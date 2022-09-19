Read full article on original website
Related
Bill Belichick gave a characteristic response when asked about a Patriots trade report
The Patriots and Raiders reportedly agreed to a deal that will send offensive tackle Justin Herron to Las Vegas. What happens when news of a Patriots trade report emerges in the middle of a Bill Belichick press conference?. Anyone who has ever wondered how the taciturn coach might react when...
NFL・
Three free agents to help the New England Patriots right now
The Patriots might have their backs against the wall, but there are still some players left on the open market that could help the team this year. The team is set to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, which will likely be their biggest test of the season so far.
NFL・
Watch: Patriots celebrate Robert Kraft’s 500th game after win vs. Steelers
"Doing it here in Pittsburgh is pretty special." Robert Kraft and the Patriots have given out a lot of game balls since he bought the team in 1994. On Sunday, after the Patriots defeated the Steelers 17-14, Kraft received the game ball to commemorate his 500th game as the team’s owner.
Former Patriots WR Josh Gordon added to Titans’ roster in time for Monday Night Football
Gordon, who played two seasons in New England, gets another shot tonight against a familiar foe. Former Patriots receiver Josh Gordon has been elevated to the Tennessee Titans’ active roster from the practice squad. There’s a chance he could make his season debut during Tennessee’s Monday night game against...
