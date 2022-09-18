ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, FL

Man witnesses Arcadia crash where 12-year-old boy died, two others hurt

By Kaitlin Knapp
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32TFej_0i0o24nW00

A community is mourning the loss of a 12-year-old Arcadia boy hit and killed by a truck. Florida Highway Patrol says he was one of three people hit Saturday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Pine Street and DeSoto Avenue. Troopers say the boy, a 2-year-old girl in a stroller and a 34-year-old woman were hit in a crosswalk. Nearby was another driver who saw the entire thing happen.

"It was terrible, it was horrible," said Daemon Woods, who was behind the driver accused of hitting the three people. "I seen a mother and her kids coming up the sidewalk and they came up here to the cross area and she hit the button."

Woods says the driver, who FHP says was a 37-year-old man, revved his engine and turned left. Though not confirmed by FHP, Woods says the man cut off another car going straight as the 37-year-old turned left.

"He ran them over," Woods said. "When the truck went to hit her, she pushed the stroller ahead. Pushed the stroller ahead. That mom intuition."

He yelled at the driver and said he hit someone. According to Woods, the man told him he didn't know he hit anyone. Woods rushed over to help the 2-year-old girl.

"Picked her up, put her in my car. Ran to the little boy," Woods said. "Tried to hold him as much as I can and pat his back and console him as much as I could."

As of Sunday, the woman is in critical condition and the toddler is okay.

Woods says he hopes a tragedy like this will help drivers become more aware of their surroundings to avoid another life being lost.

"It was horrible, it was just horrible," he said. "Pay attention. We have all these signs. They're not up there for no reason. We have plenty of signs, pay attention."

We reached out to the school district to see if counselors will be at the child's school for students and staff. We have not heard back.

FHP says the crash is under investigation and as of Sunday night, DeSoto County jail records show no one has been arrested for the crash.

Comments / 3

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following crash in Englewood

A pedestrian was seriously injured in an Englewood crash on Wednesday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash in the 1500 block of Placida Road. The crash happened before noon. The pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma center. Their status is unknown. Details of the crash are also...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FHP, SPD on scene of crash at Myrtle St. and Goodrich Ave.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol and Sarasota Police are on the scene of a crash involving a bicyclist. The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon on Myrtle Street and Goodrich Avenue. The bicyclist was transported from the scene as a trauma alert. FHP is investigating and Sarasota Police are...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Arcadia, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Arcadia, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Fhp
Click10.com

Caught on Camera: Deputy saves choking baby in drop-off line at school

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Surveillance video has been released this week of a school resource deputy in Lee County who saved a 5-month-old baby who was choking. According to local news outlet WGCU, Jennifer Howard was dropping off her older daughter Savannah, 7, at her elementary school in Fort Myers on Sept. 9 when the incident occurred.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Harbour Heights man sentenced to 13 years for toddler son’s drowning death

A Harbour Heights man was sentenced Tuesday morning to 13 years in prison for the accidental drowning death of his 19-month-old son in 2020. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Shahzad Sayed, 28, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 13 years in prison, followed by five years of probation, for one count of aggravated manslaughter of a child.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man stabbed more than 40 times with scissors in attack at Florida store

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Surveillance video shows the moment when a man grabbed a pair of scissors and began to attack a second man inside a Florida store. Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the man seen in the video stabbed the victim more than 40 times in the head, neck and torso. Deputies arrested Edmond Clarke for the attack, which they described as lasting for “several minutes.”
PUNTA GORDA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Mysuncoast.com

Punta Gorda man arrested after woman found dead in home

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead in a home in Punta Gorda. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes made the discovery during the investigation of a domestic incident they say resulted in the death of the woman. Deputies were...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County deputies investigate death of man found in the woods

Charlotte County detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Monday in the woods riddled with gunshot wounds. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO was notified of a body dumped in a wooded area just over the Lee County line on US-41. The 49-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, with the official cause of death pending autopsy results.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: A relationship gone flat

Dispute: An “extremely intoxicated” guest causing a disturbance in a hotel lobby accused the desk clerk of not returning his debit card. When police arrived, the suspect admitted to the officer that he “drank a lot” but would not return to his room until the clerk returned his card. As the dispute continued, the tipsy traveler was informed he would be removed from the location if he did not cease the disturbance. When police asked for his identification, the man’s debit card was in his hand when he removed his ID from his pocket. He subsequently returned to his room without further incident and no crime was reported.
SARASOTA, FL
ABC Action News

1 dead, 3 injured after Bradenton crash

BRADENTON, Fla. — One person has died and three others have been injured following a crash in Bradenton on Saturday, according to a release from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The release stated that a sedan was traveling east on State Road 70 approaching Robert McGee Road when it crossed...
BRADENTON, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy