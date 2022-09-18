Read full article on original website
Arrest made in quadruple shooting that injured 2 teens in DeKalb neighborhood
Two teenagers were among four of the people injured Tuesday after gunfire erupted during a fight in a DeKalb County neighborhood, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Three hospitalized in quadruple shooting in DeKalb County
Witnesses told police a large group of teens and young adults were in the street fighting at the time of the shooting. Two teens were later found shot and a man in his 20s showed up at the hospital. A fourth person, a woman in her 40s, was grazed by a stray bullet.
Clayton County police seek suspect seen driving away from motel shooting
After a man was shot at a Clayton County motel overnight, police on Wednesday said they were searching for a suspect who was spotted driving away from the scene.
WXIA 11 Alive
Death of 13-year-old DeKalb County boy ruled a homicide, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The death of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found near a park in Lithonia earlier this week has been ruled a homicide, according to DeKalb Police. DeKalb County Police said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Jamiren Crosby's death remains under investigation, and they ask anyone who might have information to contact the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed a woman died from injuries in a hit-and-run on Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7 a.m. near Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Norcross, police said. The victim was identified by police as 66-year-old Sadie Ware.
CBS 46
Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Missing Clayton County teen sisters last seen leaving home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officers are asking the public's help finding a pair of missing teenaged Clayton County sisters who have been missing since Monday night. Officials say 15-year-old Lamyiah Edmondson and her sister, 14-year-old Makyiah Perkins, left their home on the 6700 block of Biscayne Boulevard in Rex, Georgia Monday without permission. They never returned home.
fox5atlanta.com
4 injured in shooting during large fight in front of DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Four people were injured when shots were fired during a fight in front of a DeKalb County home on Tuesday evening. It happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Pennybrook Lane off Rockbridge Road. DeKalb County police say officers arrived to find a woman in her 40s who was grazed by a stray bullet.
accesswdun.com
Barrow County authorities searching for suspected armed suspect
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has multiple active felony warrants out of both Barrow and Gwinnett counties. The agency posted the wanted alert for Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, on its social media channels. Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of...
fox5atlanta.com
19 juveniles, 1 adult charged for huge brawl at Arbor Place Mall, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville Police have arrested over a dozen juveniles and one adult connected with a huge brawl that broke out in early September at Arbor Place Mall. Authorities say they have been actively investigating the fight, which happened at the mall and the nearby Regal Cinemas on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Dispute at Gwinnett car shop leads to fatal shooting, police say
A dispute at a Lilburn auto shop escalated into a shooting that left one man dead Monday morning, Gwinnett County police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing woman murdered in Midtown apartment; suspect at large, police say
ATLANTA - Almost three months after Allahnia Lenoir went missing, Atlanta investigators now believe the 24-year-old was murdered, and her body disposed of. In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, members of the Atlanta Police Department announced new details regarding Lenoir's disappearance. Officers say the missing person's case is now a homicide.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County woman last seen on walk reported missing, police say
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing 65-year-old woman who has been diagnosed with dementia. Jean Connie Jackson-Williams was last seen Sunday as she went for a walk from her home on Kentshire Place in Lawrenceville. She is described by police as being 5-feet-5-inches tall,...
fox5atlanta.com
Former attorney convicted of murdering man with car during road rage incident
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Bryan Keith Schmitt was convicted of murdering a man he accused of damaging his car with a golf ball during a deadly 2019 road-rage incident. A jury found Schmitt guilty of five counts, including murder, on Tuesday. A judge gave him a life sentence with the possibility of parole. Schmitt's attorneys said he would be in his 80s when he's eligible for parole.
Fulton DA says former officer ‘operated recklessly’ in chase causing deaths of 3 people
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2′s Mark Winne in an exclusive interview in the seconds leading up to a crash that killed three people, the then City of South Fulton Police officer was driving too fast. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
nowhabersham.com
Investigation continues into death of Athens woman who sent daughter chilling message
The investigation continues into the death of an Athens woman whose body was found two weeks ago in the woods of northern Habersham County. Officials have not said how 59-year-old Debbie Collier died, but they are treating her death as a homicide. “Over the past several weeks, actions have been...
19 juveniles, 1 adult arrested after hundreds involved in mall brawl, police say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Twenty people have now charged in a huge brawl at a local mall, and some of the suspects are as young as 12 years old. Police say as many as 200 teens and young adults were part of a fight at Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville on Sept. 3.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing: Authorities issue Mattie Call for Clayton County teen
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who they say has multiple mental health diagnoses. Zariyah Barnett reportedly left her Morrow home unannounced sometime late Sunday evening. Police say the teen is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has black...
fox5atlanta.com
Disturbing details revealed in case of Georgia mother stripped, burned and killed
Athens-Clarke County police are revealing more of the disturbing details surrounding Debbie Collier's death. She is the woman who was found naked, partially burned, dead and "grasping a small tree" in the woods.
fox5atlanta.com
Man seen stealing from mailboxes at Midtown Atlanta condos
ATLANTA - Some Midtown Atlanta condo owners are frustrated that a man keeps breaking in, vandalizing and stealing from their mailboxes. "Each time we close one loop that he's using to get in, then he finds another," said Diana Plattner. It only took a matter of moments for this man...
