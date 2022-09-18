ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Three hospitalized in quadruple shooting in DeKalb County

Witnesses told police a large group of teens and young adults were in the street fighting at the time of the shooting. Two teens were later found shot and a man in his 20s showed up at the hospital. A fourth person, a woman in her 40s, was grazed by a stray bullet.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Death of 13-year-old DeKalb County boy ruled a homicide, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The death of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found near a park in Lithonia earlier this week has been ruled a homicide, according to DeKalb Police. DeKalb County Police said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Jamiren Crosby's death remains under investigation, and they ask anyone who might have information to contact the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockbridge, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed a woman died from injuries in a hit-and-run on Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7 a.m. near Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Norcross, police said. The victim was identified by police as 66-year-old Sadie Ware.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Missing Clayton County teen sisters last seen leaving home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officers are asking the public's help finding a pair of missing teenaged Clayton County sisters who have been missing since Monday night. Officials say 15-year-old Lamyiah Edmondson and her sister, 14-year-old Makyiah Perkins, left their home on the 6700 block of Biscayne Boulevard in Rex, Georgia Monday without permission. They never returned home.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

4 injured in shooting during large fight in front of DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Four people were injured when shots were fired during a fight in front of a DeKalb County home on Tuesday evening. It happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Pennybrook Lane off Rockbridge Road. DeKalb County police say officers arrived to find a woman in her 40s who was grazed by a stray bullet.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Barrow County authorities searching for suspected armed suspect

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has multiple active felony warrants out of both Barrow and Gwinnett counties. The agency posted the wanted alert for Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, on its social media channels. Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing woman murdered in Midtown apartment; suspect at large, police say

ATLANTA - Almost three months after Allahnia Lenoir went missing, Atlanta investigators now believe the 24-year-old was murdered, and her body disposed of. In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, members of the Atlanta Police Department announced new details regarding Lenoir's disappearance. Officers say the missing person's case is now a homicide.
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County woman last seen on walk reported missing, police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing 65-year-old woman who has been diagnosed with dementia. Jean Connie Jackson-Williams was last seen Sunday as she went for a walk from her home on Kentshire Place in Lawrenceville. She is described by police as being 5-feet-5-inches tall,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Former attorney convicted of murdering man with car during road rage incident

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Bryan Keith Schmitt was convicted of murdering a man he accused of damaging his car with a golf ball during a deadly 2019 road-rage incident. A jury found Schmitt guilty of five counts, including murder, on Tuesday. A judge gave him a life sentence with the possibility of parole. Schmitt's attorneys said he would be in his 80s when he's eligible for parole.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing: Authorities issue Mattie Call for Clayton County teen

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who they say has multiple mental health diagnoses. Zariyah Barnett reportedly left her Morrow home unannounced sometime late Sunday evening. Police say the teen is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has black...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man seen stealing from mailboxes at Midtown Atlanta condos

ATLANTA - Some Midtown Atlanta condo owners are frustrated that a man keeps breaking in, vandalizing and stealing from their mailboxes. "Each time we close one loop that he's using to get in, then he finds another," said Diana Plattner. It only took a matter of moments for this man...
ATLANTA, GA

