thecountrycook.net
Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies
Soft and chewy, these Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies are easy to make and are full of peanut butter flavor!. I'm a huge peanut butter fan. I absolutely love peanut butter desserts! These Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies hit the spot. With the addition of peanut butter chips and oatmeal, it gives not only flavor but the perfect texture contrast as well. Since I started making these cookies, I always get asked for the recipe. They come together quickly and easily with simple ingredients. If you love peanut butter cookies like I do, you need to try this Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie recipe.
Overnight French Toast with Cranberries and Pecans
This stunning overnight French toast is the move for an effortless make-ahead brunch. After you've assembled it and let it chill overnight, all you have to do in the morning is top it with pecans, bake it, and finish it with powdered sugar. Allowing the challah slices to sit overnight in the egg mixture results in evenly soaked bread that remains irresistibly custardy as it bakes, while the top crisps up. Orange zest and tart, juicy cranberries add brightness to the dish, while chopped pecans lend it a nutty crunch. When you serve it, be sure to scoop up the buttery maple syrup sauce on the bottom; it gives this a rich finish. If you'd like, add a touch of bourbon to the egg mixture.
How to Bake With Canned Pumpkin Instead of Eggs and Oil
Here's how to substitute pumpkin for eggs and oil in your homemade cakes and baked goods. Using pumpkin instead of eggs and oil can cut down on calories.
Delicious Keto Chocolate Bread: Recipes Worth Cooking
This delicious Keto Chocolate Bread Recipe is a low-carb dessert made with coconut and almond flour, that is surprisingly healthy!. This recipe requires 10 minutes of prep time, and 45 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Allrecipes.com
Chocolate Hamantaschen
Prepare dough: Beat butter and sugar at medium speed with a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment until combined and creamy, about 1 minute. Add eggs, 1 at a time, and beat until just combined after each addition, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed; beat in vanilla just until combined, about 30 seconds.
recipesgram.com
Choco-Buttermilk Cake with Frosting
This choco-buttermilk cake with chocolate frosting is so rich, soft, creamy and very delicious! It is so easy to make, it will take you just 15 minutes to prepare it plus 30 minutes to cook. Surprise your family or friends with this creamy cake and serve with a cup of coffee or ice tea for great enjoyment! Here is the recipe:
How To Bake Ooey-Gooey Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies That Are Packed with Protein and Antioxidants
Fall is officially here, meaning it’s time to throw on an apron because it’s *finally* cool enough in your kitchen to crank on the oven and start baking. So, as you turn on the “Jazz for Autumn” Spotify playlist, light up a Sweater Weather Bath & Body Works candle, and pour yourself a glass of pinot noir—hello, unmatchable fall vibes—start preheating the oven for the one ooey gooey recipe you’ll want to make all season long.
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)
This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
thepioneerwoman.com
Nutella Cookies
Who knew a batch of cookies could be so easy? Nutella cookies are a five ingredient, no-mess way to whip up a quick chocolate dessert. This recipe is as decadent as double chocolate cookies, without the butter and cocoa powder. Instead, Nutella, a chocolate-hazelnut spread, provides the smooth, creamy base necessary for the perfect cookie dough.
Thomasina Miers’ recipe for plum, tarragon and hazelnut muscovado crumble
Plums still abound. We seem to have had a bumper crop this year, and I can’t resist them with their most loyal companion, star anise, a spice that throws an aromatic shawl over their tart fruit flavour. This combination works as beautifully in savoury sauces and ketchups as it does in sweet jams and ice-creams. In this nutty, brown sugar crumble, I draw on the theme, using the aniseed qualities of tarragon alongside the plums: glowing flavours that thrum together with a light crunch.
The Daily South
Zucchini Fritters
By the end of summer, we're looking for any and all ways to use up our summer zucchini, from Baked Zucchini Fries to Zucchini Bread. Enter these crispy Zucchini Fritters, which are packed with fresh zucchini flavor while delivering a mouthwatering crunch—and paired with our flavor-packed dipping sauce, you won't want to share a bite. Here's everything you need to know about making and serving Zucchini Fritters.
thecountrycook.net
Twix Cookies
These thick Twix Cookies are soft and full of chocolate and caramel flavor that taste just like the candy bar but in cookie form!. These Twix Cookies have some of my favorite flavors all rolled into one. Topped with caramel, chocolate and Twix, these are over-the-top delicious! The cookies are giant and soft with slightly crispy edges - the perfect cookie in my opinion. The flavors pair so well with one another and it is like you are eating one of your favorite candy bars but in cookie form. If you are a cookie and candy bar lover, you absolutely need to make this Twix Cookie recipe.
12tomatoes.com
Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin loaf + streusel topping = match made in heaven. I don’t think I’ve met a pumpkin bread that I didn’t like, but do you know what kind of pumpkin bread will make you fall positively in love? One with a cinnamon sugar streusel topping. Think about it — weren’t they always meant to be together? That moist pumpkiny-spiced loaf and a buttery brown sugar crumble? Match made in heaven if you ask me. Or anyone really. This loaf (well, loaves; this makes two) is easy to love and luckily easy enough to make that you can satisfy a craving on short notice.
Bon Appétit
Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats With Brown Butter
If ever there were a case of personality over looks, these rice crispy treats would be it. Seemingly ordinary, the visuals completely belie the fact that the bars are awash in flavor—sweet, salty, toasty, malty, nutty—far removed from any packaged version or childhood memory. A few spoons of...
