
Crash on Highway 154 – 09.21.2022
A man who caused a fatal crash on highway 154, is found guilty of second degree murder for the head on collision killed a Solvang woman and her two young children. 31-year-old John Dungan was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison. Investigators say Dungan intentionally caused the collision...
Isla Vista swells by thousands with 2022 school year population arriving
The Isla Vista population will increase by thousands this week with the arrival of UCSB students. This will be a boost for businesses and challenging for those looking for housing. The post Isla Vista swells by thousands with 2022 school year population arriving appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Animal lovers stand up to animal cruelty and domestic violence in first ever “Walk Against Abuse” Fundraiser
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Animal lovers united at Elings Park Sunday afternoon to stand up to animal cruelty and domestic violence. This was the first ever Walk Against Abuse. It’s a fundraiser that supports pet families exposed to domestic violence. The funds will go to Safe Haven, a C.A.R.E.4Paws program that provides anonymous boarding and foster The post Animal lovers stand up to animal cruelty and domestic violence in first ever “Walk Against Abuse” Fundraiser appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Despite impressive rainfall, local lakes to receive little to no increase in water levels
Despite significant rainfall in some Central Coast locations, local reservoirs will experience very little, if any positive impact to currently extremely low water levels. The post Despite impressive rainfall, local lakes to receive little to no increase in water levels appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Rain for Tri-Counties? Lots in some spots, and nothing in others
The first winter storm of the season has arrived in the Tri-Counties, but rainfall totals varied widely, ranging from around three inches to nothing throughout the region. The Central Coast has seen the heaviest rainfall. San Luis Obispo recorded about an inch of rain, and Santa Maria 1.2 inches. Parts...
Chick-fil-A serves up a solution to traffic congestion at its Santa Barbara drive-thru
After nuisance complaints about traffic issues, The Chick-fil-A on upper State Street in Santa Barbara will be modified to have more access for vehicles in the drive-thru where congestion has been a problem. The post Chick-fil-A serves up a solution to traffic congestion at its Santa Barbara drive-thru appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc earns award for financial transparency for fifth year running
The City of Lompoc was awarded recognition for its financial reporting for the fifth year in a row, city officials announced Tuesday.
